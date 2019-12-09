Getty Images

Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes wins Burlsworth Trophy as nation’s top walk-on

By Zach BarnettDec 9, 2019, 3:25 PM EST
Kenny Willekes has won the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation’s top former walk-on, it was announced Monday.

A product of Rockford, Mich., Willekes walked on the Michigan State roster in 2015, played one game as a redshirt freshman in 2016, then exploded as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, a year in which he started 12 of 13 games and led the club in sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (14.5).

As a junior, Willekes was a First Team All-American, winner of the Smith-Brown Award as the Big Ten’s defensive lineman of the year, and the first defensive end to win Michigan State’s Governor’s Award as the team MVP after again leading the team with 8.5 sacks and 20.5 TFLs.

Willekes again led the team in havoc reeked this fall, as he posted a career-high nine sacks while sitting 0.5 TFLs off the team lead with 14.5.

With one game left as a Spartan, Willekes owns 24.5 career sacks with a 49.5 tackles for loss.

The Burlsworth Trophy was created to honor former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, whose nasty play and black-rimmed glasses made him one of the most popular offensive linemen of his day. He walked on the Razorbacks’ roster in 1994 and became a First Team All-SEC player by 1998. Taken by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft, Burlsworth was killed in an automobile accident just 11 days following the draft.

Created in 2010, previous winners include Baker Mayfield (2015-16), Luke Falk (2017) and Hunter Renfrow (2018).

Playoff coaches, Fleck and Rhule named finalists for Maxwell Football Club’s coach of the year

By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2019, 4:31 PM EST
All four coaches taking a team to the College Football Playoff and two more who saw dramatic turnaround seasons were named finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday. Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney are all in the running for this particular coach of the year award after leading their programs to the College Football Playoff. They are joined by Minnesota’s PJ Fleck and Baylor’s Matt Rhule as finalists for the award.

Day, Orgeron, and Swinney all went undefeated this season en route to a conference championship. Riley is 12-1 this season with the Big 12 championship. Rhule saw the biggest turnarounds this season while taking Baylor to the Big 12 championship game. Fleck’s Minnesota came up one game shy of playing in its first Big Ten championship game.

Swinney won the award in 2015 is the only coach in the running for the award for the second time. Every other coach would be a first-time winner. Army’s Jeff Monken won the award last season.

Kenny Dillingham out as Auburn offensive coordinator, Chad Morris could be in

By Zach BarnettDec 9, 2019, 1:52 PM EST
Florida State’s hiring of Mike Norvell looks like it could lead to some major changes at Auburn.

First, multiple outlets reported Monday morning that Kenny Dillingham is leaving Auburn to reunite with Norvell in Tallahassee; Norvell “discovered” the 29-year-old Dillingham while at Arizona State and brought him along to Memphis, so the move is anything but a surprise.

Furthermore, though, Dillingham’s departure could lead to Chad Morris‘s hiring on the Plains. According to Auburn Undercover, the former Arkansas head coach is the leading candidate, and a deal could be done this week.

Morris and head Tiger Gus Malzahn go back years, to when Morris, then a high school head coach struggling to fill Art Briles‘s shoes at Stephenville High School, trekked to Arkansas to sit at the feet of Malzahn, then building his reputation as a guru in Northwest Arkansas. The two have maintained a relationship ever since, and now that relationship could turn professional.

If and when Morris is hired, it will come with two interesting dynamics.

The first is recruiting, where Chad’s son Chandler Morris is a 4-star quarterback in the class of 2020. Auburn recruited Morris before he committed to Arkansas, then continued recruiting him when Chandler re-opened his recruitment following Dad’s firing. Chad accompanied Chandler during his first recruiting trip to Auburn, including a sit-down with the head coach — just like any dad would on a recruiting trip, only this dad was the head coach of one of Auburn’s direct competitor.

“You go in and you sit down and you get straight to the chase,” Chad Morris told ESPN over the summer. “A lot of it is roster talk more than anything. You talk about injuries and how they handle kids that get hurt, and how does that work. You deal with their trainers. It’s more, from my standpoint, how they go about the strength and conditioning, how they specialize in their quarterbacks and looking at the overall development of the coach. Is he an offensive-minded coach? Is he a defensive-minded coach? You talk strategy, you talk scheme, you talk offense with him. I don’t do a whole lot of talking. I do a lot of listening and let Chandler do a lot of the talking.”

Chandler visited Auburn during the Iron Bowl, and Auburn Undercover reported Chad accompanied him on that visit.

The second prong here is play-calling. The push-pull of the play sheet has been a constant source of palace intrigue during Malzahn’s seven seasons at Auburn, as it seems he’s always relinquishing or reclaiming play-calling duties depending on the results of the last drive.

Malzahn called plays during Dillingham’s one season on staff, which made sense because Dillingham is still in his 20s and had never coached in the SEC before, while Gus Malzahn is Gus Malzahn. But Chad Morris is not Kenny Dillingham. Remember, it was the hiring of Morris (and Brent Venables) that served as the turning point in Clemson’s rise from pretty good program to the nationally elite.

Would Gus keep play calling with Morris on staff or would he hand it over? It could be months before we know that answer, but we could know the answer of if Morris will join the Auburn staff within days.

Joe Burrow: I wanted to go to Nebraska, but they told me I wasn’t good enough

By Zach BarnettDec 9, 2019, 12:38 PM EST
The legend of Joe Burrow is well-told by now. A guy who barely got a scholarship at Ohio State, waited his turn, realized his turn wasn’t coming, re-invented himself at LSU, and is now bound for a Heisman Trophy. The adopted son of Louisiana has put together one of the best passing seasons in college football history — 77.9 percent completion (on pace to shatter Colt McCoy‘s single-season FBS record), 10.7 yards per attempt, 48 touchdowns against just six interceptions with a 201.47 efficiency rating (on pace to break Tua Tagovailoa‘s record) — while guiding the Bayou Bengals to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

It’s a season they’ll remember forever in Louisiana, and one they’d like to forget in Nebraska.

During an interview with ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi in Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, Burrow shared that he really wanted to be a Cornhusker all along.

“I had one offer after my junior year of high school, and it was my dad’s team. I wanted to go to Nebraska,” he said, via 247Sports. “They told me I wasn’t good enough.”

Burrow played high school football in Athens, Ohio, but he spent much of his youth in Lincoln, where his father, Joey Burrow, was an assistant coach. Joey played at Nebraska, and he coached Joe’s older brothers, Jamie and Dan Burrow, who were also Cornhuskers. Joey Burrow was on staff at Ohio U. during Joe’s high school years, and for a time his only FBS offer was from the hometown Bobcats, which he dubbed a “pity offer.”

He wanted more. He wanted Nebraska.

The good news for those in Huskerland is that Burrow was recruited during the Mike Riley era. This is all Riley’s fault, right? There’s no egg on Scott Frost‘s face, is there?

Oh, no.

UConn AD gives Randy Edsall a vote of confidence

By Zach BarnettDec 9, 2019, 11:03 AM EST
UConn is 6-30 in the 2.0 tenure of Randy Edsall, having gone 3-9 in 2017, 1-11 last year and 2-10 this. The program reportedly also has more than a dozen players in the transfer portal.

Needless to say, it’s not a good time in the annals of Husky football, but it’s also not a good time to make a coaching change. The program is short on cash and in the midst of transitioning from the American to life as an FBS independent, and AD David Benedict has no plans to add another major change on top of that. As he told the AP on Sunday:

“I’m not saying that everyone has to share the same opinion or have the same level of confidence in Coach Edsall that I do, but he has to be given the time to build the program and you can’t do it in three years,” he said. “Ultimately over the next three years, we’ll hopefully see our program become more and more competitive.”

As far as votes of confidence go, this is about the least confident you’ll ever see an AD be when he backs his coach.

But at the same time, it’s also one of the most concrete. Whereas most ADs will commit to backing their coach through the end of that season and the one following at the absolute most, Benedict seems to indicate Edsall will not only be back in 2020, but 2021 and ’22 as well.