NFL draft makes early call, Washington TE Hunter Bryant answers

Nobody, and we mean nobody, understands how to torpedo a team’s playoff hopes quite like the Pac-12.

With a conference title and potential bid to the College Football Playoff, No. 5 Utah fell flat on their face on Friday night, looking outclassed as No. 13 Oregon looked to be on their way to smelling roses thanks to a 20-0 lead at halftime of the Pac-12 Championship Game.

It was the kind of effort from the Ducks that had many touting them, prior to their inexplicable loss to Arizona State a few weeks ago, as the team with the inside track to make it into the final four of the sport’s most important postseason tournament. Mario Cristobal’s team was simply swarming defensively, netted a punt block from a true freshman and were simply rolling on offense.

QB Justin Herbert was particularly sharp on the big stage despite powerful winds and bouts of rain showers in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium. The strong-armed signal-caller threw for 178 yards on 11-of-18 passing, including a wide open touchdown. The senior from Eugene also utilized his legs quite effectively and played off tailback C.J. Verdell (55 yards rushing, 1 score) quite well too.

Oregon’s defense was just as impressive in clamping down on an offense that had been just steamrolling opponents. Utes tailback Zach Moss did record 77 yards on the ground but was stopped short of several conversions while Tyler Huntley threw his third pick of the year and needed a late drive to reach 75 yards through the air. Being unable to move the chains was a huge issue in particular, with Utah going a combined 0-8 on 3rd/4th down.

Kyle Whittingham’s team has been more of a second half group on this remarkable stretch run they’ve been on but if they want to pull off a shocker over the final 30 minutes, they’ll have to flip some kind of switch in the locker room. If not, the Ducks are well on their way to helping Pac-12 cannibalizing itself on the national stage once again as they lock up a conference title and trip to the Rose Bowl in the process.