Ohio State’s Justin Hilliard has sixth season of eligibility granted

By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 6:46 AM EST
A month ago, Justin Hilliard confirmed that he had already filed a petition with the NCAA seeking a sixth season of eligibility, although at the time the Ohio State linebacker was non-committal on using that sixth season if it was granted.

Wednesday, Hilliard confirmed that, late last month, the NCAA had indeed granted him that sixth season.  And, at least for the moment, Hilliard says he does plan to return to the Buckeyes next season.

“We got great news,” Hilliard said according to LettermanRow.com. “Originally the process started last year, and it was something that Coach [Urban] Meyer actually mentioned to me. I had never even thought about the possibility of applying for a sixth or anything like that. He came up and asked me a couple questions for some background on how long I had been rehab, which totaled up to 24 months. He helped me start the process, started the forms with compliance and then it was a waiting game.

“I knew before Senior Day, and it was a great feeling. It’s something I’ve been waiting to hear back from, but it wasn’t something I was really stressing about, kind of just let it happen. With those type of situations, you never know how it’s going to go with the NCAA, it’s all case by case. But we got great news.”

As Hilliard missed most of his first two seasons with the Buckeyes because of a pair of biceps injury, another year of eligibility was essentially a slam-dunk.

The past two seasons (2017-18), Hilliard had played in a combined sixteen games.  After missing the start of this season because of offseason Achilles surgery, he has played in 10 games thus far this year.  In those appearances, Hilliard has been credited with three tackles for loss and recorded an interception.

A five-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Hilliard was rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 35 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  The Cincinnati native was the highest-rated signee in the Buckeyes’ class that year.

Marcus Tatum tweets he’s leaving Tennessee as a grad transfer

By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 5:25 AM EST
Marcus Tatum began the 2019 season as a starter on Rocky Top, but will end it headed to an undetermined elsewhere.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Tatum announced that, while he “will always be a VFL… it is time for me to move on in my career and pursue different opportunities for myself and as a player.” As the redshirt junior offensive lineman would be leaving Tennessee as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2020 at another FBS school.

The upcoming season would serve as Tatum’s final year of eligibility.

Tatum started 10 games during his time with the Volunteers, including two in 2019.  Both of those starts, at right tackle, came in the first two games of the season.

NC State stays in-house, names Tony Gibson new DC

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 11:44 PM EST
When it came time to hire a new boss on the defensive side of the ball, Dave Doeren didn’t have to look very far at all.

Earlier this month, NC State announced Dave Huxtable had been fired as defensive coordinator.  A couple of days later, Doeren announced that Tony Gibson has been named as Huxtable’s replacement.  In addition to the solo coordinating duties, Gibson will serve as the team’s linebackers coach.

Gibson spent the 2019 season, his first with the football program, as the Wolfpack’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

“I look forward to building our defense with Tony Gibson as the leader,” said Doeren in a statement. “He has a strong vision for what we need to do on defense and his knowledge of our personnel and recruits will help us design the structure of our defense around our talent.”

Gibson, a native of the state of West Virginia, spent a total of 13 seasons at WVU in two separate stints — 2011-07 and 2013-18.  He was the Mountaineers’ defensive backs coach his first go ’round, while his initial job in the second was as safeties coach.  In 2014, he was promoted to defensive coordinator while also coaching linebackers.

In between those two stops in Morgantown, Gibson spent time on staffs at Michigan (2008-10), Pitt (2011) and Arizona (2012).

This past season, NC State’s defense was 10th in the ACC and tied for 83rd nationally in giving up 30.1 points per game.

Boise State looms large as MWC hands out individual honors

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
As Boise State looks to claim its second Mountain West Conference title in three years and third in six, the Broncos will be dragging some personal hardware along for the ride.

Wednesday afternoon, the MWC announced its individual award winners for the 2019 regular season. Of the five announced awards, three went to members of the Broncos football program:

  • Defensive Player of the Year: junior defensive end Curtis Weaver
  • Special Teams Player of the Year: junior return specialist Avery Williams
  • Freshman of the Year: running back George Holani

The other two honors went to San José State senior quarterback Josh Love (Offensive Player of the Year) and Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich (Coach of the Year).

Rolovich’s Rainbow Warriors will be playing in their first first-ever MWC title game this Saturday. Their opponent? Bryan Harsin’s Broncos, of course.

At the time of this posting, the Broncos are listed as 13.5 favorites for a game that will be played on the famed Smurf Turf.

The conference also released its All-MWC teams. Boise State, not surprisingly, dominated that group as well with 14 first- and second-team selections, while San Diego State was a distant second with nine.

Included in that group of Broncos is Weaver, of course, who became a three-time first-team All-MWC performer. Another Boise player, offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland, was named to the first-team for the second time, as is the case for Utah State kicker Savon Scarver, Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker, San Diego State linebacker Kyahva Tezino and Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse.

For the complete first-team All-MWC squad, click HERE.

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts claims Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
When it comes to individual awards, this one was one of a handful of no-doubters.  Another, involving the same player, might make one take a step back and say hmmm.

The Big 12 Wednesday was one of a couple of conferences that handed announced their individual award winners.  As expected, quarterback Jalen Hurts, who transferred to Oklahoma from Alabama in the offseason, was named as the league’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Despite putting up numbers (3,347 yards passing, 1,217 rushing; 31 touchdown passes, 18 rushing) that made him one of a handful of Heisman Trophy contenders right up until the end of the regular season, Hurts didn’t win the Offensive Player of the Year.  That honor went instead to Oklahoma State Chuba Hubbard; all that running back has done is currently lead the nation in rushing with 1,936 yards and stand second in rushing touchdowns with 21.

Hubbard, incidentally, is the first running back to win Offensive Player of the Year in the conference since 2002.

Below are the conference’s other individual award winners:

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr.
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma, DL, Jr.
OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, QB
DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ar’Darius Washington, TCU, DB
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State, KR/PR, Fr.
CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, So.; Colton McKivitz, West Virginia, Sr.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr.
CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Rhule, Baylor (3rd Season)

For the complete list of all-conference teams, click HERE.