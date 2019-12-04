Oregon State WR Isaiah Hodgins tweets leap to 2020 NFL Draft

Another day on the coaching carousel brings about a change at Colorado State. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Colorado State announced it has “mutually agreed” with Mike Bobo to move in a new direction at the head coach position with the football program. The statement from Colorado State says Bobo will intend to pursue other professional opportunities, although it is unclear what exactly Bobo is eying up.

“I would like to thank Mike Bobo for his professionalism, commitment and efforts in leading our football program for the past five seasons,” Colorado State Director of Athletics Joe Parker said in a released statement. “He has devoted an innumerable amount of energy to moving Colorado State football forward and fulfilled his promises to developing our student-athletes in every dimension. Mike is an incredible mentor and truly cares about the holistic growth of young people through the sport of football. I’m grateful for Mike’s contributions to our program and have a deep respect for his personal integrity. We wish Mike well in all his future endeavors. He will always be a Stalwart Ram.”

Bobo was hired as Colorado State’s head coach after the 2014 season and accumulated a record of 28-35 between the 2015 and 2019 seasons. After three consecutive 7-6 seasons in Bobo’s first three years, each ending with a loss in a bowl game, the Rams have failed to reach a bowl game in each of the last two seasons. Colorado State went 4-8 this fall.

“Unfortunately, the results the last couple of seasons have not been what we wanted,” Bobo said in a statement. “I can assure you this was not a reflection of the commitment and hard work that we all put into the program the last five years. Our players and coaches never quit and fought through the final whistle against Boise State. I am so proud of this entire team and staff for their incredible resolve.”

Prior to being hired as head coach at Colorado State, his first head coaching gig, Bobo served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Georgia from 2007 through 2014. He was the quarterback coach for the Bulldogs from 2001 through 2006 after serving in the same role at Jacksonville State in 2000. The former Georgia quarterback also started his coaching career with the Bulldogs as an admin in 1998 and a graduate assistant in 1999.

