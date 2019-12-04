Penn State loses one to, keeps one from NFL draft

In baseball, batting .500 would make you a first-ballot Hall of Famer. In college football, it’s merely par for the course.

Mixed sports metaphors aside, it was a mixed draft bag for the Penn State football program on Tuesday. Announcing he has unfinished business in Happy Valley, offensive lineman Michal Menet confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he will be returning to the Nittany Lions for his senior season…

… while a teammate on the other side of the line, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, revealed that, as expected, he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility in order to make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. The lineman also confirmed that he will be playing in the Nittany Lions’ bowl game, the name of which will be determined this weekend.

Gross-Matos has twice been named first-team All-Big Ten. In his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, the Virginia native has been credited with 36 tackles for loss and 18 sacks; 14 and 8½ of those have come this season.

“Yetur has grown so much as a football player, leader and young man during his time at Penn State,” head football coach James Franklin said in a statement. “He has been a shining example of resiliency for his teammates and our staff for the way he has handled adversity in his life. We couldn’t be more proud of him and appreciate everything he has done for our program. We wish him nothing but the best in the NFL!”

Menet, meanwhile, has started 24 games at center the past two seasons for the Nittany Lions. His teammates voted him as a captain for the 2019 season.