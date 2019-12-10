Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon finalists for Joe Moore Award, handed out to the nation’s top offensive line

The trophy that honors the nation’s big uglies as a collective has significantly narrowed its list of potential winners. for the 2019 season

The Joe Moore Award Tuesday released its list of four finalists for this year’s honor — Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon. Named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history, it’s the only major college football award to honor a group or a unit.

“Each of our O-line finalists displayed some unique qualities that really helped them stand out as elite units, but what they share in common is physicality in the run game and being at their best when it was needed most,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award Voting Committee and SEC Network analyst, in a statement. “Coach Moore would be proud to know that there is still a commitment to physical football in the modern era, and we appreciate the efforts of the O-line coaches to preserve this fundamental aspect of the sport.”

Below are some line-related superlatives from the four semifinalists:

Alabama has surrendered only 12 sacks in 381 pass attempts this season (just one every 31.8 pass attempts), ranks fifth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (1.0 per game).

Ohio State’s 5.7 yards per carry is first in the Big Ten and sixth nationally.

Alabama is second at the FBS level in yards per play (7.85) and LSU was third in the same category (7.79).

Oregon ranks sixth nationally with 5.73 yards per carry in the fourth quarter and 15th with 710 rushing yards.

Ohio State (48.7), Alabama (48.3) and LSU (47.8) rank 1-2-3 in the nation in scoring offense

Last year’s winner of the Moore Award, the trophy of which stands seven-feet tall and weighs 800 pounds, was Oklahoma. Alabama claimed the first trophy in 2015.