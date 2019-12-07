Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images

With NY6 up for grabs, Cincinnati leading Memphis at halftime

Dec 7, 2019
Memphis and Cincinnati are locked in a good one in this year’s American Athletic Conference championship game in the Liberty Bowl. A spot in the New Years Six is very likely up for grabs between the two. At halftime in Memphis, it is Cincinnati leading the game 14-10.

A week after coming up short in the same stadium against the same team, Cincinnati wanted to jump out to a lead as early as possible. The Bearcats did just that with a touchdown on the game’s opening possession. After Memphis attempted an onside kick to start the game, Cincinnati recovered the football for great starting field position. A field goal on a 4th & 5 from the Memphis 15-yard line was good but the Tigers were called for a running into the kicker penalty. Cincinnati capitalized on the free first down with Michael Warren II running sic yards for a touchdown a couple of plays later.

Memphis would respond with a field goal on the ensuing possession and the Tigers took the lead the next time the offense stepped on the field. Receiver Antonio Gibson gave Memphis the lead on a 65-yard run. Similar to the mistake by Memphis earlier, a Cincinnati penalty for running into the punter gave the Tigers renewed life on the drive.

Brady White has been one of the top passers in the nation this season but he has had a rough outing so far today. White has completed just eight of his 21 pass attempts. He has been intercepted once too, but that was on a last-second Hail Mary to close out the first half. White’s 86 passing yards has played well into Cincinnati;’s advantage as the Tigers just cannot find the big plays on offense, outside of the long touchdown run by Gibson. Kenneth Gainwell has been held to just 34 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Desmond Ridder has had a poor day throwing the football as well with just 9-of-22 for 102 yards and no touchdowns, but he has added 96 rushing yards and a touchdown to give Cincinnati the lead at the half.

We have a huge second half on tap in Memphis. Winner (likely) goes to the Cotton Bowl waving the AAC banner.

No. 19 Boise State thumps Hawaii (again) to win second MWC title in three years

Dec 7, 2019
The television gods may have prevented any scoreboard watching until the end but No. 19 Boise State certainly stated their case to earn the Group of Five bid on Saturday afternoon after thumping Hawaii 31-10 in the Mountain West Championship Game.

The Broncos avenged last year’s loss in the game (to Fresno State) on the Blue Turf by turning in an impressive all-around effort to remain perfect in MWC play in 2019, netting a second title in the past three seasons in the process.

QB Jaylon Henderson, the third-stringer who has come on under center down this stretch run for the team, was impressive after a slow start and wound up throwing for 220 yards and two touchdowns (one interception). The signal-caller was quite the threat with his legs as well in rushing for 51 yards and one John Elway-esque goal line spin into the end zone after getting hit by two defenders late in the third quarter.

That touchdown was part of a run of 31 consecutive points for BSU to take firm control of the contest, which spoke to the offense shifting into high gear and the defense continuing to play stellar. Linebacker Riley Whimpey was a tackling machine and all over the field while Demitri Washington led a pass rush that was a constant disruptor behind him and fellow end Curtis Weaver.

The Rainbow Warriors played much better in their second trip to Idaho than they did in this year’s earlier meeting, a 59-37 turnover-filled effort. Cole McDonald was less prolific than usual in throwing for 241 yards and also tossed a pick as the offense was unable to move the chains much on third down. Miles Reed was a bright spot out of the backfield with 87 yards rushing but it was just too little and too late as missed chances doomed the visitors from the islands in a game where they had to play near perfect to emerge with their first ever win on the most famous home field in college football.

As for Boise State, all that’s left for them to do is celebrate and wait the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s decision on Sunday as to who earns the Cotton Bowl berth as the Group of Five selection. They certainly have made life difficult for the group assembled in a conference room in North Texas, having beaten Florida State to start the season while suffering their only loss to BYU on the road with one of their backup quarterbacks.

Who knows if that’s enough to slide past the AAC champion or a 12-1 Appalachian State that had their own impressive conference title victory earlier in the day but for now, the Broncos will focus mostly on just lording over the Mountain West once again.

Greg Schiano adds first defensive assistant to Rutgers staff

Dec 7, 2019
The shaping of Greg Schiano‘s second first coaching staff in Piscataway has commenced in earnest.

A week after his official hiring and four days after he was formally (re)introduced, Schiano on Saturday announced that he has hired Francis Brown.  The 38-year-old Brown, an elite recruiter in the New Jersey area, will serve as the Scarlet Knights’ co-defensive coordinator — Schiano is targeting Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile as the other co-DC — as well as secondary coach.

Brown is the first defensive assistant hired by Schiano.  The new head coach had previously confirmed that interim head coach Nunzio Campanile, who served as running backs coach prior to Chris Ash‘s dismissal, will be retained on the offensive side, albeit in a yet-to-be-specified role.

“Fran is a rising star in this business with tremendous expertise on the defensive side of the ball,” said Schiano. “Fran is a tireless worker and someone who truly cares about the people he’s around which are principles this program will be built on. The combination of hard work and love are what will make us successful and I’m excited to have Fran help us get there.”

Brown spent the 2019 season as the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Temple.  Prior to that, he was the defensive backs coach at Baylor in 2017 and 2018.

No. 2 LSU leading No. 4 Georgia at the half in Atlanta

Dec 7, 2019
3 Comments

No. 2 LSU is halfway to its first SEC championship since 2011. At the break in Atlanta, the Tigers hold a 17-3 lead over No. 4 Georgia.

Georgia came out swinging, as Jake Fromm had Tyler Simmons open for what could have been a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, but Simmons dropped it. Then, facing a 3rd-and-9 at its own 44, Fromm had Demetris Robertson open but the pass skipped off the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf and the Bulldogs punted.

Punting proved fatal against LSU’s offense, as the Tigers went 75 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 23-yard strike to Ja'Marr Chase, a throw made possible because Joe Burrow had about eight seconds to sit and scan against a three-man pass rush. The teams then traded punts, and Rodrigo Blankenship failed to get Georgia on the board when his 52-yard field goal was no good at the 1:56 mark of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs momentarily scored a huge break when Lewis Cine recovered a Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumble at the LSU 37, but replay showed his right forearm down before the ball popped loose, and so the Tigers retained possession. Four plays later, that possession ended in a 7-yard Burrow pass to Terrace Marshall, Jr., putting LSU up 14-0 with 12 ticks left in the opening frame.

Georgia finally got on the board with a 39-yard Blankenship field goal at the 11:28 mark of the second quarter, then gained even more life when Marshall dropped what would have been the easiest 71-yard touchdown of his career on 3rd-and-6. The Bulldogs’ momentum was halted when Grant Delpit sacked Fromm, not only turning a 2nd-and-8 into a 3rd-and-17 but momentarily knocking Fromm out of the game when the Georgia quarterback’s knee twisted while Delpit pulled him to the turf. Stetson Bennett IV entered the game and threw incomplete, and LSU went 57 yards to set up a 41-yard Cade York field goal.

Fromm re-entered the game and led Georgia into LSU territory, but his 1st-and-10 pass down the sideline was intercepted by Derek Stingley, Jr., handing Burrow the ball at his own 13 with 95 seconds left in the first half. He found Edwards-Helaire for 24 yards on the first play of the drive, ran for 17 and hit Chase for 11 on a 3rd-and-5, but fired incomplete on three straight throws from Georgia’s 30 and York’s 48-yard field goal hooked wide left. Burrow ended the half 17-of-25 for 204 yards with two touchdowns (plus a dropped would-be 71-yard touchdown.) He also leads all players with 39 yards on seven rushes.

LSU out-gained Georgia 255-136 in the half, but Georgia remains in the game. Fromm was 10-of-21 for 117 yards and an interception, while Georgia rushed for just 19 yards on 15 attempts.

The Tigers will receive to open the second half.

Ole Miss confirms hiring of Lane Kiffin as head coach

Dec 7, 2019
8 Comments

That certainly didn’t take long.  At all.

Friday, reports emerged that, barring the unexpected, Lane Kiffin would be the next head football coach at Ole Miss. Saturday afternoon, less than an hour after Florida Atlantic claimed another Conference USA championship, Ole Miss confirmed that, yes, the Lane Train is rolling into Oxford.

Kiffin will officially be introduced at a 2 p.m. ET press conference Monday.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Coach Kiffin to the Ole Miss family,” athletic director Keith Carter said. “As we entered this process, we were looking for energy, innovativeness and a program builder who could excite our student-athletes and fans. Coach Kiffin checked every box and is a home run for our program. I look forward to locking arms with him to take Ole Miss Football to a championship level.”

The 44-year-old Kiffin — yes, he’s still just 44 — has spent two separate stints in the SEC. The first was a blink-and-you-missed-it year as the head coach at Tennessee.  From 2014-16, Kiffin was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama.

The hiring means that Kiffin will square off against Nick Saban at least once a season as well.

“I am truly honored and humbled to join the Ole Miss family, and recognize this as a special opportunity to lead Rebel Football into the future,” Kiffin said. “I am especially grateful to Keith Carter, Chancellor Boyce and the entire Ole Miss family for their trust and confidence. Our staff and I will work tirelessly to recruit and develop successful players for this program, and I look forward to producing many exciting memories to add to Ole Miss’ storied football legacy. I am excited to get to Oxford and begin the groundwork of building a championship program that Mississippi’s flagship university deserves, and I’m thrilled to be back in the greatest athletics conference in the nation. Hotty Toddy!”

Named the head coach at FAU in December of 2016, Kiffin has since led the Owls to a 25-13 record.  The win Saturday over UAB gave FAU two conference championships in three seasons as the Owls won the title in Kiffin’s first season.

Kiffin will not remain with the Owls through their bowl game this season.  Instead, the school confirmed that defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer will serve as interim head coach until a successor is named.

“Coach Kiffin deserves our thanks and a great deal of credit for continuing to build our football program to high levels of success,” a statement from athletic director Brian White began.

“A national search will begin immediately. I know there will be a great deal of interest in the position. We have an extremely talented roster returning with an established culture of success. There are outstanding facilities here with the new Schmidt Family Complex about to open and recent renovations to FAU Stadium. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our football program.”