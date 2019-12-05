Getty Images

Louisville’s Scott Satterfield named ACC Coach of the Year

By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
While this may come as a surprise to some, it shouldn’t.

Thursday morning, the ACC announced that Scott Satterfield of Louisville has been named as the conference’s Coach of the Year for the 2019 season. In close voting that involved 46 members of the media and the league’s 14 head coaches, Satterfield edged out his counterpart at Virginia, Bronco Mendenhall, for the honor.

Below is the official tally of votes:

ACC Coach of the Year
Scott Satterfield, Louisville – 23
Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia – 17
Dabo Swinney, Clemson – 15
Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech – 2
Dave Clawson, Wake Forest -2
Mack Brown, North Carolina – 1

You could certainly make a case for Mendenhall, who will lead his Cavaliers into their first-ever ACC championship game Saturday night.  However, Satterfield taking a 2-10 dumpster fire of a 2018 season that saw Bobby Petrino fired and turning it into 7-5 bowl team — with one of those wins coming against then-No. 23 Virginia — proved too much for voters to overlook.

LOOK: Navy unveils bad-ass throwback uniforms for Army game

By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
I would never, ever be confused with a uniform fashionista, but these are too bad-ass to not note.

As has become customary, Navy and its apparel partner, Under Armour, on Thursday unveiled special uniforms for its annual rivalry game with rival Army the Saturday after next. “Inspired by Navy Football’s uniforms of the 1960s,” a release from the service academy began, “this throwback uniform pays tribute to those who have paved the road to greatness in Navy Football history.”

Also from the release:

With 139 years of college football history, there are few programs in the country who boast richer traditions than Navy, yet the 1960s era of Navy football in particular sticks out. From 1960-63, Navy posted a 30-12 record, went 4-0 against Army, was ranked as high as No. 2 in the country and played in both the Orange and Sugar Bowls. Navy produced two Heisman Trophy winners during that time with Joe Bellino winning the award in 1960 and Roger Staubach in 1963.

The uniform numbers of the two Heisman winners will be recognized on the front of the helmets, which will pay tribute to the ones worn during the sixties.

(For more photos, click HERE.)

First contested in 1890, this year’s meeting will be the 120th playing of the Army-Navy game.  Navy leads the series 60-52-7, although Army has won the last three after snapping a 14-game losing streak in 2016.

Dad says JT Daniels has no intention of transferring from USC, ‘is definitely staying’

By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
Now that Clay Helton‘s status at USC has officially been solidified, the head coach can now turn at least a portion of his attention to the future of the program under center.

Last year, JT Daniels became just the second true freshman (Matt Barkley, 2009) to start a season opener at quarterback for USC, going on to start 10 more games in 2018.  The starter entering 2019, a torn ACL in this season’s opener prematurely ended Daniels’ sophomore campaign; that injury opened the door for another true freshman, Kedon Slovis, to grab the job and run with it — or pass with it as the case may be as Slovis has shined, passing for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns in nine starts (he essentially missed two full games with a concussion). In four of the past five games, he’s thrown for at least 400 yards, including a school-record 515 in the win over rival UCLA in the regular-season finale.

Slovis’ rise and Daniels’ recovery give Helton and his offensive coaching staff a potential dilemma when it comes to its starter for the 2020 season.  It also gives rise to the question: would the loser of next year’s competition hit the portal, as is ofttimes the case in the sport in this day and age?

When it comes to one-half of the signal-calling equation, that apparently won’t be the case.

“JT is definitely staying,” Daniels’ father, Steve Daniels, told 247Sports.com. “He’s happy for Clay and has a great relationship with him but to be honest, no matter what happened with the coaching situation, JT was going to stay and compete. He loves it at SC, he has an SC tattoo on his leg so he’s pretty committed to the program.

“He’s a very competitive kid and has never run from a challenge before. Kedon played really well and JT was happy for him but at the same time, JT is a competitor and once he’s back to 100%, he wants to compete for that job.”

It’s expected that Daniels will not be a full participant in spring practice as he continues his recovery from the knee injury, which would allow Slovis to gain a further edge.  It’s expected that Daniels will be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp next August.

Josh Uche tweets he’s leaving for NFL, to play in Michigan’s bowl game

By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 9:19 AM EST
We haven’t heard much of early draft entrants skipping bowl games this season, and Josh Uche won’t be the one to kickstart the recent trend this year.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, the Michigan redshirt junior linebacker announced that “me and my family have made the decision to forego my final season of eligibility and enter my name in the 2020 NFL Draft.” Added Uche, “I’m still working hard with my teammates to win our 10th game of the season in the Bowl Game and I am excited to represent Michigan on the field one last time.”

This season, Uche leads the Wolverines in sacks with 8½ and is second in tackles for loss with 11½.  Earlier this week, Uche was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media that covers the conference.

Uche had seven sacks and eight tackles for loss a year ago despite not being a starter.  He was honorable mention all-conference for the 2018 season.

Texas transfer WR Jordan Pouncey announces move to Florida same day his four-star DB brother commits to Gators

By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
After leaving one Power Five school, Jordan Pouncey is moving on to another.

In late October, Pouncey took the first step in bouncing from Texas by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A little over a month later, Pouncey announced in a video earlier this week that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Florida.

In that same video, his younger brother, four-star defensive back Ethan Pouncey, announced that he has verbally committed to playing for the Gators as well.

After redshirting as a true freshman, the elder Pouncey, a three-star 2017 signee, played in 16 games the past two seasons.  In nine appearances this season, he caught two passes for 19 yards.  Those were the only statistics he recorded during his stint with the Longhorns.

As a graduate transfer, Jordan Pouncey will be eligible to play immediately for the Gators in 2020.  He will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

Ethan Pouncey is currently rated as the No. 7 cornerback in the class of 2020, the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 88 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

And, for those curious: yes, the current Pouncey brothers connected to UF are related to former UF offensive linemen Maurkice and Mike Pouncey.  The latter two are older cousins to the former two.