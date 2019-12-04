SEC suspends Tennessee WR Jauan Jennings for first half of bowl game

It is unknown where Tennessee will be playing in the bowl season, but what is known is wide receiver Jauan Jennings will not play in the first half of the game. The SEC announced on Wednesday that Jennings will be suspended for the first half of Tennessee’s to-be-determined bowl game as a result of his stepping on a Vanderbilt player on the sideline last weekend.

According to a release from the sEC, Jennings was suspended under NCAA Playing Rule 9-6-2. The rule states “If subsequent review of a game by a conference reveals plays involving flagrant personal fouls that game officials did not call, the conference may impose sanctions prior to the next scheduled game.”

Video shows Jennings stepped on Vanderbilt’s Justice Shelton-Mosley on the sideline at the end of a play in last weekend’s game between the Vols and Commodores. There could be some different interpretations of whether or not Jennings intentionally stepped on his opponent, but the SEC certainly felt there was some malicious intent with the stomp. Jennings was not flagged for a personal foul for the incident, which is why the SEC defended the first-half suspension issued on Sunday. You can see video of the incident in question below…

ICYMI: Jauan Jennings had an interesting encounter on the sideline today How we feel about this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/g9BHLb9dqx — Elite College Football (@EliteCollege_FB) December 1, 2019

Jennings is Tennessee’s leading receiver with 942 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Not having him for one half is certainly a tough blow for the Vols in whatever their upcoming bowl matchup will be. This, of course, assumes Jennings actually plays in the bowl game anyway. With an NFL future, don’t be shocked if Jennings follows the growing trend of sitting out the bowl season, thus not having to worry about the suspension anyway.

