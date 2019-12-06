Getty Images

Western Kentucky’s leading rusher in 2018 hits the portal

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 3:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

As his 2019 expectations didn’t even remotely match his 2018 production, Joshua Samuel has decided to ply his football wares somewhere other than Western Kentucky.

The running back announced on his personal Twitter account Thursday that, “after talking with family, I’ve decided that I will be entering the Transfer Portal to continue my academics and football career” at another school. “I have met people I get to call my brothers and friendships I’ll carry throughout life,” Samuel wrote, adding, “You all will be missed.”

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Samuel, a three-star 2017 signee, led the Hilltoppers with 641 yards rushing and a 5.3 yards per carry.  This past season, though, Samuel ran for just 17 yards on six carries in four games.

Chase Young becomes first defensive player to win Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 6, 2019, 6:09 PM EST
1 Comment

For years, the Big Ten did not produce a preseason poll or award a player of the year award, so the media took the tasks upon itself. For 95 years, in fact, the Chicago Tribune has awarded the Silver Football to the league’s best overall player — something of a Big Ten Heisman.

And for the first time in nearly a century, a defensive player has won that award.

In a straw poll of the league’s 14 head coaches — coaches are forbidden from voting for their own players — Ohio State’s Chase Young. Young secured nine first-place votes and one second-place vote, meaning three coaches left him off their ballots entirely. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor came in second with three first-place votes and 12 points total, followed by Buckeye teammates Justin Fields and JK Dobbins. Penn State’s KJ Hamler and Michigan’s Shea Patterson each garnered a second-place vote.

Ohio State has, unsurprisingly, dominated the award during the Urban Meyer/Ryan Day era, as Braxton Miller won the honor in 2012 and ’13, Ezekiel Elliott took it home in 2015, JT Barrett in 2016 and Dwayne Haskins last fall.

Overall, the Silver Football has been awarded to an Ohio State player 22 times, most in the conference.

With 29 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, a school-record 14 sacks and five forced fumbles in 10 games, Young will now attempt to become the first defense-only player to win the Heisman — it’s like the Silver Football, but for the entire country — later this month.

 

James Franklin signs 6-year contract at Penn State

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 6, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
3 Comments

There’s been plenty of chatter out there that Penn State is sick of James Franklin and James Franklin is sick of Penn State. Who knows how true any of that is, but, if so, both sides are about to get a lot sicker of each other. The Nittany Lions announced on Friday that the coach has signed a new 6-year contract to remain in Happy Valley through the 2025 season.

“We are thrilled to have James as the head of our football program. We wanted to make a strong pledge to James and this program with this new contract,” said AD Sandy Barbour. “James came to Penn State with a very clear vision and we have seen that grow and prosper. What he has done to bring success to our program, both on and off the field, has been nothing short of spectacular.

“James is a true Penn Stater with a commitment to the complete experience for our students by developing them academically, socially and on the field. Even more, he has embraced and been a pillar of the Happy Valley community since his arrival. James has won many games at Penn State and will continue to win many more, but what is more impressive is the number of lives he has impacted in our program and in our community.”

Franklin accompanied the statement with this announcement:

If the Franklin-Penn State marriage is one of convenience, it’s been awfully convenient for both sides. Taking over a program that was still emerging from Paterno-era NCAA sanctions and Bill O’Brien‘s NFL departure, Franklin went 7-6 in his first two campaigns and has gone 41-11 since. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten in 2016 and with some luck this weekend will reach its third New Year’s Six bowl in four seasons. A win in their bowl game gives Penn State its third AP top-10 finish over that same span.

The real proof of just how committed Franklin and Penn State are to each other lies in the buyout figures on both sides, and those details have not been released, though Penn State says it will provide them “in the near future.”

Florida’s C.J. Henderson tweets early move to NFL, will sit out bowl game

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
1 Comment

After a brief respite, the draft announcements have kicked back into gear.

By way of his personal Twitter account, C.J. Henderson announced Friday afternoon that he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. As is ofttimes the case, the cornerback wrote that he came to the decision “after much prayer and consideration.”

The player also announced that he will not be playing in Florida’s bowl game.

Henderson, a four-star 2017 signee, took a redshirt for his true freshman season.  Since then, the Miami native has been a two-year starter for the Gators.  This season, Henderson leads the team with 11 pass breakups in just nine games played.

Henderson is expected to be one of the top corners available in the upcoming draft.

Amidst controversy, Ron Prince resigns as Howard’s head coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 3:01 PM EST
2 Comments

For those who have followed along with this story over the past couple of months, this was the only logical conclusion.

In early October, Caylin Newton, brother of 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Howard.  A day later, a report surfaced in which Howard’s head coach, Ron Prince, was accused by anonymous parents of harassing, bullying and verbally and mentally abusing his football players since he arrived at the FCS program this past offseason.

Two months after confirming that the allegations were under investigation, and one month after confirming he had been placed on administrative leave, the university announced Friday afternoon that Prince has resigned his position as head coach, effective immediately. “The University and Coach Prince have agreed to mutually part ways,” a brief statement added.

According to the school, Director of Football Operations Aaron Kelton will continue interim responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the football program.  A search for a permanent replacement will commence immediately.

The website HBCU Gameday reported in October that they had “been contacted by several parents of Howard football players who accuse Prince of being verbally abusive and intimidating to the student-athletes. Additionally, the website wrote at the time that “parents accused Prince of sending injured players home without treatment and creating an atmosphere of intimidation within the program by the constant threat of loss of scholarships.”

The site also published an anonymous letter that been sent to not only the university’s president and athletic director but also to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as well as the NCAA.  In the letter, an unnamed parent described Prince as a “hostile and abusive head coach,” stating that “Prince has been threatening, hostile, abusive, and disrespectful of the young men and coaching staff at Howard University since his arrival.”

“The harassment, bullying, verbal, and mental abuse needs to STOP!” the letter continued. “He has demoralized, ridiculed, and threatened the players on the team since his arrival. …

“You hold all [student-athletes] to a very high standard, if there is an allegation about misconduct they are suspended and or removed from the team, and maybe from the institution. Why are coaches not held to the same standard when it comes to blatant disrespect and harassment of [student-athletes]?”

The letter also levies various accusations at Prince, including calling players “cowards” or “sorority sisters”; making church service attendance mandatory; a bizarre alleged threat of an FBI investigation over point-shaving; and telling players he knows someone in the locker room is gay and he wants them to come out because he wants to have the first openly homosexual player in the country.

“I know currently these are just allegations,” the parent wrote. “I sincerely hope that there is an investigation into what is being reported and that the hostile environment is addressed before a student has a mental breakdown or commits suicide because of this treatment.”

The 50-year-old Prince, who has steadfastly claimed he has no knowledge of the allegations, is in his first season as the head coach at Howard, with the Bison currently sitting with a 1-8 in a season that included a 79-0 loss to Maryland in the opener.

A longtime college football coach, Prince spent three years (2006-08) as the head coach at Kansas State after succeeding Bill Snyder following his first retirement.  This past season, Prince was an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.