Two Nebraska football players facing 2½-year suspensions over alleged sexual assault

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
Now we know a lot more of the rest of the story.

In late August, Nebraska confirmed that two redshirt freshmen, wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone, had been indefinitely suspended by the football program for unspecified reasons.  A little over three months later, ESPN‘s Outside the Lines is now reporting that both of the players have been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”

According to a police report, an unnamed woman reported that she was raped by the two football players on the evening of Aug. 25.  Three days later, NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters confirmed the suspensions.

From ESPN‘s report:

The investigation’s findings included that the evidence supported that Hunt touched and digitally penetrated the woman and made her have oral sex without her consent, and that both men had sex with her without her consent, according to the report. The report states that the woman provided text messages with others, sent “immediately” following the actions, in which she alleged she had been raped.

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed against either player.  There is, however, an open investigation and there are no statute of limitations when it comes to sexual assault cases.

LeGrone’s attorney, Kaz Long, told the Lincoln Journal-Star that his client maintains his innocence while Hunt’s attorney, Carlos A. Monzón, labeled it a clear case of “institutional racism.”  Both LeGrone and Hunt have seven days to file an appeal of the findings of the Title IX report.

The length of the suspension, 2½ years, was decided upon so as to allow the alleged victim, a student at the school, to complete her education “free from a hostile environment.” An NU official told the Omaha World-Herald that both football players remain enrolled in school.

Indiana announces new seven-year deal for Tom Allen

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 9:13 AM EST
Amidst interest from Arkansas, Washington State announced a contract extension for Mike Leach Thursday.  A day later, and amidst interest from Arkansas, Indiana has announced a new deal for its head football coach.

Friday morning, IU has confirmed that Tom Allen has agreed to terms on a new seven-year contract.  The new deal will average $3.9 million annually in guaranteed compensation.

This year, Allen’s $1.8 million in pay was dead-last in the Big Ten.

“When I hired Tom to be our head football coach I said I was doing so because he is a leader of men who is demanding without being demeaning, and a proven, successful coach on a national scale with deep Indiana ties who cares about his players, and they care back,” said athletic director Fred Glass. “In his three seasons he has proven to be all of that and more which is why I believe the future of Indiana Football is in great hands. I thank Tom and his team for their transparent, good-faith approach to these conversations, as well as President McRobbie without whose counsel and support this would not have been possible.”

Allen, a native of Indiana, is in his third full season as the Hoosiers’ head coach.  After going 5-7 the first two, Allen has guided IU to an 8-4 record thus far in 2019 and has the school poised to play in its first bowl game since 2016.

With a win in that bowl game, the Hoosiers would secure its most wins since 1967.

“I am humbled and thankful that President [Michael] McRobbie and Mr. Glass continue to believe in our staff and the winning culture that we are creating,” Allen said in a statement. “I love our staff and appreciate their tireless efforts as we continue to build this program into a winner, the right way. Thank you to Indiana University, our fans, the Bloomington community and all of Hoosier Nation for their support. I am so appreciative of the young men who represent IU in such a first-class manner. We have a tremendous group of players, I am proud to be their head coach, and I am 100-percent committed to their success on the field, in the classroom and in life. It’s no secret Indiana University is a special place to me. I was born a Hoosier, raised a Hoosier and I am thrilled with the opportunity to remain a Hoosier for a long, long time to come.”

Per the school, the first three years of the contract are fully guaranteed should he be fired without cause, while 50 percent of the last four are guaranteed.  Additionally, “[a] year is added back to the contract term for each year IU qualifies for a bowl game.”

The new contract runs from Dec. 1 of this year through Nov. 30 of 2026.

Health concerns prompt Jeff Tedford to step down at Fresno State

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 8:21 AM EST
For the 14th time this season, there’s a change at head coach for an FBS program, although this is one of the most unexpected.

Myriad media outlets overnight reported that Jeff Tedford is stepping down as the head coach at Fresno State due to unspecified health concerns.  All of Tedford’s assistants who had been on the road recruiting have been called back and will return to Fresno.

A school official confirmed that an announcement on the future of the football program will be made later today.

Tedford had just completed his third season with the Bulldogs.  The first two, FSU won 22 games, a school-record for a two-year period.  Included in that were a pair of MWC West division titles and a conference championship in 2018.

This year, however, saw Fresno drop precipitously to a 4-8 record and end the season on a four-game losing streak.  Those four losses, though, came by a combined 20 points.  In fact, just one of their eight losses, 43-24 to Air Force in mid-October came by more than 10 points.

Prior to his time at Fresno, Tedford was the head coach at Cal, where he posted an 82-57 record.

DB who transferred from Alabama to Cincinnati to transfer again

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 7:57 AM EST
It appears that whole third-time-is-hopefully-the-charm plan is in play for yet another college football player.

In February of this year, Kyriq McDonald opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer portal.  A month later, the defensive back opted to continue his collegiate playing career at Cincinnati.

Fast-forward a little over eight months, and a UC official has confirmed that McDonald has once again taken the leap into the portal.  No specific reason for McDonald’s decision was given.

Immediately eligible, McDonald played in the first two games of the season for the Bearcats.  In the second, McDonald threw a scare into the Ohio Stadium crowd as the defensive back collapsed in the second quarter of the September loss to Ohio State and began convulsing on the field.  He was taken off the field on a stretcher for further evaluation of the seizure-like incident and hasn’t played since.

McDonald was a three-star member of Alabama’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, McDonald played in 11 games this past season. Twice, he was named as the Crimson Tide’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

In this year’s season opener, McDonald was named as Cincinnati’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

SEC accounts for one-third of Manning Award finalists

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 6:29 AM EST
Given that the presenting sponsor of this latest award is the Allstate Sugar Bowl, it would make sense that the SEC is very well-represented for the honor.

Thursday, the Manning Award, named in honor of the quarterbacking ManningsArchie, Peyton and Eli — announced the field of 12 finalists for this year’s award, the only major trophy to take into account postseason performance. Of those dozen finalists, four of them (LSU’s Joe Burrow, Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Florida’s Kyle Trask) hail from the SEC.

Fromm and Tagovailoa were also finalists for last year’s award, as was Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who is the only ACC signal-caller in the group.

Speaking of flying solo, Jalen Hurts is the only quarterback from the Big 12 in this year’s field, but he could give Oklahoma back-to-back-to-back winners as Baker Mayfield won the award in 2017 and Kyler Murray won it the following season.

Aside from the SEC, the AAC, Big Ten and Pac-12 were the only conferences with more than one finalist. There are also five seniors as well as four seniors and three sophomores spread out among the finalists.