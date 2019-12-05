Getty Images

Marcus Tatum tweets he’s leaving Tennessee as a grad transfer

By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 5:25 AM EST
Marcus Tatum began the 2019 season as a starter on Rocky Top, but will end it headed to an undetermined elsewhere.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Tatum announced that, while he “will always be a VFL… it is time for me to move on in my career and pursue different opportunities for myself and as a player.” As the redshirt junior offensive lineman would be leaving Tennessee as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2020 at another FBS school.

The upcoming season would serve as Tatum’s final year of eligibility.

Tatum started 10 games during his time with the Volunteers, including two in 2019.  Both of those starts, at right tackle, came in the first two games of the season.

NC State stays in-house, names Tony Gibson new DC

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 11:44 PM EST
When it came time to hire a new boss on the defensive side of the ball, Dave Doeren didn’t have to look very far at all.

Earlier this month, NC State announced Dave Huxtable had been fired as defensive coordinator.  A couple of days later, Doeren announced that Tony Gibson has been named as Huxtable’s replacement.  In addition to the solo coordinating duties, Gibson will serve as the team’s linebackers coach.

Gibson spent the 2019 season, his first with the football program, as the Wolfpack’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

“I look forward to building our defense with Tony Gibson as the leader,” said Doeren in a statement. “He has a strong vision for what we need to do on defense and his knowledge of our personnel and recruits will help us design the structure of our defense around our talent.”

Gibson, a native of the state of West Virginia, spent a total of 13 seasons at WVU in two separate stints — 2011-07 and 2013-18.  He was the Mountaineers’ defensive backs coach his first go ’round, while his initial job in the second was as safeties coach.  In 2014, he was promoted to defensive coordinator while also coaching linebackers.

In between those two stops in Morgantown, Gibson spent time on staffs at Michigan (2008-10), Pitt (2011) and Arizona (2012).

This past season, NC State’s defense was 10th in the ACC and tied for 83rd nationally in giving up 30.1 points per game.

Boise State looms large as MWC hands out individual honors

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
As Boise State looks to claim its second Mountain West Conference title in three years and third in six, the Broncos will be dragging some personal hardware along for the ride.

Wednesday afternoon, the MWC announced its individual award winners for the 2019 regular season. Of the five announced awards, three went to members of the Broncos football program:

  • Defensive Player of the Year: junior defensive end Curtis Weaver
  • Special Teams Player of the Year: junior return specialist Avery Williams
  • Freshman of the Year: running back George Holani

The other two honors went to San José State senior quarterback Josh Love (Offensive Player of the Year) and Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich (Coach of the Year).

Rolovich’s Rainbow Warriors will be playing in their first first-ever MWC title game this Saturday. Their opponent? Bryan Harsin’s Broncos, of course.

At the time of this posting, the Broncos are listed as 13.5 favorites for a game that will be played on the famed Smurf Turf.

The conference also released its All-MWC teams. Boise State, not surprisingly, dominated that group as well with 14 first- and second-team selections, while San Diego State was a distant second with nine.

Included in that group of Broncos is Weaver, of course, who became a three-time first-team All-MWC performer. Another Boise player, offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland, was named to the first-team for the second time, as is the case for Utah State kicker Savon Scarver, Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker, San Diego State linebacker Kyahva Tezino and Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse.

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts claims Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
When it comes to individual awards, this one was one of a handful of no-doubters.  Another, involving the same player, might make one take a step back and say hmmm.

The Big 12 Wednesday was one of a couple of conferences that handed announced their individual award winners.  As expected, quarterback Jalen Hurts, who transferred to Oklahoma from Alabama in the offseason, was named as the league’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Despite putting up numbers (3,347 yards passing, 1,217 rushing; 31 touchdown passes, 18 rushing) that made him one of a handful of Heisman Trophy contenders right up until the end of the regular season, Hurts didn’t win the Offensive Player of the Year.  That honor went instead to Oklahoma State Chuba Hubbard; all that running back has done is currently lead the nation in rushing with 1,936 yards and stand second in rushing touchdowns with 21.

Hubbard, incidentally, is the first running back to win Offensive Player of the Year in the conference since 2002.

Below are the conference’s other individual award winners:

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr.
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma, DL, Jr.
OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, QB
DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ar’Darius Washington, TCU, DB
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State, KR/PR, Fr.
CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, So.; Colton McKivitz, West Virginia, Sr.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr.
CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Rhule, Baylor (3rd Season)

Buckeyes dominate All-Big Ten offense, Justin Fields named Offensive Player of the Year

By Kevin McGuireDec 4, 2019, 7:37 PM EST
It did not take long for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to leave his mark in Columbus. In his first season after transferring from Georgia to Ohio State, Fields has been named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year. Fields was also named the Big Ten’s Quarterback of the Year and named to the All-Big Ten First Team Offense. He was joined by a number of Buckeyes on the All-Big Ten roster.

Fields is Ohio State’s second striaght winner of the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year Award. Dwayne Haskins won the award last season.

Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman was named the Big Ten’s wide receiver of the year, and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor took the conference’s running back award. Taylor and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins shared First Team All-Big Ten honors at running back on both teams assembled by votes of the coaches and the media. Purdue’s Bryce Hopkins was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs was the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

A total of 10 Ohio State players were awarded All-Big Ten honors on the first, second or third tea, by the coaches and nine received the honors from the media. Joining Fields and Dobbins on the first team was offensive guard Jonah Jackson (coaches) and Wyatt Davis (media). The two players switched spots for the second team on the coaches and media All-Big Ten teams.

The Big Ten announced its defensive and special team honors on Tuesday.

Fields and Dobbins and the rest of No. 1 Ohio State will face Taylor and No. 8 Wisconsin in this weekend’s Big Ten championship game.