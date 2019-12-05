Getty Images

Texas transfer WR Jordan Pouncey announces move to Florida same day his four-star DB brother commits to Gators

By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

After leaving one Power Five school, Jordan Pouncey is moving on to another.

In late October, Pouncey took the first step in bouncing from Texas by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A little over a month later, Pouncey announced in a video earlier this week that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Florida.

In that same video, his younger brother, four-star defensive back Ethan Pouncey, announced that he has verbally committed to playing for the Gators as well.

After redshirting as a true freshman, the elder Pouncey, a three-star 2017 signee, played in 16 games the past two seasons.  In nine appearances this season, he caught two passes for 19 yards.  Those were the only statistics he recorded during his stint with the Longhorns.

As a graduate transfer, Jordan Pouncey will be eligible to play immediately for the Gators in 2020.  He will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

Ethan Pouncey is currently rated as the No. 7 cornerback in the class of 2020, the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 88 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

And, for those curious: yes, the current Pouncey brothers connected to UF are related to former UF offensive linemen Maurkice and Mike Pouncey.  The latter two are older cousins to the former two.

Josh Uche tweets he’s leaving for NFL, to play in Michigan’s bowl game

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 9:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

We haven’t heard much of early draft entrants skipping bowl games this season, and Josh Uche won’t be the one to kickstart the recent trend this year.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, the Michigan redshirt junior linebacker announced that “me and my family have made the decision to forego my final season of eligibility and enter my name in the 2020 NFL Draft.” Added Uche, “I’m still working hard with my teammates to win our 10th game of the season in the Bowl Game and I am excited to represent Michigan on the field one last time.”

This season, Uche leads the Wolverines in sacks with 8½ and is second in tackles for loss with 11½.  Earlier this week, Uche was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media that covers the conference.

Uche had seven sacks and eight tackles for loss a year ago despite not being a starter.  He was honorable mention all-conference for the 2018 season.

Ohio State’s Justin Hilliard has sixth season of eligibility granted

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 6:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

A month ago, Justin Hilliard confirmed that he had already filed a petition with the NCAA seeking a sixth season of eligibility, although at the time the Ohio State linebacker was non-committal on using that sixth season if it was granted.

Wednesday, Hilliard confirmed that, late last month, the NCAA had indeed granted him that sixth season.  And, at least for the moment, Hilliard says he does plan to return to the Buckeyes next season.

“We got great news,” Hilliard said according to LettermanRow.com. “Originally the process started last year, and it was something that Coach [Urban] Meyer actually mentioned to me. I had never even thought about the possibility of applying for a sixth or anything like that. He came up and asked me a couple questions for some background on how long I had been rehab, which totaled up to 24 months. He helped me start the process, started the forms with compliance and then it was a waiting game.

“I knew before Senior Day, and it was a great feeling. It’s something I’ve been waiting to hear back from, but it wasn’t something I was really stressing about, kind of just let it happen. With those type of situations, you never know how it’s going to go with the NCAA, it’s all case by case. But we got great news.”

As Hilliard missed most of his first two seasons with the Buckeyes because of a pair of biceps injury, another year of eligibility was essentially a slam-dunk.

The past two seasons (2017-18), Hilliard had played in a combined sixteen games.  After missing the start of this season because of offseason Achilles surgery, he has played in 10 games thus far this year.  In those appearances, Hilliard has been credited with three tackles for loss and recorded an interception.

A five-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Hilliard was rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 35 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  The Cincinnati native was the highest-rated signee in the Buckeyes’ class that year.

Marcus Tatum tweets he’s leaving Tennessee as a grad transfer

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 5, 2019, 5:25 AM EST
2 Comments

Marcus Tatum began the 2019 season as a starter on Rocky Top, but will end it headed to an undetermined elsewhere.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Tatum announced that, while he “will always be a VFL… it is time for me to move on in my career and pursue different opportunities for myself and as a player.” As the redshirt junior offensive lineman would be leaving Tennessee as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2020 at another FBS school.

The upcoming season would serve as Tatum’s final year of eligibility.

Tatum started 10 games during his time with the Volunteers, including two in 2019.  Both of those starts, at right tackle, came in the first two games of the season.

NC State stays in-house, names Tony Gibson new DC

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 11:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

When it came time to hire a new boss on the defensive side of the ball, Dave Doeren didn’t have to look very far at all.

Earlier this month, NC State announced Dave Huxtable had been fired as defensive coordinator.  A couple of days later, Doeren announced that Tony Gibson has been named as Huxtable’s replacement.  In addition to the solo coordinating duties, Gibson will serve as the team’s linebackers coach.

Gibson spent the 2019 season, his first with the football program, as the Wolfpack’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

“I look forward to building our defense with Tony Gibson as the leader,” said Doeren in a statement. “He has a strong vision for what we need to do on defense and his knowledge of our personnel and recruits will help us design the structure of our defense around our talent.”

Gibson, a native of the state of West Virginia, spent a total of 13 seasons at WVU in two separate stints — 2011-07 and 2013-18.  He was the Mountaineers’ defensive backs coach his first go ’round, while his initial job in the second was as safeties coach.  In 2014, he was promoted to defensive coordinator while also coaching linebackers.

In between those two stops in Morgantown, Gibson spent time on staffs at Michigan (2008-10), Pitt (2011) and Arizona (2012).

This past season, NC State’s defense was 10th in the ACC and tied for 83rd nationally in giving up 30.1 points per game.