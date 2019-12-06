Shaun Wade not listed on Ohio State’s status report, is officially a go for B1G championship game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the latest biggest game of the year, Ohio State will be as healthy as they have been since the season opener — their dinged quarterback notwithstanding.

Last week at this time, cornerback Shaun Wade was listed as a game-time decision for the Week 14 matchup with rival Michigan with an unspecified injury. While the redshirt sophomore dressed for the game, he never got on the field against the Wolverines.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 8 Wisconsin for the Big Ten championship, Wade is no longer listed on No. 1 OSU’s official injury report. In fact, there are no key contributors listed at all, either as game-time decisions or unavailable.

That means that the Buckeyes will have every starter available on each side of the ball for the matchup with the Badgers.

In 11 games this season, Wade leads the Buckeyes in pass breakups with eight. He’s also been credited with three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.