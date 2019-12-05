Marcus Tatum tweets he’s leaving Tennessee as a grad transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it came time to hire a new boss on the defensive side of the ball, Dave Doeren didn’t have to look very far at all.

Earlier this month, NC State announced Dave Huxtable had been fired as defensive coordinator. A couple of days later, Doeren announced that Tony Gibson has been named as Huxtable’s replacement. In addition to the solo coordinating duties, Gibson will serve as the team’s linebackers coach.

Gibson spent the 2019 season, his first with the football program, as the Wolfpack’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

“I look forward to building our defense with Tony Gibson as the leader,” said Doeren in a statement. “He has a strong vision for what we need to do on defense and his knowledge of our personnel and recruits will help us design the structure of our defense around our talent.”

Gibson, a native of the state of West Virginia, spent a total of 13 seasons at WVU in two separate stints — 2011-07 and 2013-18. He was the Mountaineers’ defensive backs coach his first go ’round, while his initial job in the second was as safeties coach. In 2014, he was promoted to defensive coordinator while also coaching linebackers.

In between those two stops in Morgantown, Gibson spent time on staffs at Michigan (2008-10), Pitt (2011) and Arizona (2012).

This past season, NC State’s defense was 10th in the ACC and tied for 83rd nationally in giving up 30.1 points per game.