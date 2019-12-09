Getty Images

Mike Norvell retains Odell Haggins as part of first Florida State staff

By John TaylorDec 9, 2019
Florida State players past and present stumped for Odell Haggins to take over permanently for the dismissed Willie Taggart.  While that didn’t happen, Haggins’ time in Tallahassee will continue.

Mike Norvell, hired as FSU’s new head football coach over the weekend, confirmed Monday that he has decided to retain Haggins as part of his first Seminoles staff.  Haggins will serve as Norvell’s defensive line coach, and will carry the title of associated head coach as well.

Haggins is the first assistant named to Norvell’s initial staff.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that Coach Odell Haggins will be my first official assistant coach here at Florida State,” Norvell said in a statement. “He is an incredible representative of Florida State football, a tremendous leader and teacher and a wonderful man. His knowledge and understanding of the Nole Way will be critical in our pursuit of excellence for this football team on and off the field.”

Haggins just completed his 26th season with the Seminoles.  With Bud Foster’s retirement from Virginia Tech, Haggins will enter the 2020 season as the longest-tenured assistant at the FBS level.

When Taggart was fired, Haggins was elevated to interim head coach for the last four games of the 2019 regular season.  Haggins served in the same capacity in 2017 for the last two games after Jimbo Fisher was hired by Texas A&M.

Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. leaving Wildcats early for NFL draft

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 9, 2019
One of the most versatile players in college football will be taking that versatility to the next level earlier than Mark Stoops and company would’ve liked.

In a statement sent out through Kentucky’s sports information department, Lynn Bowden Jr. confirmed that he will be leaving his remaining eligibility on the table and making his way into the 2020 NFL Draft.  The good news for the football program is that Bowden will remain with the team and play in the Belk Bowl vs. Virginia Tech before turning his attention to prepping for the draft in earnest.

“I plan on entering my name in the 2020 NFL Draft,” Bowden said. “This is a moment I’ve dreamed of for a long time. I want to thank my family, Coach Stoops, Coach Marrow, Coach Gran, Coach Hinshaw, Coach Smith and all my coaches and teammates for getting me to this point. My strength coaches and trainers were also there every step of the way. The Big Blue Wall, the best offensive line in America, I can’t say enough about you. And our fans, the Big Blue Nation, you took in a kid from Youngstown, Ohio and helped me become a man. See you in Charlotte.”

Because of injuries at the position, Bowden, listed as a wide receiver to start the season, has started the last half of the 2019 campaign at quarterback for Kentucky.  In the regular-season finale against rival Louisville, Bowden set a school and SEC record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 284 in the win.

Bowden currently leads the Wildcats in rushing (1,235 yards) and receiving (30 for 348), and is third in passing yards (330). He’s accounted for 14 touchdowns this season — 11 rushing, two passing, one receiving.

Last month, he was named as a finalist for the Hornung Award, awarded annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

Jeff Traylor tapped as UTSA’s next head coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 9, 2019
A little over a week after firing one sideline boss, UTSA has hired another.

The Conference USA school announced Monday that Jeff Traylor has officially been hired as the Roadrunners’ new head football coach.  This will mark the Texas native’s first head-coaching job at the collegiate level of football.

Traylor replaces Frank Wilson, who was fired after a 4-8 2019 campaign.

“Finding a leader who not only understands the landscape of recruiting in Texas but has demonstrated an ability to build a championship culture was key in this selection,” said UTSA’s athletic director, Dr. Lisa Campos, in a statement. “Jeff is a high energy individual who is going to engage our community, build relationships and positively impact the lives of our student-athletes, all while building a championship-caliber program.”

The past two seasons, Traylor served as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Arkansas.  Prior to that, he served in the same roles for one season at SMU (2017) and as special teams coordinator (2015) and wide receivers coach/associate head coach for offense (2016) at Texas.

The first 26 years of his coaching career came in high school football in Texas, including the last 15 as a head coach at Gilmer High School.  He won three state championships (in five appearances) during his time at that school.

“I am so excited and grateful for this opportunity, and thank Dr. Eighmy, Dr. Campos and the rest of the UTSA community for putting their trust in me,” a statement from Traylor began. “I can’t wait to meet our student-athletes and the rest of the Roadrunner Family, and I look forward to hitting the ground running. UTSA is a sleeping giant and I can’t wait to wake it up.

“Being a native Texan and a coach for so many years in this state, I understand how important football is to the people of Texas. I’m anxious to reconnect and continue building relationships with the Texas High School Coaches Association and all the great high school coaches in this state and beyond.”

Clemson co-OC Jeff Scott confirmed as new USF head coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 9, 2019
For one of the few times, relatively speaking, since taking over at Clemson, Dabo Swinney has a hole in his coaching staff.

Monday evening, and following up on a day’s worth of speculation, South Florida confirmed that Jeff Scott has been hired as the fifth head coach in the program’s history.  After getting started on his head-coaching duties for the next week or so, Scott will return to Clemson and help the Tigers continue preparing for the College Football Playoffs.

Scott replaces Charlie Strong, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons guiding the Bulls.

“Jeff is a very bright, enthusiastic and driven leader for our program and we are thrilled to welcome him to USF and back to Florida, where he was born and where he has recruited so well for Clemson for many years,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly said in a statement. “He is a young and extremely gifted offensive mind, a developer of high-level talent and an elite national recruiter who brings the experience of having played an integral role from the beginning in helping to build one of the most successful programs in college football. We are thrilled that he and his wife, Sara, and their daughter, Savannah, are joining our Bulls family and will be part of the exciting future of USF football.”

Scott, who played his college football for the Tigers, has spent the past dozen seasons at his alma mater.  The wide receivers coach in each of those seasons, Scott added the co-offensive coordinator title in 2015.

Earlier this season, the 38-year-old Scott (he’ll turn 39 later this month) Scott was named as a nominee for the 2019 Broyles Award, handed out annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Last season, he was a finalist for the honor.

“I have great respect for the USF football program and what has been accomplished in a very short time and can’t wait to get to work building on that foundation to produce a championship program,” Scott said “I am thankful to President Currall and Michael Kelly for this tremendous opportunity and their support and belief in me. It is difficult to leave my alma mater and the great program we have built at Clemson, but I believe we can do great things at USF. I am thankful to Coach Swinney and all the Clemson players and staff for the great experiences and lessons that have prepared me to lead USF football. Go Bulls!”

Below is a statement from Swinney on his long-time assistant landing his first head-coaching job:

I first want to thank Jeff Scott for a wonderful 12 years. I’m happy for him and his wife, Sara, and his daughter, Savannah, and I’m so appreciative of all their family has meant to us over the last 12 years. We’re going to miss them tremendously.

Operationally, Jeff will be serving as the head coach at USF for the next week before rejoining us the latter part of next week and remaining with us for the duration of our College Football Playoff run. Our team is excited that he’ll have the opportunity to finish our 2019 season with us.

Jeff has been with me since day one when I became interim. He’s somebody I trust immensely and he’s extremely loyal. He’s been patient for the right opportunity, and I think this is that right opportunity. He’s got a great AD in Michael Kelly. It’s a great fit for Jeff and I know that he’s well-prepared to take this next step and has all the tools he needs to be a great head coach.

It’s been a real joy to watch Jeff grow and develop and work side-by-side with him. He’s done an amazing job representing Clemson, representing the program, coaching our wide receivers and coordinating our offense. His leadership has been a big part of our success, and we will always appreciate his contribution to our program.

Ex-South Carolina QB Jake Bentley announces grad transfer to Utah

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2019
After a few weeks on the graduate transfer market, quarterback Jake Bentley has come to a decision. In an update posted on his Twitter account Monday evening, Bentley announced he will be transferring to Utah.

Bentley injured his foot in South Carolina’s first game of the 2019 season, which led to Ryan Hilinski taking over to lead the Gamecock offense this season. Seeing the writing on the wall, Bentley opted to announce his intent to move on from South Carolina and join another program as a graduate transfer. Having earned his degree at South Carolina and moving on as a grad transfer, Bentley will be eligible to play for Utah next season.

That could work out quite well for Kyle Whittingham and the Utes. Current starting quarterback Tyler Huntley is set to move on as a senior, which will leave a spot open in the starting lineup for the defending Pac-12 South champions in 2020. Bentley may have to compete for the job, he will also be doing so at a program that has established a pretty solid foundation.

Bentley passed for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns for South Carolina in 2018. In 2017, Bentley passed for 2,794 yards and 18 touchdowns. He did rack up a number of interceptions in each season but that may not be too much of a concern for Utah, which will have a better collection of talent and depth surrounding him to take some of the pressure off Bentley to force something.