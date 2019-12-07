Two Nebraska players facing 2½-year suspensions enter transfer portal

Not surprisingly, two football players’ time in Lincoln is likely coming to an end.

In late August, Nebraska confirmed that two redshirt freshmen, wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone, had been indefinitely suspended by the football program for unspecified reasons. A little over three months later, ESPN‘s Outside the Lines reported late this past week that both of the players have been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”

The extended suspension, which the players have a week to appeal the findings of the Title IX report, stems from an alleged rape of an NU student on Aug.25.

Saturday morning, a Nebraska football official confirmed that both Hunt and LeGrone have placed their names into the NCAA transfer database, although how much interest they will garner from other schools is certainly up in the air. As of now, no criminal charges have been filed against either player. There is, however, an open investigation and there are no statute of limitations when it comes to sexual assault cases.

A three-star 2018 signee, Hunt appeared in just two games as a true freshman and didn’t catch a pass. Prior to the off-field issue, he had been working with the first-team offense throughout summer camp.

Legrone, also a three-star 2018 signee, caught one pass in three games for the Cornhuskers his true freshman season.