Health concerns prompt Jeff Tedford to step down at Fresno State

Amidst interest from Arkansas, Washington State announced a contract extension for Mike Leach Thursday. A day later, and amidst interest from Arkansas, Indiana has announced a new deal for its head football coach.

Friday morning, IU has confirmed that Tom Allen has agreed to terms on a new seven-year contract. The new deal will average $3.9 million annually in guaranteed compensation.

This year, Allen’s $1.8 million in pay was dead-last in the Big Ten.

“When I hired Tom to be our head football coach I said I was doing so because he is a leader of men who is demanding without being demeaning, and a proven, successful coach on a national scale with deep Indiana ties who cares about his players, and they care back,” said athletic director Fred Glass. “In his three seasons he has proven to be all of that and more which is why I believe the future of Indiana Football is in great hands. I thank Tom and his team for their transparent, good-faith approach to these conversations, as well as President McRobbie without whose counsel and support this would not have been possible.”

Allen, a native of Indiana, is in his third full season as the Hoosiers’ head coach. After going 5-7 the first two, Allen has guided IU to an 8-4 record thus far in 2019 and has the school poised to play in its first bowl game since 2016.

With a win in that bowl game, the Hoosiers would secure its most wins since 1967.

“I am humbled and thankful that President [Michael] McRobbie and Mr. Glass continue to believe in our staff and the winning culture that we are creating,” Allen said in a statement. “I love our staff and appreciate their tireless efforts as we continue to build this program into a winner, the right way. Thank you to Indiana University, our fans, the Bloomington community and all of Hoosier Nation for their support. I am so appreciative of the young men who represent IU in such a first-class manner. We have a tremendous group of players, I am proud to be their head coach, and I am 100-percent committed to their success on the field, in the classroom and in life. It’s no secret Indiana University is a special place to me. I was born a Hoosier, raised a Hoosier and I am thrilled with the opportunity to remain a Hoosier for a long, long time to come.”

Per the school, the first three years of the contract are fully guaranteed should he be fired without cause, while 50 percent of the last four are guaranteed. Additionally, “[a] year is added back to the contract term for each year IU qualifies for a bowl game.”

The new contract runs from Dec. 1 of this year through Nov. 30 of 2026.