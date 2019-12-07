Lane Kiffin leaves FAU in style: Owls win Conference USA title in rout of UAB

A matchup of the two most recent Conference USA champions could have been like a title bout between two prized fighters, but instead, FAU (10-3, 7-1 Conference USA) knocked UAB (9-4, 6-2 Conference USA) out early en route to a 49-6 victory. If the Owls were distracted by coaching rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin, it certainly did not show.

Chris Robison passed for 299 yards and four touchdowns, BJ Emmons rushed for two scores and the defense controlled UAB from the start in a game that was never remotely close. FAU had over 500 yards of offense while UAB was limited to just 223 yards. UAB had two turnovers with just 13 first downs to show for their effort. FAU had an even offensive output with over 286 rushing yards as a team, and 299 passing yards. Emmons There was no aspect of the game that favored UAB, the defending Conference USA champions from 2018. This was a flat-out stomping by the Owls.

Things definitely got chippy as the game continued, leaving UAB head coach Bill Clark searching for answers after a rather undisciplined season from the Blazers. UAB averaged just over 69 penalty yards per game this season and was flagged 11 times for 83 yards in this one. This was certainly a frustrating way to see this season end for Clark and the Blazers, although they will still be heading to a bowl game for a chance to end the season on a winning note. The fact UAB has a shot at a 10-win season is still a remarkable show of just how great a job Clark continues to be doing with his program.

The future of Kiffin will now be a significant story. With the Conference USA championship behind him, reports that Kiffin could be close to finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Ole Miss could move across the finish line. Kiffin has a record of 26-13 at FAU with two Conference USA championships in his three seasons with the program. Success at FAU was always likely to lead to Kiffin receiving offers from some power conference programs, so it was only a matter of time before this inevitably unfolded. For Kiffin, a chance to return to the SEC, where he was briefly the head coach of Tennessee and worked under Nick Saban as an offensive coordinator prior to his arrival at FAU, will certainly be among the biggest coaching headlines of the offseason.

Whether Kiffin sticks around to coach FAU in the bowl game remains to be seen.

UPDATE (5:44 p.m. ET): Kiffin has officially been announced as the next head coach at Ole Miss.

Follow @KevinOnCFB