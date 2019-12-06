Getty Images

Jeff Tedford confirms he’s stepping down as Fresno State’s coach

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s officially official.

Earlier Friday, reports surfaced that Jeff Tedford would be stepping down as Fresno State’s head coach due to unspecified health concerns.  It was expected that an official announcement would be made at some point later in the day.

Early in the afternoon Eastern Time, Tedford, who spent the last half of his collegiate playing career at Fresno and graduated from the university, confirmed in a press conference that he has indeed coached his last game with the Bulldogs.

Tedford had just completed his third season with the Bulldogs.  The first two, FSU won 22 games, a school-record for a two-year period.  Included in that were a pair of MWC West division titles and a conference championship in 2018.

This year, however, saw Fresno drop precipitously to a 4-8 record and end the season on a four-game losing streak.  Those four losses, though, came by a combined 20 points.  In fact, just one of their eight losses, 43-24 to Air Force in mid-October came by more than 10 points.

Prior to his time at Fresno, Tedford was the head coach at Cal, where he posted an 82-57 record.

Second Stanford defensive lineman this week enters transfer portal

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s been nearly 24 full hours since our last portal post, so we were due.  Long overdue, actually.

First reported by the SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, Jovan Swann has taken the first step in leaving Stanford by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  While the redshirt junior defensive lineman is currently in the portal, he could also pull his name out and remain down on The Farm.

Stanford, conversely, could also yank his scholarship at the end of the current semester.

In 12 games this season, Swann was fourth on the team in tackles for loss with 7½ and tied for second with four sacks.  Last season, Swann earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after finishing second on the Cardinal with 4½ sacks.

As a graduate transfer, Swann would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.

Swann is the second Stanford lineman to enter the portal this week.  A couple of days ago, defensive tackle Michael Williams opted for entry into the transfer database.  The starting lineman was credited with six tackles for loss and two quarterback hits this season.

Wisconsin WR A.J. Taylor ruled out for rest of season

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

No. 1 Ohio State is as healthy as they’ve been all season long heading into the Big Ten championship game Saturday night.  Their opponent, not so much.

A.J. Taylor suffered an unspecified injury to his right leg in No. 8 Wisconsin’s win last Saturday over Minnesota.  Not only will the wide receiver miss the conference championship game, he’ll also be sidelined for whatever bowl game in which the Badgers play.

As this is Taylor’s final season of eligibility, the injury ends his collegiate playing career as well.

Taylor is currently third on the run-heavy Badgers in receiving yards with 267 and is tied for third in receiving touchdowns with two, one of which was UW’s lone score in a 38-7 loss to OSU in late October.  His 23 receptions are also fourth on the team.

The 5’11”, 200-pound receiver will finish his time in Madison with 1,316 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 catches.  He also ran the ball 16 times for another 79 yards.

Shaun Wade not listed on Ohio State’s status report, is officially a go for B1G championship game

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

For the latest biggest game of the year, Ohio State will be as healthy as they have been since the season opener — their dinged quarterback notwithstanding.

Last week at this time, cornerback Shaun Wade was listed as a game-time decision for the Week 14 matchup with rival Michigan with an unspecified injury.  While the redshirt sophomore dressed for the game, he never got on the field against the Wolverines.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 8 Wisconsin for the Big Ten championship, Wade is no longer listed on No. 1 OSU’s official injury report.  In fact, there are no key contributors listed at all, either as game-time decisions or unavailable.

That means that the Buckeyes will have every starter available on each side of the ball for the matchup with the Badgers.

In 11 games this season, Wade leads the Buckeyes in pass breakups with eight.  He’s also been credited with three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.

Jon Gruden says ‘nah’ when asked if he ever strongly considered coaching Vols

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
2 Comments

When it comes to the Grumors that were seemingly an annual occurrence for years, the man at the center of them says, at least publicly, there was nothing to them.

You would need both hands and probably a foot or two to count the number of times Jon Gruden was connected to a head-coaching job at Tennessee.  Going back through the CFT archives, the first mention of Gruden and the Vols that I’ve found came in November of 2008.  At various points, there have been headlines that have read “Gruden just says no to Vols” (January, 2010)… “Gruden may meet with Vols this week… or not” (November, 2012)… “Gruden tells Vols ‘thanks, but no thanks’” (November, 2012)… “Tennessee officials reportedly in Tampa wooing Jon Gruden … or not” (November, 2017).  And, trust me, there were myriad others.

Of course, none of that ever came to fruition as, today, Gruden is an NFL head coach in Oakland (soon to be Las Vegas).  This weekend, Gruden’s Raiders will play host to the Volunteer State’s NFL team, the Tennessee Titans.  Not surprisingly, there is some interest on the part of Tennessee beat writers in Gruden as part of not only this game specifically but for his past connection to the state’s flagship football program.

So, in that vein, Gruden — hey, did you know his wife was a cheerleader at UT and they own property in the state? — was asked by Gentry Estes of The Tennessean if he ever seriously considered becoming the Volunteers’ head football coach.

“Nah, I did strongly consider, though, buying season tickets and just enjoying Neyland Stadium, because I love UT,” Gruden told the newspaper.

First, what else was the man supposed to say? Secondly, this’ll serve as the last time that we ever have to type the word “Grumors,” right? Right?!?