Oregon State making moves to keep coaching staff in place, including new deal for Jonathan Smith

While Oregon State didn’t make a bowl game this season, the Beavers were among the most improved teams in the country despite finishing at 5-7. They memorably upset Arizona State down the stretch and even played Pac-12 North champ Oregon very competitively last week.
As a result, the school is opening their wallet a little bigger to keep the coaching staff in place. According to the Oregonian, that includes a re-worked contract for head coach Jonathan Smith and an increased assistant pool of money designed to keep the entire coaching staff in place for 2020.
“If Jonathan is part of this Beaver family, and I expect him to be for a long time, as it relates to making any finishing touches, we’re both in alignment on where it’s going,” athletic director Scott Barnes said. “We feel like we’ve made a nice next step in being competitive.”
Smith has three years left on the deal to coach his alma mater so presumably a slight raise and additional years are in store for him. A little more notable is the staff salary pool increasing as that has been near the bottom of the conference in recent years.
Not unrelated to this bit of news out of Corvallis is a report from FootballScoop that OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren is in the running to take the same position at Arizona State after Herm Edwards fired the bulk of his staff on that side of the ball after the season. It seems likely that raises and new deals for the Beavers staff were already in the works following the 2019 campaign but reports like that would definitely move up the timetable for such things to be put in place.
Kentucky’s quarterback situation was something to behold in 2019 due to a remarkable amount of injuries and Mark Stoops has dipped his toes in the transfer market to try to rectify that in the coming years.
According to the man himself, former Auburn signal-caller Joey Gatewood has followed up on his transfer plans from the Plains and announced on Thursday that he would be headed to Lexington to join the Wildcats:
A former four-star recruit, Gatewood appeared in seven games in 2019 for the Tigers as a redshirt freshman backup to Bo Nix. The former attempted just seven passes (completing five for 54 yards and two touchdowns) and was viewed much more as a running threat when he appeared, which obviously was going to be limited going forward with Iron Bowl hero Nix being just a freshman starter.
Unless there’s a waiver that gets approved, NCAA rules state that Gatewood would have to sit out the 2020 season before having two years of eligibility left. That lines up nicely for UK as previous starting QB Terry Wilson should be back healthy as a senior once the calendar flips over.
The college football coaching carousel is in full swing and coaches are on the move far and wide as jobs come open and get filled. Outside of USC deciding to retain Clay Helton however, one of the more under the radar moves to keep a coach this year comes at South Alabama, where a few fans were clamoring for Steve Campbell to be fired after a 2-10 season and 5-19 overall record at the school.
That is not happening however, as the Jaguars will stick with the coach for at least another year. In fact, his athletic director confirmed there was never any question that he would be back in Mobile for Year 3.
“It never crossed my mind,” USA athletic director Joel Erdmann told AL.com. “I will not judge others that have made moves in a short period of time because I don’t know the dynamics. But other than wins and losses, what I’ve observed in the football program is very positive and I do believe that coaches need to be given appropriate amounts of time to build something the right way and not take shortcuts. And so absent anything abnormal — which I have not, and do not observe — the thought of not having coach Campbell back (in 2020) never came to mind.”
This is Campbell’s first FBS gig but he’s proven capable of some impressive surges before in previous stops, including a Division II national title at Delta State and a 20-5 record at Central Arkansas before being hired by South Alabama. The program has never won more than six games in a season since joining Division I and jettisoned their first coach in program history to hire Campbell two years ago.
One thing to keep in mind is that South Alabama is opening a brand new 25,000 seat on-campus stadium next season so the hope is likely that Campbell can keep growing the program as they transition from Ladd-Peebles Stadium and become more competitive in the Sun Belt.
Missouri may not have to leave the Ozark’s to find their next head coach according to one report tracking the school’s coaching search.
As per FootballScoop, Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson has emerged as a “strong candidate” to take over as Tigers head coach for the recently fired Barry Odom. Notably, the report also notes that the former has also hired powerful agent and noted SEC powerbroker Jimmy Sexton to represent him as well.
Anderson made headlines this past year for the way he dealt with the tragic passing of his wife, Wendy, in August.
The 50-year-old has coached all over the region and unlike Odom has an offensive background. He’s brought stability to the Red Wolves after they went through several coaches who stayed just one year and has posted a 46-30 mark over six seasons. He’s also won two league titles in the Sun Belt and made the program a regular in competing for the West Division.
It remains to be seen just who AD Jim Sterk will go with in Columbia but news of a select number of preferred candidates getting out is likely to be a good sign that the search is narrowing in on a handful of names as the pressure to close a deal before the rapidly approaching early signing period takes place.
There may be two head coach openings in the AAC eventually this offseason but for now, there’s just one at USF.
That’s the result of Tulsa confirming to the Tulsa World that head coach Philip Montgomery would return to the Golden Hurricane in 2020 despite going 4-8 this past season.
“This football program has enjoyed a lot of success over the last 15 years in particular — 10 bowl games in the last 15 years — but we haven’t been bowl-eligible the past three consecutive years,” AD Derrick Gragg said Thursday. “Everyone involved finds that unacceptable.
“Going forward, we do feel confident that Philip Montgomery is the coach who can get us back to championship-level football. He’s had the program at that level and competed for a division championship (in 2016). But we expect to be bowl-eligible at the base of it as far as a goal program-wise.”
While you famously are what your record says, there’s little doubt that Tulsa was way more competitive than their four wins showed. They were a few missed field goals away from knocking off both Memphis and SMU, each of which won 10 teams this year. They also upset UCF at home and thumped East Carolina to close out 2019 on a high note.
Montgomery has two seasons left on his contract and buying him out of those would have proven to be expensive for a school that generally doesn’t have a ton of money to spend. The stronger showing this season combined with the buyout figure likely made it a pretty easy decision to keep the coaching staff in place going forward.
As Gragg noted though, the bar has already been set for 2020 at a bowl game or bust going forward.