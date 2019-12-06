Two Nebraska football players facing 2½-year suspensions over alleged sexual assault

Now we know a lot more of the rest of the story.
In late August, Nebraska confirmed that two redshirt freshmen, wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone, had been indefinitely suspended by the football program for unspecified reasons. A little over three months later, ESPN‘s Outside the Lines is now reporting that both of the players have been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”
According to a police report, an unnamed woman reported that she was raped by the two football players on the evening of Aug. 25. Three days later, NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters confirmed the suspensions.
From ESPN‘s report:
The investigation’s findings included that the evidence supported that Hunt touched and digitally penetrated the woman and made her have oral sex without her consent, and that both men had sex with her without her consent, according to the report. The report states that the woman provided text messages with others, sent “immediately” following the actions, in which she alleged she had been raped.
As of now, no criminal charges have been filed against either player. There is, however, an open investigation and there are no statute of limitations when it comes to sexual assault cases.
LeGrone’s attorney, Kaz Long, told the Lincoln Journal-Star that his client maintains his innocence while Hunt’s attorney, Carlos A. Monzón, labeled it a clear case of “institutional racism.” Both LeGrone and Hunt have seven days to file an appeal of the findings of the Title IX report.
The length of the suspension, 2½ years, was decided upon so as to allow the alleged victim, a student at the school, to complete her education “free from a hostile environment.” An NU official told the Omaha World-Herald that both football players remain enrolled in school.