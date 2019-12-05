Three of five Walter Camp finalists are current, former Ohio State Buckeyes

One of the most prestigious honors in college football will have decidedly scarlet & grey hue to it this year.

Thursday evening, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced the five finalists for its 2019 Player of the Year award. Two of those finalists, quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young, are current members of the Ohio State football program while another, quarterback Joe Burrow, began his collegiate playing career at OSU before transferring to LSU.

Those three finalists also play for the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the country, teams which are also considered virtual locks for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The other two finalists for the award are both running backs — Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. Hubbard currently leads the nation in rushing with 1,936 yards, while Taylor is second with 1,761. Hubbard is also tied for second in rushing touchdowns with 21, as Taylor’s 20 are fourth.

Taylor’s Badgers will square off with Fields, Young and the rest of the Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night. Earlier that same day, Burrow and LSU will face Georgia for the SEC championship.

Last year’s winner was Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Quarterbacks have won five of the last six Walter Camp awards, with Alabama running back Derrick Henry being the lone exception in 2015. In 2012, Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o became the last defensive player to claim the trophy; no defensive lineman has ever won the award that was first handed out in 1967.