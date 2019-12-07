Toledo loses offensive coordinator to Div. II head job

(Writer’s note: Grow up already.)
Courtesy of an FBS school, the winningest football program in Div. II history has a new sideline boss.
After a couple of days worth of speculation, Pittsburg State officially announced Saturday that Brian Wright has been hired as the school’s new head football coach. Wright replaces Tim Beck, who resigned his post in the middle of last month.
“We are excited to embrace the dawn of a new era in the Pitt State football program and welcome in Brian Wright to lead the Gorillas moving forward,” athletic director Jim Johnson said. “Brian’s passion for the game of football and desire to help mold student-athletes into elite winners both on and off the field is contagious. The future is bright for our proud and storied program.”
Wright spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator at Toledo. He also served as the Rockets’ quarterbacks coach during that time with the MAC school.
This will mark Wright’s first head-coaching job at any level of football.
“First, I’d like to thank Mr. Johnson and Dr. (Steve) Scott for their trust and belief in me to become the Gorillas next head football coach,” Wright said. “Every great organization has superior people and I’ve been nothing but impressed with the leadership team at Pittsburg State University.
“My family and I are extremely excited to become a part of the Pitt State family. We are thrilled to have the chance to form so many new relationships with our student-athletes, alumni and the entire Pittsburg community. I can’t wait to lead the Pitt State football program into this next chapter of success and carry the torch for this proud program built by so many great coaches and players before.”