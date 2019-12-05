Texas transfer WR Jordan Pouncey announces move to Florida on same day his four-star DB brother commits to Gators

After leaving one Power Five school, Jordan Pouncey is moving on to another.

In late October, Pouncey took the first step in bouncing from Texas by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little over a month later, Pouncey announced in a video earlier this week that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Florida.

In that same video, his younger brother, four-star defensive back Ethan Pouncey, announced that he has verbally committed to playing for the Gators as well.

After redshirting as a true freshman, the elder Pouncey, a three-star 2017 signee, played in 16 games the past two seasons. In nine appearances this season, he caught two passes for 19 yards. Those were the only statistics he recorded during his stint with the Longhorns.

As a graduate transfer, Jordan Pouncey will be eligible to play immediately for the Gators in 2020. He will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

Ethan Pouncey is currently rated as the No. 7 cornerback in the class of 2020, the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 88 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

And, for those curious: yes, the current Pouncey brothers connected to UF are related to former UF offensive linemen Maurkice and Mike Pouncey. The latter two are older cousins to the former two.