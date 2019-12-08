Justin Fuente announces Bud Foster’s replacement as Virginia Tech DC

While most of the focus on the Sunday after the regular season is reserved to teams finding out their postseason destination, Virginia Tech took the time to focus on the future beyond the next month.
Hokies head coach Justin Fuente confirmed that the was staying in-house to find Bud Foster’s replacement as the program’s defensive coordinator, tapping safeties coach and former player Justin Hamilton for the role.
“Justin has earned this opportunity to lead our defense and our football team,” Fuente said in a statement. “Everyone in our program has a great deal of respect for him and his abilities. Coach Foster has reiterated to me on several occasions that Justin is ready for this next step in his coaching career. I feel the same way and am convinced he’s exactly the right fit for this role at Virginia Tech. Coach Hamilton is a talented coach and recruiter with a deep passion for both the game and Virginia Tech. He possesses a great knack for connecting with our players. His voice carries tremendous weight on the field and in the locker room because he’s worn that helmet and experienced many of the same things the young men in our program are going through.”
Hamilton returned to Blacksburg last year in an off the field role before joining the coaching staff. He was a player at a number of spots under Frank Beamer and Foster from 2002-05 before spending some time in the NFL. Hamilton’s coaching career began at Virginia Military Institute and Virginia-Wise from 2011-2017.
There had been plenty of speculation that Fuente would tap ex-Missouri head coach Barry Odom as DC after the two had the same arrangement together at Memphis but it appears those rumors did not bear fruit.
Fuente also confirmed that running backs coach Zohn Burden and cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell will not return to the Virginia Tech coaching staff.
It appears we’re only steps away from the Hogs getting called.
According to a number of reports surfacing on Sunday, Arkansas has pivoted from hiring now-Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to bringing in Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman as the team’s next head coach.
Pittman is widely regarded as one of the best assistant coaches in the SEC and developed a quality reputation for both recruiting and teaching along the offensive line. He was in Fayetteville from 2013-2015 under Bret Bielema and spent time at Tennessee, North Carolina, Missouri, Kansas and Northern Illinois and others over the years.
The Oklahoma native was recently elevated to associate head coach in Athens and was one of the few position coaches to come close making $1 million a year without a coordinator title.
Pittman will replace Chad Morris, who was fired in early November after going winless in conference play and posting a 4-18 overall record with the Hogs in less than two seasons.
The games have been played. The wins have been tallied. The touchdowns have been counted. The championship trophies have been hoisted.
Now it’s time for the college football postseason to commence.
So where is everybody going bowling? Here’s a look at the full lineup of games and who’s in them. All times ET, games on ESPN unless otherwise indicated.
College Football Playoff Semifinals
|Bowl
|Teams
|Peach Bowl – Dec. 28, 4pm
|No. 1 LSU
|No. 4 Oklahoma
|Fiesta Bowl – Dec. 28, 8pm
|No. 2 Ohio State
|No. 3 Clemson
New Year’s Six
|Bowl
|Teams
|Cotton Bowl – Dec. 28, Noon
|Memphis
|Penn State
|Orange Bowl – Dec. 30, 8pm
|Florida
|Virginia
|Rose Bowl – Jan. 1, 5pm
|Wisconsin
|Oregon
|Sugar Bowl – Jan. 1, 8:45pm
|Baylor
|Georgia
2019 FBS Bowl Games
|Bowl
|Teams
|Bahamas Bowl – Dec. 20, 2 pm
|Buffalo
|Charlotte
|Frisco Bowl – Dec. 20, 7:30pm**
|Kent State
|Utah State
|New Mexico Bowl – Dec. 21, 2pm
|San Diego State
|Central Michigan
|Cure Bowl – Dec. 21, 2:30pm^^
|Georgia Southern
|Liberty
|Boca Raton Bowl – Dec. 21, 3:30pm*
|SMU
|FAU
|Camellia Bowl – Dec. 21, 5:30pm
|Arkansas State
|FIU
|Vegas Bowl – Dec. 21, 7:30pm*
|Washington
|Boise State
|New Orleans Bowl – Dec. 21, 9pm
|Appalachian State
|UAB
|Gasparilla Bowl – Dec. 23, 2:30pm
|Marshall
|UCF
|Hawaii Bowl – Dec. 24, 8pm
|Hawaii
|BYU
|Independence Bowl – Dec. 26, 4pm
|Miami
|Louisiana Tech
|Quick Lane Bowl – Dec. 26, 8pm
|Pitt
|Eastern Michigan
|Military Bowl – Dec. 27, Noon
|UNC
|Temple
|Pinstripe Bowl – Dec. 27, 3:30pm
|Michigan State
|Wake Forest
|Texas Bowl – Dec. 27, 6:45pm
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma State
|Holiday Bowl – Dec. 27, 8pm++
|USC
|Iowa
|Cheez-It Bowl – Dec. 27, 10:15pm
|Washington State
|Air Force
|Camping World Bowl – Dec. 28, Noon*
|Iowa State
|Notre Dame
|First Responder Bowl – Dec. 30, 12:30pm
|Western Michigan
|Western Kentucky
|Music City Bowl – Dec. 30, 4pm
|Louisville
|Mississippi State
|RedBox Bowl – Dec. 30, 4pm+
|Cal
|Illinois
|Belk Bowl – Dec. 31, Noon
|Virginia Tech
|Kentucky
|Sun Bowl – Dec. 31, 2pm^
|Arizona State
|Florida State
|Liberty Bowl – Dec. 31, 3:45pm
|Navy
|Kansas State
|Arizona Bowl – Dec. 31, 4:30pm^^
|Georgia State
|Wyoming
|Alamo Bowl – Dec. 31, 7:30pm
|Texas
|Utah
|Citrus Bowl – Jan. 1, 1pm*
|Alabama
|Michigan
|Outback Bowl – Jan. 1, 1pm
|Minnesota
|Auburn
|Birmingham Bowl – Jan. 2, 3pm
|Boston College
|Cincinnati
|Gator Bowl – Jan. 2, 7pm
|Tennessee
|Indiana
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Jan. 3, 3:30pm
|Ohio
|Nevada
|Armed Forces Bowl – Jan. 4, 11:30am
|Tulane
|Southern Miss
|LendingTree Bowl – Jan. 6, 7:30pm
|Miami (OH)
|Louisiana
* ABC
** ESPN2
+ Fox
++ FS1
^ CBS
^^ CBS Sports Network
It’s a pretty good day for Isaiah Simmons.
The Clemson linebacker woke up Sunday as an ACC Champion, found out later he was going to the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed and was also was named the winner of the 2019 Butkus Award as the best linebacker in the country.
“Simmons is one of the most versatile athletes to play the linebacker position. He’s an exceptional athlete with unique length and makes plays at all three levels, with terrific rush ability, blitz timing, cover skill and tackling range. He’s a modern-day linebacker with special match-up skills. For as good of a football player as he is, he’s a better person and will represent the Butkus Award with class,” a release confirming the news said.
The Kansas native has 93 tackles, seven sacks, a fumble and two interceptions on the season.
Simmons beat out Cal’s Evan Weaver, Wisconsin’s Zach Baun, Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks and Penn State’s Micah Parsons for the award.
LSU linebacker and top 10 pick Devin White won the trophy last year.
The College Football Playoff is set, now it’s time for the rest of the postseason picture to shake out.
The CFP Selection Committee followed up the announcement of the Peach Bowl (No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma) and Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson) semifinals with the rest of the New Year’s Six matchups and there are some enticing games to take in over the coming month. Making some tough decisions and throwing in a handful of surprises, here’s the full lineup of the major bowl games:
College Football Playoff Semifinals — December 28, 2018
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
4 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson
8 p.m. ET, ESPN
New Year’s Six
- Cotton Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Memphis
December 28, 2019, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Orange Bowl: No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia
December 30, 2019, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Rose Bowl Game: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin
January 1, 2020, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor
January 1, 2020, 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled for Monday, January 13, 2020. Kickoff in that one is slated for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
The Selection Committee also released their final set of rankings for the 2019 season. They will not release a top 25 after the bowl games — as that’s left for the AP and Coaches Poll — so the members on the committee are done with their duties this year. In what is sure to be a controversial ranking (or two) for some schools, here’s the order they put teams in:
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Florida
- Penn State
- Utah
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Iowa
- Memphis
- Minnesota
- Boise State
- Appalachian State
- Cincinnati
- USC
- Navy
- Virginia
- Oklahoma State