Wisconsin WR A.J. Taylor ruled out for rest of season

No. 1 Ohio State is as healthy as they’ve been all season long heading into the Big Ten championship game Saturday night. Their opponent, not so much.

A.J. Taylor suffered an unspecified injury to his right leg in No. 8 Wisconsin’s win last Saturday over Minnesota. Not only will the wide receiver miss the conference championship game, he’ll also be sidelined for whatever bowl game in which the Badgers play.

As this is Taylor’s final season of eligibility, the injury ends his collegiate playing career as well.

Taylor is currently third on the run-heavy Badgers in receiving yards with 267 and is tied for third in receiving touchdowns with two, one of which was UW’s lone score in a 38-7 loss to OSU in late October. His 23 receptions are also fourth on the team.

The 5’11”, 200-pound receiver will finish his time in Madison with 1,316 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 catches. He also ran the ball 16 times for another 79 yards.