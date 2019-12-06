Jeff Tedford confirms he’s stepping down as Fresno State’s coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s officially official.

Earlier Friday, reports surfaced that Jeff Tedford would be stepping down as Fresno State’s head coach due to unspecified health concerns. It was expected that an official announcement would be made at some point later in the day.

Early in the afternoon Eastern Time, Tedford, who spent the last half of his collegiate playing career at Fresno and graduated from the university, confirmed in a press conference that he has indeed coached his last game with the Bulldogs.

“It is with a heavy heart that, today, I am announcing that I am stepping down as the head coach here at Fresno State.” – @CoachTedford #GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/x6wvkRxWC9 — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) December 6, 2019

Tedford had just completed his third season with the Bulldogs. The first two, FSU won 22 games, a school-record for a two-year period. Included in that were a pair of MWC West division titles and a conference championship in 2018.

This year, however, saw Fresno drop precipitously to a 4-8 record and end the season on a four-game losing streak. Those four losses, though, came by a combined 20 points. In fact, just one of their eight losses, 43-24 to Air Force in mid-October came by more than 10 points.

Prior to his time at Fresno, Tedford was the head coach at Cal, where he posted an 82-57 record.