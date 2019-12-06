Getty Images

Will Championship Saturday make that much if a difference when it comes to the College Football Playoff field?

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
Yes, there are myriad things at stake on Championship Saturday, especially for those conferences (I see you, Group of Five) that have no shot whatsoever (again) of earning one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff. Yes, conference championships, even for those with the larger postseason prize in their collective sights, still mean something. It still means something to proclaim yourself as the champion of your conference. Bragging rights and all.

It also still means something for whichever Group of Five school claims the New Year’s Six berth, which will be earned on the field Saturday by either Memphis, Cincinnati or Boise State — or even Appalachian State.

That said, how much of a difference will it all really make when it comes to the playoffs?

Sitting at the desk in my mom’s basement (she’s dead but it’s still hers when it comes to my job description), the following alert from ESPN came across my phone sometime Thursday afternoon: “Ranking the conference championship games by CFP impact.” That got me thinking, which is dangerous in and of itself: Should I upgrade my iPhone to one of the new 11 models or just keep my current XS?

A short time later, I actually started thinking about the question posed to me by the World Wide Leader. So, I figured I’d sketch something out in my own head — again, a frightening proposition — and this is how it started, ranking the conference championship games when it comes to playoff importance, from most to least.

PAC-12
No. 5 Utah (11-1) vs. No. 13 Oregon (10-2)
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
In the five-year history of the CFP, the Pac-12 has qualified exactly twice — the inaugural year in 2014 with Oregon and in 2016 with Washington. That’s the fewest number of appearances among the Power Five conferences. Coincidentally or not, the reputation of the Pac-12, at least when it comes to football, is significantly lower than the other P5s, even as the Big Ten (three) and Big 12 (three) only have one more CFP appearance than the Left Coast league.

That’s why the Pac-12 is desperate for three things to go down this weekend, one Friday night and two the next day. One, Utah beats Oregon, and beats them impressively. Two, LSU beats Georgia in some form or fashion, regardless of how impressive. Three, Baylor beats Oklahoma.

To paraphrase the great Adrian Cronauer, the Pac-12 is in more desperate need of a playoff appearance than any white man in history.

BIG 12
No. 7 Baylor (11-1) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (11-1)
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Tex.
By the time Baylor and Oklahoma take the field at Jerry’s World early Saturday afternoon, both schools will have a better idea where they fit in the playoff picture. If Utah beats Oregon the night before, they both know they’ll need to be impressive in a win (to go along with an LSU win over Georgia later on in the afternoon) to get in. If Oregon beats Utah, both teams will know that they merely need a win by any means necessary (to go along with an LSU win over Georgia later on in the afternoon) to earn a spot.

One potential fly in the ointment: The committee hasn’t thought much of Baylor for most of the season. There are some who believe that a 12-1 Baylor could lose a playoff berth to an 11-2 Oregon; I can’t see that, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Then I got to thinking some more and, after taking a couple of Aleves because the process of thinking ofttimes hurts, dove further down the postseason rabbit hole and came up with exactly how to arrange the next tier of conference championship games as they pertain to playoff relevance:

  • AAC
    No. 20 Cincinnati (10-2) at No. 17 Memphis (11-1)
    Liberty Bowl Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.
  • MWC
    Hawaii (9-4) at No. 19 Boise State (11-1)
    Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
  • Conference USA
    UAB (9-3) at Florida Atlantic (9-3)
    FAU Football Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.
  • MAC
    Miami (OH) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4)
    Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
  • Sun Belt
    Louisiana (10-2) at No. 21 Appalachian State (11-1)
    Kid Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC
  • ACC
    No. 23 Virginia (9-3) vs. No. 3 Clemson (12-0)
    Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
  • SEC
    No. 4 Georgia (11-1) vs. No. 2 LSU (12-0)
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
  • Big Ten
    No. 1 Ohio State (12-0) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (10-2)
    Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Get the point?

A loss — close or near-blowout — in their respective games Saturday will not knock either Ohio State or LSU out of the playoffs. An absolute evisceration?  Potentially.  The selection committee has made it clear that those two teams are head and shoulders above everybody else in the field except for Clemson, and they’re probably still only a half-head or so above the defending national champions, who will ride a 27-game winning streak into the weekend.

A close loss will not knock Clemson out, either. A blowout? Possibly, but, still, you put a 12-1 Clemson’s résumé up against a 12-1 conference champion Oklahoma/Baylor or a 12-1 conference champion Utah, and my guess is the committee opts for the non-conference champion Tigers — especially if the Big 12 and/or Pac-12 title games are close and/or sloppy affairs.

Such a gridiron Armageddon as laid out above, though, seems highly unlikely, at least when it comes to the oddsmakers.  Clemson and Ohio State are both significant double-digit favorites — the Tigers are currently at -28½, the Buckeyes at -15½ — while LSU is a solid touchdown favorite.

So, getting back to the original premise: Yes, Championship Saturday still matters greatly — except, by and large, when it comes to the playoffs. And you know what? There’s nothing wrong that. At all.

Now, with that decided, let’s move on to the matter of getting rid of the conference championship games — and divisions in every league — altogether and use this weekend as the opening round of a 16-team playoff…

Second Stanford defensive lineman this week enters transfer portal

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
It’s been nearly 24 full hours since our last portal post, so we were due.  Long overdue, actually.

First reported by the SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, Jovan Swann has taken the first step in leaving Stanford by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  While the redshirt junior defensive lineman is currently in the portal, he could also pull his name out and remain down on The Farm.

Stanford, conversely, could also yank his scholarship at the end of the current semester.

In 12 games this season, Swann was fourth on the team in tackles for loss with 7½ and tied for second with four sacks.  Last season, Swann earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after finishing second on the Cardinal with 4½ sacks.

As a graduate transfer, Swann would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.

Swann is the second Stanford lineman to enter the portal this week.  A couple of days ago, defensive tackle Michael Williams opted for entry into the transfer database.  The starting lineman was credited with six tackles for loss and two quarterback hits this season.

Wisconsin WR A.J. Taylor ruled out for rest of season

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
No. 1 Ohio State is as healthy as they’ve been all season long heading into the Big Ten championship game Saturday night.  Their opponent, not so much.

A.J. Taylor suffered an unspecified injury to his right leg in No. 8 Wisconsin’s win last Saturday over Minnesota.  Not only will the wide receiver miss the conference championship game, he’ll also be sidelined for whatever bowl game in which the Badgers play.

As this is Taylor’s final season of eligibility, the injury ends his collegiate playing career as well.

Taylor is currently third on the run-heavy Badgers in receiving yards with 267 and is tied for third in receiving touchdowns with two, one of which was UW’s lone score in a 38-7 loss to OSU in late October.  His 23 receptions are also fourth on the team.

The 5’11”, 200-pound receiver will finish his time in Madison with 1,316 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 catches.  He also ran the ball 16 times for another 79 yards.

Jeff Tedford confirms he’s stepping down as Fresno State’s coach

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
It’s officially official.

Earlier Friday, reports surfaced that Jeff Tedford would be stepping down as Fresno State’s head coach due to unspecified health concerns.  It was expected that an official announcement would be made at some point later in the day.

Early in the afternoon Eastern Time, Tedford, who spent the last half of his collegiate playing career at Fresno and graduated from the university, confirmed in a press conference that he has indeed coached his last game with the Bulldogs.

Tedford had just completed his third season with the Bulldogs.  The first two, FSU won 22 games, a school-record for a two-year period.  Included in that were a pair of MWC West division titles and a conference championship in 2018.

This year, however, saw Fresno drop precipitously to a 4-8 record and end the season on a four-game losing streak.  Those four losses, though, came by a combined 20 points.  In fact, just one of their eight losses, 43-24 to Air Force in mid-October came by more than 10 points.

Prior to his time at Fresno, Tedford was the head coach at Cal, where he posted an 82-57 record.

Shaun Wade not listed on Ohio State’s status report, is officially a go for B1G championship game

By John TaylorDec 6, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
For the latest biggest game of the year, Ohio State will be as healthy as they have been since the season opener — their dinged quarterback notwithstanding.

Last week at this time, cornerback Shaun Wade was listed as a game-time decision for the Week 14 matchup with rival Michigan with an unspecified injury.  While the redshirt sophomore dressed for the game, he never got on the field against the Wolverines.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 8 Wisconsin for the Big Ten championship, Wade is no longer listed on No. 1 OSU’s official injury report.  In fact, there are no key contributors listed at all, either as game-time decisions or unavailable.

That means that the Buckeyes will have every starter available on each side of the ball for the matchup with the Badgers.

In 11 games this season, Wade leads the Buckeyes in pass breakups with eight.  He’s also been credited with three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.