Navy unveils bad-ass throwback uniforms for Army game

I would never, ever be confused with a uniform fashionista, but these are too bad-ass to not note.

As has become customary, Navy and its apparel partner, Under Armour, on Thursday unveiled special uniforms for its annual rivalry game with rival Army the Saturday after next. “Inspired by Navy Football’s uniforms of the 1960s,” a release from the service academy began, “this throwback uniform pays tribute to those who have paved the road to greatness in Navy Football history.”

Also from the release:

With 139 years of college football history, there are few programs in the country who boast richer traditions than Navy, yet the 1960s era of Navy football in particular sticks out. From 1960-63, Navy posted a 30-12 record, went 4-0 against Army, was ranked as high as No. 2 in the country and played in both the Orange and Sugar Bowls. Navy produced two Heisman Trophy winners during that time with Joe Bellino winning the award in 1960 and Roger Staubach in 1963.

The uniform numbers of the two Heisman winners will be recognized on the front of the helmets, which will pay tribute to the ones worn during the sixties.

First contested in 1890, this year’s meeting will be the 120th playing of the Army-Navy game. Navy leads the series 60-52-7, although Army has won the last three after snapping a 14-game losing streak in 2016.