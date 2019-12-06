NFL draft makes early call, Washington TE Hunter Bryant answers

One of the most talented draft-eligible tight ends in the country is, not surprisingly, moving on to the next level.
Using a video posted to his personal Twitter account Friday evening, Hunter Bryant announced that he will be leaving Washington early and “pursuing my childhood dream” in declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Bryant is expected to be one of the top tight ends available in next year’s draft, hence the decision to leave eligibility on the table.
This season, the 6-2, 239-pound Bryant, a John Mackey Award finalist, led the Huskies with 825 yards receiving and a 15.9 yards per catch average. His 52 receptions are second on the team as well.
For his career, Bryant has totaled 1,394 yards and five touchdowns on 85 catches (16.4 ypc). He’ll be able to add on to those career totals as, barring a change of heart, he’s expected to play in UW’s bowl game.
Nobody, and we mean nobody, understands how to torpedo a team’s playoff hopes quite like the Pac-12.
With a conference title and potential bid to the College Football Playoff, No. 5 Utah fell flat on their face on Friday night, looking outclassed as No. 13 Oregon looked to be on their way to smelling roses thanks to a 20-0 lead at halftime of the Pac-12 Championship Game.
It was the kind of effort from the Ducks that had many touting them, prior to their inexplicable loss to Arizona State a few weeks ago, as the team with the inside track to make it into the final four of the sport’s most important postseason tournament. Mario Cristobal’s team was simply swarming defensively, netted a punt block from a true freshman and were simply rolling on offense.
QB Justin Herbert was particularly sharp on the big stage despite powerful winds and bouts of rain showers in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium. The strong-armed signal-caller threw for 178 yards on 11-of-18 passing, including a wide open touchdown. The senior from Eugene also utilized his legs quite effectively and played off tailback C.J. Verdell (55 yards rushing, 1 score) quite well too.
Oregon’s defense was just as impressive in clamping down on an offense that had been just steamrolling opponents. Utes tailback Zach Moss did record 77 yards on the ground but was stopped short of several conversions while Tyler Huntley threw his third pick of the year and needed a late drive to reach 75 yards through the air. Being unable to move the chains was a huge issue in particular, with Utah going a combined 0-8 on 3rd/4th down.
Kyle Whittingham’s team has been more of a second half group on this remarkable stretch run they’ve been on but if they want to pull off a shocker over the final 30 minutes, they’ll have to flip some kind of switch in the locker room. If not, the Ducks are well on their way to helping Pac-12 cannibalizing itself on the national stage once again as they lock up a conference title and trip to the Rose Bowl in the process.
Heads up, SEC: The Lane Train may be pulling into a station near you in 2020.
For the past few days, especially of late, it had appeared that Lane Kiffin was on the verge of being named as the head football coach at Arkansas. Instead, one report out of Oxford Friday has the current head coach at Florida Atlantic all but ticketed for the job at another SEC West school — Ole Miss.
Kiffin’s FAU squad will face UAB in the Conference USA championship game Saturday afternoon, hence the Sunday timeline for any potential announcement.
The 44-year-old Kiffin — yes, he’s still just 44 — has spent two separate stints in the SEC. The first was a blink-and-you-missed-it year as the head coach at Tennessee. From 2014-16, Kiffin was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama.
Named the head coach at FAU in December of 2016, Kiffin has since led the Owls to a 25-13 record. A win Saturday would give FAU two conference championships in three seasons as the Owls won the title in Kiffin’s first season.
“I hope they still want me here,” Kiffin, amidst the Arkansas rumors, said Thursday in a radio interview. “Like I’ve said, I’ve never commented on searches but that’s what I plan on [returning to FAU next season].”
Illinois is headed to a bowl game for the first time since 2014, and the Illini’s destination has reportedly leaked two days early.
According to Mark Tupper of WAND-TV in Decatur, Ill., Illinois will play in the Redbox Bowl, most likely against Cal.
The Illini have played in the game once previously, beating UCLA 20-14 when the game was known as the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl and played at the San Francisco Giants’ AT&T Park. That team was coached by Vic Koenning on an interim basis, as Ron Zook was fired that November.
Tupper reports that 8-4 Indiana, 6-6 Illinois and 6-6 Michigan State are among the same tranche of Big Ten teams slotted for the Redbox, Pinstripe and Quick Lane Bowls. Michigan State played in the Redbox Bowl last season, so they’re out. Indiana is slotted for the Pinstripe for reasons Tupper doesn’t make clear, leaving the Redbox for Lovie Smith and company.
Cal has played in the 17-year-old Redbox Bowl once previously, defeating Miami 24-17 in 2008 when the game was known as the Emerald Bowl.
The Redbox Bowl will be played Monday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX. Neither school nor the bowl has confirmed the report; bowl assignments will be revealed Sunday evening.
For years, the Big Ten did not produce a preseason poll or award a player of the year award, so the media took the tasks upon itself. For 95 years, in fact, the Chicago Tribune has awarded the Silver Football to the league’s best overall player — something of a Big Ten Heisman.
And for the first time in nearly a century, a defensive player has won that award.
In a straw poll of the league’s 14 head coaches — coaches are forbidden from voting for their own players — Ohio State’s Chase Young. Young secured nine first-place votes and one second-place vote, meaning three coaches left him off their ballots entirely. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor came in second with three first-place votes and 12 points total, followed by Buckeye teammates Justin Fields and JK Dobbins. Penn State’s KJ Hamler and Michigan’s Shea Patterson each garnered a second-place vote.
Ohio State has, unsurprisingly, dominated the award during the Urban Meyer/Ryan Day era, as Braxton Miller won the honor in 2012 and ’13, Ezekiel Elliott took it home in 2015, JT Barrett in 2016 and Dwayne Haskins last fall.
Overall, the Silver Football has been awarded to an Ohio State player 22 times, most in the conference.
With 29 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, a school-record 14 sacks and five forced fumbles in 10 games, Young will now attempt to become the first defense-only player to win the Heisman — it’s like the Silver Football, but for the entire country — later this month.