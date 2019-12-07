Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images

No. 17 Memphis secures AAC championship, likely punching ticket to Cotton Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 7, 2019, 7:27 PM EST
After losing two consecutive AAC Championship Games the past two years, No. 17 Memphis (12-1, 7-1 AAC) has finally cleared the final hurdle and is celebrating a long-awaited American Athletic Conference championship. The Tigers edged No. 20 Cincinnati (10-3, 7-1 AAC) on Saturday afternoon in the AAC Championship Game, 29-24, to win the first outright conference championship in program history since winning the 1969 Missouri Valley Conference title.

This one came with plenty of late-game drama and heroics.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with Memphis leading 23-21, Cincinnati chose to try a quarterback sneak for a first down and got it. But a video replay was called to determine if Cincinnati had too many men on the field. After a lengthy review, the official ruling determined there was not enough video evidence to confirm there were too many men on the field, allowing Cincinnati to continue the drive rather than move back five yards on fourth down. The drive ended with a go-ahead field goal when the Bearcats opted to take the lead rather than try their luck on another 4th-and-1 situation. Hindsight is always 20/20, of course, but the Tigers stormed right down the field on the ensuing possession.

Memphis strung together a 10-play drive that featured Antonio Gibson doing damage on the ground with his speed on the edges and a big pass from Brady White to Kenneth Gainwell to get into Cincinnati territory quickly. White’s six-yard pass to Gibson gave Memphis a 29-24 lead with 1:14 to play, but a two-point conversion failing allowed Cincinnati one last chance to take the lead. On 4th and 15 from the Memphis 26-yard line though, Desmond Ridder‘s last attempt fell incomplete and allowed Memphis to run out the remaining 26 seconds off the clock.

There are a number of moving parts to this story now. For starters, there is the New Years Six situation. Given each team’s ranking coming into the game, it was expected this would essentially be a play-in game for the Group of 5’s spot in the New Years Six, even with Boise State handling their business in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game (and Appalachian State getting its last chance to make a case earlier in the day). That idea still feels pretty solid, with an official announcement to be made Sunday afternoon by the College Football Playoff selection committee. It would be a pretty big shock if AAC CHAMPION is not heading to the Cotton Bowl to face an at-large team from a power conference (Baylor, Florida, Alabama, Penn State and more could all be options).

The other moving part here is the status of Memphis head coach Mike Norvell. Norvell is expected to be named the next head coach at Florida State. Florida State will hold a press conference tomorrow to officially introduce its next head coach. All that might be left to figure out is whether or not Norvell will pull double duty for the next few weeks to coach Memphis in the Cotton Bowl or if he leaves to take on the Florida State job on a full-time basis with an early signing period creeping up.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell may still have his name thrown around the rumor mill as the coaching carousel continues to spin, but he is not currently attached to any rumors regarding imminent changes.

Clemson on cruise control to another ACC title, leading Virginia at half

Photo by John McCreary/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 7, 2019, 9:17 PM EST
Virginia created some buzz early in the game, but Clemson appears to be another 30 minutes from celebrating another ACC championship in a comfortable fashion. Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers lead Virginia 24-7 at halftime in Charlotte.

Lawrence has completed 12 of 15 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns, and he has rushed for 24 yards as well. Tee Higgins has caught seven of those passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Star running back Travis Etienne has carried the football nine times for 84 yards and a score too.

Virginia did get off to a solid start with Bryce Perkins connecting on a deep pass to Hasise Dubois on the opening drive, but Perkins was picked off by Nolan Turner in the end zone at the end of the drive. After Clemson scored on their first offensive series following the interception, Virginia went right down the field their next time out to tie the game at 7-7. But a fumble on their next offensive series led to a Clemson touchdown to increase Clemson’s lead to 24-7 in the second quarter.

The way things are going tonight, Clemson is certainly about to wrap up a fourth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff as the ACC champion. They could also be making a case for a top-two seed with Ohio State in some trouble tonight in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, although getting to the No. 1 seed may be just out of reach for the defending national champions after LSU’s big win today in the SEC’s championship game.

Toledo loses offensive coordinator to Div. II head job

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 7, 2019, 8:24 PM EST
(Writer’s note: Grow up already.)

Courtesy of an FBS school, the winningest football program in Div. II history has a new sideline boss.

After a couple of days worth of speculation, Pittsburg State officially announced Saturday that Brian Wright has been hired as the school’s new head football coach.  Wright replaces Tim Beck, who resigned his post in the middle of last month.

“We are excited to embrace the dawn of a new era in the Pitt State football program and welcome in Brian Wright to lead the Gorillas moving forward,” athletic director Jim Johnson said. “Brian’s passion for the game of football and desire to help mold student-athletes into elite winners both on and off the field is contagious. The future is bright for our proud and storied program.”

Wright spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator at Toledo.  He also served as the Rockets’ quarterbacks coach during that time with the MAC school.

This will mark Wright’s first head-coaching job at any level of football.

“First, I’d like to thank Mr. Johnson and Dr. (Steve) Scott for their trust and belief in me to become the Gorillas next head football coach,” Wright said. “Every great organization has superior people and I’ve been nothing but impressed with the leadership team at Pittsburg State University.

“My family and I are extremely excited to become a part of the Pitt State family. We are thrilled to have the chance to form so many new relationships with our student-athletes, alumni and the entire Pittsburg community. I can’t wait to lead the Pitt State football program into this next chapter of success and carry the torch for this proud program built by so many great coaches and players before.”

No. 2 LSU makes its case for No. 1 seed in downing No. 4 Georgia for first SEC title since 2011

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 7, 2019, 7:54 PM EST
Saturday belonged to LSU, not Georgia, and that fact was cemented when the normally sure-footed Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 37-yard field goal, his second of the day, to keep the Bulldogs’ deficit at 20-3 with 4:17 to play in the third quarter.

But if that wasn’t the play, this was: a weaving 71-yard completion from Joe Burrow to Justin Jefferson, a play that took the ball from LSU’s 20-yard line to the Georgia 9, clinched Burrow’s Heisman Trophy victory and may have just put the finishing touches on the Bayou Bengals’ argument to be the No. 1 seed when the final rankings come out Sunday morning.

Burrow iced the game when he hit Terrace Marshall, Jr., for a 4-yard touchdown on third-and-goal three plays after the completion. LSU’s Derek Stingley, Jr., snared his second interception of Jake Fromm on the next play from scrimmage, and three plays after that Burrow’s fourth touchdown pass put LSU up 34-3 with 45 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Tigers cruised to a 37-10 win, claiming their 12th SEC championship, its fifth of the championship game era and first under head coach Ed Orgeron. The last time LSU (13-0, 9-0 SEC) won the SEC, in 2011, the national title game was played at home, in New Orleans. The title game is on Bourbon Street again this January, and this time there will be no rematch with Alabama — or Georgia, for that matter.

The 2-year-old Mercedes-Benz Stadium has quickly become a house of horrors for the program just up the road. After losing the 2017 national title game to Alabama there, Kirby Smart‘s program has now dropped win-and-you’re-in games to close its past two regular seasons. Georgia (11-2, 7-2 SEC) will now head to its second straight consolation Sugar Bowl to play Big 12 runner-up Baylor.

But while Georgia’s season effectively ended Saturday, LSU’s is just beginning. The Tigers will presumably compete with Ohio State for the No. 1 seed and the right to play No. 4 Oklahoma back in Atlanta, and Burrrow will compete with the Ohio State trio of Chase YoungJustin Fields and JK Dobbins for the Heisman. Burrow’s closing argument: 28-of-38 for 349 yards with four touchdowns and no picks while rushing 11 times for 41 yards.

LSU never trailed, as Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 23-yard touchdown to close an 8-play, 75-yard march on the Tigers’ first possession. He hit Marshall for a 7-yard score to put LSU up 14-0 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter, and would have had a 71-yard touchdown to Marshall to put LSU up 21-3 early in the second quarter, but Marshall dropped it.

For as bad as Saturday went, Georgia came out swinging, as Fromm had Tyler Simmons open for what could have been a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, but Simmons dropped it. Then, facing a 3rd-and-9 at its own 44, Fromm had Demetris Robertson open but the pass skipped off the turf and the Bulldogs punted.

Fromm closed the day 20-of-42 for 225 yards with a touchdown (that came with the score 34-3) and two interceptions. The day momentarily looked much, much worse than his stat line, as LSU’s Grant Delpit sacked Fromm late in the second quarter and Fromm’s knee awkwardly twisted as he was yanked to the turf. Stetson Bennett IV entered to throw a 3rd-and-17 pass, but Fromm returned the next series and played the remainder of the game. No Bulldog rushed for more than 24 yards, and Georgia rushed for just 61 yards to LSU’s 134.

No. 19 Boise State thumps Hawaii (again) to win second MWC title in three years

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 7, 2019, 7:15 PM EST
The television gods may have prevented any scoreboard watching until the end but No. 19 Boise State certainly stated their case to earn the Group of Five bid on Saturday afternoon after thumping Hawaii 31-10 in the Mountain West Championship Game.

The Broncos avenged last year’s loss in the game (to Fresno State) on the Blue Turf by turning in an impressive all-around effort to remain perfect in MWC play in 2019, netting a second title in the past three seasons in the process.

QB Jaylon Henderson, the third-stringer who has come on under center down this stretch run for the team, was impressive after a slow start and wound up throwing for 220 yards and two touchdowns (one interception). The signal-caller was quite the threat with his legs as well in rushing for 51 yards and one John Elway-esque goal line spin into the end zone after getting hit by two defenders late in the third quarter.

That touchdown was part of a run of 31 consecutive points for BSU to take firm control of the contest, which spoke to the offense shifting into high gear and the defense continuing to play stellar. Linebacker Riley Whimpey was a tackling machine and all over the field while Demitri Washington led a pass rush that was a constant disruptor behind him and fellow end Curtis Weaver.

The Rainbow Warriors played much better in their second trip to Idaho than they did in this year’s earlier meeting, a 59-37 turnover-filled effort. Cole McDonald was less prolific than usual in throwing for 241 yards and also tossed a pick as the offense was unable to move the chains much on third down. Miles Reed was a bright spot out of the backfield with 87 yards rushing but it was just too little and too late as missed chances doomed the visitors from the islands in a game where they had to play near perfect to emerge with their first ever win on the most famous home field in college football.

As for Boise State, all that’s left for them to do is celebrate and wait the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s decision on Sunday as to who earns the Cotton Bowl berth as the Group of Five selection. They certainly have made life difficult for the group assembled in a conference room in North Texas, having beaten Florida State to start the season while suffering their only loss to BYU on the road with one of their backup quarterbacks.

Who knows if that’s enough to slide past the AAC champion or a 12-1 Appalachian State that had their own impressive conference title victory earlier in the day but for now, the Broncos will focus mostly on just lording over the Mountain West once again.