Ohio State first school to score Top-10 wins in football, hoops in four days since… Michigan three decades ago

Some history was made overnight that involves both sides of The Game.

Wednesday night, sixth-ranked Ohio State took seventh-ranked North Carolina to the woodshed in a 74-49 win, handing the Tar Heels the basketball program’s worst-ever home loss at the Dean Dome under Roy Williams. Four days earlier, second-ranked Ohio State took 10th-ranked Michigan to the woodshed in a 56-27 win, handing the Wolverines their eighth straight loss — and 15th in 16 meetings — in the rivalry.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this marks the first time in nearly three decades and just the second time ever that one school had scored wins in Associated Press Top-10 matchups in football and basketball in a span of four days or fewer. The only other school to pull off that feat? Michigan, in 1992-93.

I have no clue what it actually all means, but it sounds pretty impressive. And fairly hilarious that it involves both sides of the greatest rivalry in all of sports.