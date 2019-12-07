Getty Images

Two Nebraska players facing 2½-year suspensions enter transfer portal

By John TaylorDec 7, 2019, 1:15 PM EST
Not surprisingly, two football players’ time in Lincoln is likely coming to an end.

In late August, Nebraska confirmed that two redshirt freshmen, wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone, had been indefinitely suspended by the football program for unspecified reasons.  A little over three months later, ESPN‘s Outside the Lines reported late this past week that both of the players have been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”

The extended suspension, which the players have a week to appeal the findings of the Title IX report, stems from an alleged rape of an NU student on Aug.25.

Saturday morning, a Nebraska football official confirmed that both Hunt and LeGrone have placed their names into the NCAA transfer database, although how much interest they will garner from other schools is certainly up in the air.  As of now, no criminal charges have been filed against either player.  There is, however, an open investigation and there are no statute of limitations when it comes to sexual assault cases.

A three-star 2018 signee, Hunt appeared in just two games as a true freshman and didn’t catch a pass.  Prior to the off-field issue, he had been working with the first-team offense throughout summer camp.

Legrone, also a three-star 2018 signee, caught one pass in three games for the Cornhuskers his true freshman season.

Two OU turnovers help Baylor take halftime lead in Big 12 title game

By Zach BarnettDec 7, 2019, 1:45 PM EST
As we’ve always said: the Big 12 is a defense-first conference. At the half in Arlington, No. 7 Baylor leads No. 6 Oklahoma 13-10 despite gaining just 98 yards of total offense.

After a pair of punts to open the game, CeeDee Lamb — who missed OU’s epic comeback in Waco last month — announced his presence with a 71-yard reception, taking the ball from OU’s 22-yard line to the Baylor 7. Kennedy Brooks provided the Sooners’ only first half touchdown two plays later with a 6-yard rush.

The Sooner defense then forced a three-and-out and again pushed into the Bear red zone, but a third down sack by James Lockhart forced a 44-yard Gabe Brkic field goal.

Baylor’s offense continued struggling after falling behind 10-0, as their next two possessions failed to gain a single yard. However, the Bear defense stiffened, and James Lynch forced a fumble while sacking Jalen Hurts, which BU’s Terrel Bernard recovered at the Oklahoma 29. Baylor again struggled to move forward, gaining just three yards, but the field position allowed John Mayers to get Baylor on the board with a 44-yard field goal at the 10:20 mark of the second quarter.

The Bears then forced a punt on OU’s third consecutive possession, and backup quarterback Gerry Bohanon checked into the game after Charlie Brewer exited to be evaluated for a possible head injury. Bohanon and Jon Lovett combined to register Baylor’s first first down in a quarter and a half, but the Bears gained just one and punted on a 4th-and-14 from the OU 45.

That punt put Baylor’s offense back on the field — its defense. As Hurts threw to Lee Morris, Morris slipped and Jordan Williams snared it for the Bears, returning the ball to the OU 23. After a sack and an incompletion, Bohanon’s stat line read seven total touches for minus-5 yards. So, naturally, he threw a 33-yard strike to Tyquan Thornton on 3rd-and-20 to tie the game with 2:59 left in the first half.

The touchdown was Baylor’s first since the 11:02 mark of the second quarter… of the first Baylor-OU game, ending a streak of 12 straight drives that ended shy of the end zone.

Now facing its own scoring drought, Oklahoma went three-and-out, as its possession was derailed when Lynch again sacked Hurts for a 7-yard loss on 2nd-and-2. A 39-yard punt gave Baylor the ball at its own 47 with 1:22 left in the first half, and Bohanon converted another 3rd-and-long by throwing a 29-yard moonshot to Thornton, turning a 3rd-and-11 at the OU 40 into a 1st-and-10 at the 11 with 29 seconds left, but three straight incompletions forced a 28-yard Mayers field goal with eight seconds left before halftime.

Baylor will receive to open the second half.

Miami (OH), Central Michigan trading blows as MAC title game hits halftime

By Bryan FischerDec 7, 2019, 1:36 PM EST
The first rule of #MACtion is to expect the unexpected. In what has been an incredibly chaotic season in the conference, the league title game continued that run and delivered us a very un-MAC like defensive thriller in the first half.

No matter how they came about it though, Central Michigan will enjoy taking a 14-10 lead into the locker room at the midway mark over fellow turnaround story Miami (OH) in an entertaining contest despite the lack of points on the board.

The Redhawks looked as though they would have no issues finding pay dirt after Maurice Thomas returned the opening kickoff 97 yards to doorstep of the goal line, eventually punching it in two plays later for a Jaylon Bester touchdown. However things didn’t quite come as easily from there as first downs and big plays were quite limited the rest of the way on the offensive side of the ball.

Freshman QB Brett Gabbert was just 3-of-11 for 25 yards passing to help contribute to that while Miami had only 71 yards of total offense despite being able to take the slim lead.

Things weren’t a whole lot better for the Chippewas despite their ability to more consistently move the ball. Their first scoring output came thanks to a 14 play, seven-plus minute drive that covered 90 yards in the second quarter and their second was the result of a short field and impressive two minute drill effort. QB Quinten Dormady was 12-of-17 for 96 yards and a touchdown while tailback Tommy Lazzaro notched the other score to go with his 38 yards on the ground.

Despite the defensive-minded first half in Detroit, things are shaping up once again for the MAC Championship Game to have a fun finish. CMU is 7-0 this year when leading at the break and Jim McElwain will be hoping to add one more ‘W’ on that stat despite the best efforts of a Miami team hoping to regroup and get going in the locker room with a big prize on the line after they emerge.

No. 21 Appalachian State trying to make Cotton Bowl case, up big on Louisiana at halftime

By Kevin McGuireDec 7, 2019, 1:36 PM EST
Given the latest College Football Playoff rankings, it appears unlikely Appalachian State will manage to wiggle into the Cotton Bowl this season. But that’s not stopping the No. 21 Mountaineers from stating their case in the Sun Belt Championship Game. Appalachian State, playing on its home field against Louisiana, owns a 35-17 halftime lead and is one half away from a repeating as outright Sun Belt Conference champions.

Appalachian State scored on touchdown drives of 75, 47, 76, 75, and 50 yards on each of their first four offensive possessions to jump out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and a 35-7 lead in the second. Quarterback Zac Thomas completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 129 yards with two touchdowns. The running game has spread the ball around with Daetrich Harrington, Darrynton Evans, and Marcus Williams Jr. each getting touches and rushing for at least 50 yards and a touchdown in the first half. The offense has piled up 348 yards of offense.

It took a while for Louisiana to get comfortable on offense with Levi Lewis warming up with a pair of touchdown passes to get the Ragin’ Cajuns in the game, but the defense has been unable to do anything against Appalachian State to control the damage in the first half.

If Appalachian State finishes this game off, they will need to do so in impressive fashion on the scoreboard. With Memphis and Cincinnati each ranked ahead of Appalachian State and facing each other in the American Athletic Conference championship later today, and Boise State standing in front of the Mountaineers as well before hosting Hawaii in the Mountain West Conference championship, Appalachian State will need a few more pieces to fall just right to get a legitimate crack at the Cotton Bowl. But first, Appalachian State must focus on just finishing their own business before sitting back and seeing what else happens.

Ex-Michigan State LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle transfers to Texas Tech

By John TaylorDec 7, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
Earlier today, we noted that the seventh Michigan State player since the start of the 2019 season had entered into the portal. Now, one member of that Sparty septet has found himself a new college football home.

Like all of the cool college football transfers are doing, Brandon Bouyer-Randle used his personal Twitter account to reveal that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Texas Tech. In a subsequent interview with the Battle Creek Enquirer, the linebacker explained the reasoning behind the decision.

“From Day 1, as soon as I got in the portal, one of the schools that got in contact with me was Texas Tech and they were pretty consistent from there,” Bouyer-Randle told the Enquirer. “After I went to Lubbock for an official visit, I felt like I was welcomed by the coaching staff and they really wanted me. And there is definitely a place for me to play next year and that was important to me.”

As Bouyer-Randle will be headed to Lubbock as a graduate transfer, he’ll be able to help the Red Raiders immediately in 2020.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Bouyer-Randle had played in all 30 games prior to his decision to enter the portal in late September. He had played in the first four games in 2019 prior to taking the first step in leaving MSU.