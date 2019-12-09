Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump to attend Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia

By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2019, 6:20 PM EST
For the second time this season, President Donald Trump will attend a college football game. Trump will attend the annual Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia this weekend.

This will be the third time Trump will have attended the Army-Navy Game since being elected in 2016, although this will be the second time Trump will do so since being sworn into office. Trump attended last year’s Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia. He also attended the 2016 Army-Navy Game as President-Elect.

As is tradition, it is expected Trump will participate in the coin flip prior to the start of the game and sit in the stands on both sides of the field, spending part of the game in the Army stands and the other half in the Navy stands. For those attending the game, security will be tighter than usual with the president in attendance.

Earlier this season, Trump attended the Alabama-LSU game, a battle of the top two teams in the country at the time, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Trump has also previously attended the College Football Playoff national championship game two seasons ago between Alabama and Georgia.

Navy is looking to snap a three-game losing streak to Army in the rivalry game.

Ex-South Carolina QB Jake Bentley announces grad transfer to Utah

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2019, 7:18 PM EST
After a few weeks on the graduate transfer market, quarterback Jake Bentley has come to a decision. In an update posted on his Twitter account Monday evening, Bentley announced he will be transferring to Utah.

Bentley injured his foot in South Carolina’s first game of the 2019 season, which led to Ryan Hilinski taking over to lead the Gamecock offense this season. Seeing the writing on the wall, Bentley opted to announce his intent to move on from South Carolina and join another program as a graduate transfer. Having earned his degree at South Carolina and moving on as a grad transfer, Bentley will be eligible to play for Utah next season.

That could work out quite well for Kyle Whittingham and the Utes. Current starting quarterback Tyler Huntley is set to move on as a senior, which will leave a spot open in the starting lineup for the defending Pac-12 South champions in 2020. Bentley may have to compete for the job, he will also be doing so at a program that has established a pretty solid foundation.

Bentley passed for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns for South Carolina in 2018. In 2017, Bentley passed for 2,794 yards and 18 touchdowns. He did rack up a number of interceptions in each season but that may not be too much of a concern for Utah, which will have a better collection of talent and depth surrounding him to take some of the pressure off Bentley to force something.

Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts, Chase Young named Heisman Trophy finalists

http://twitter.com/HeismanTrophy/status/1204181996198662144
By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2019, 6:47 PM EST
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded to college football’s best player on Saturday evening in New York City. Four players will attend the ceremony as finalists for the award.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young were the four finalists announced by The Heisman Trust Monday evening.

Heisman Trophy votes have already been submitted by Heisman voters. The announcement of the finalists is an indication of how the voters cast their ballots, with these four players the highest vote-receivers, and perhaps at least a few of them relatively close to each other while the fifth and sixth-place player in the voting was lagging behind enough to establish a cutoff point.

LSU’s record-setting quarterback Joe Burrow is considered by many to be the favorite for the award. Burrow rewrote the sEC record book and LSU record book with his production this season while helping LSU to an undefeated regular season and an SEC title. LSU has just one Heisman Trophy winner in school history with Billy Cannon winning the award in 1959. So it’s been a long time for the Tigers. Burrow, like the rest of his fellow Heisman Trophy finalists, will be playing in the College Football Playoff, with the Tigers taking the No. 1 seed in this year’s playoff.

Burrow will face Oklahoma, where Hurts will be looking to keep an impressive streak going for the Sooners. Each of the previous two Heisman Trophy winners were transfer quarterbacks playing for the Sooners. Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy last season, and Baker Mayfield took home the trophy in 2017.

Ohio State’s two finalists, Fields and Young, each were major players in Ohio State’s success this season. Fields is also a transfer quarterback like Burrow (who, ironically, transferred from Ohio State). Young has been widely considered the best defensive player in the country, if not the best overall player. Young did miss two games for a suspension, but his inclusion in this year’s list of finalists is a credit to the impact he had when he was on the field. Ohio State’s most recent Heisman Trophy winner was Troy Smith in 2006. Smith is also the last Big Ten player to win college football’s most iconic award.

Oklahoma and Ohio State are tied with Notre Dame for the most all-time Heisman Trophy awards. Ohio State has actually had six Heisman Trophy winners, but Archie Griffin remains the only player to win the award twice. If Joe Burrow doesn’t win the award, then we will officially have a new leader in the Heisman Trophy clubhouse.

Utah locks in defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley to new deal for ‘long-term’ future

Photo by Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2019, 5:58 PM EST
One potential head coaching candidate for a handful of schools has been taken off the table. Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley agreed to a revised contract to remain a part of the coaching staff, Utah announced on Monday.

“We are excited to announce that Morgan Scalley will continue to be a part of Utah football for years to come,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a released statement. “Morgan’s impact on our program as both a player and a coach has been invaluable to our success.”

“I’m grateful to be in this position, and fully committed to the Utah Football Family,” Scalley said. “I sincerely appreciate Coach Whittingham and Mark Harlan for their trust and belief in me. I love this place, my family loves it here, and I am excited to continue working with our staff and players to build something special at the University of Utah.”

The announcement from Utah didn’t specify the exact length of the coaching contract, but the specific use of the phrase “long-term” seems to suggest there could be more to the plan for Scalley and his future in Salt Lake City. A potential opportunity to be the successor to Whittingham has been a popular reaction once the news broke Monday, and that would seem to make sense.

Scalley has been a part of the Utah coaching staff for 12 years. He is also a former Utah football player, earning All-American honors to go with All-Mountain West Conference honors and being named a Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Mountain West in 2004. After completing his playing time with the Utes, Scalley quickly joined the Utah coaching staff under Whittingham, first as an administrative assistant in 2006 and later as a graduate assistant before taking on the role as safeties coach in 2008.

Whittingham, who turns 61 next season, still has some good years in front of him after guiding the program to the Pac-12 championship game this season, but finding a way to secure Scalley for a long-term future is a pretty sensible move by Whittingham and the program. At least for now, it will keep Scalley from leaving the program to take on any number of Group of 5 coaching opportunities.

Penn State OC Ricky Rahne hired by Old Dominion to be head coach

Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Old Dominion’s search for a head coach may have come to a close. Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne will be named the next head coach of the Monarchs, according to a report from FootballScoop.com.

Old Dominion has yet to officially announce the hiring the time of this post, but that could be coming shortly (in which case this post will be updated with the official confirmation from the school).

Rahne has been a part of the Penn State coaching staff under James Franklin since 2014. Rahne came to Penn State from Vanderbilt with Franklin after coaching on Franklin’s Vanderbilt staff for three seasons. Rahne served as an interim offensive coordinator in 2015 for Penn State’s bowl game following the firing of offensive coordinator John Donovan. Rahne remained as the quarterback coach when Penn State hired Joe Moorhead to be the offensive coordinator. Rahne was given the permanent title of offensive coordinator after the 2017 season after Moorhead was hired to be the head coach at Mississippi State.

It is unknown at this time if Rahne will stay on board Penn State’s coaching staff to coach the offense in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis, thus pulling double-duty coaching the Penn State offense and taking over control as head coach at Old Dominion. Expect that to be addressed whenever Rahne gets a chance to address the media following a formal introduction.

Rahne would replace Bobby Wilder as head coach of Old Dominion. Wilder resigned from the position earlier this month after 13 years with the school, including 11 seasons. Wilder helped to start up the football program from scratch in 2007 and compiled a record of 77-56 as the program ascended quickly to join Conference USA at the FBS level.

UPDATE (6:30 p.m. ET) – Old Dominion has officially announced the hire. Rahne will formally be introduced on Wednesday.