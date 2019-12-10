Getty Images

Amid transfer rumors, QB Jordan Love announces he’s leaving Utah State early for NFL

By John TaylorDec 10, 2019, 8:41 PM EST
3 Comments

So much for that.

Monday, a report surfaced that, if he opted to forego entering the 2020 NFL Draft early, Jordan Love was considering taking a graduate transfer from Utah State.  Specifically, The Home for Wayward Transfer Quarterbacks, Oklahoma, was mentioned as a potential destination; Houston and Texas Tech were considered options as well.

Tuesday evening, Love made all of the transfer discussion a moot point as the junior announced via Twitter that he will indeed become a part of next year’s NFL draft pool.

The 6-4, 225-pound Love passed for more than 3,000 yards each of the past two seasons, throwing 49 touchdowns versus 22 interceptions in that span.  He rushed for seven touchdowns a season ago as well, although he was held without one on the ground this season.

Some view Love as a likely first-round draft pick, which will obviously influence his decision.  In four career games against Power Five opponents, Love went 83-of-135 for 1,036 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.  This season against LSU, he completed half of his 30 pass attempts in a loss to LSU, throwing for just 130 yards and three interceptions.

“Jordan and his family have been tremendous throughout this process, and he is making this announcement now so it’s not a distraction to the team and his teammates leading up to the bowl game,” said Utah State head football coach Gary Andersen in a statement. “Jordan has been a great student-athlete and is a tremendous teammate, and we are excited for his future in the NFL. Go Aggies!”

SEC reveals 2019 individual football award winners, including LSU claiming Offensive Player, Coach of the Year

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
3 Comments

It just means more… individual honors being announced by yet another conference, rewarding their players for their play during the 2019 regular season.

Next up on the award circuit is the SEC, which on Wednesday revealed the winners of its seven individual awards.  Conference champion LSU secured two of the seven pieces of hardware, as did East winner Georgia and West runner-up Auburn.

Alabama was the only other school to claim an individual award, which are al listed below:

Offensive Player of the Year
Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year
Derrick Brown, Auburn

Special Teams Player of the Year
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Freshman of the Year
Bo Nix, Auburn

Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

Jacobs Blocking Trophy
Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Coach of the Year
Ed Orgeron, LSU

Four Nevada defensive starters suspended for bowl game for role in brawl at end of UNLV game

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
2 Comments

The effects of an ugly scene at the end of the UNLV-Nevada game will bleed into the postseason for the Rebels.

After UNLV beat Nevada in overtime this past Saturday, the Rebel who threw the game-winning touchdown pass, freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad, ran toward the Wolf Pack sideline and was promptly hit with a haymaker thrown by junior defensive back Austin Arnold.  The punch triggered a brawl involving both teams that made its way into the end zone and near fans in the stands.

It also triggered a review by the Mountain West Conference, with the league announcing that Arnold has been suspended for two games for his role in the melee. Additionally, a pair of senior Wolf Pack football players, defensive back Daniel Brown and defensive tackle Hausia Sekona, have been suspended for one game apiece while linebacker Gabriel Sewell has been hit with a half-game suspension.

Nevada will face Ohio in the Famous Ohio Potato Bowl Jan. 3, and all four players will serve, or will begin serving, their suspensions in that game. Arnold will also be suspended for next year’s opener against UC Davis.

Any punishments for UNLV players involved in the incident are expected to be announced later this week.

“The Conference has engaged in a detailed investigation regarding this incident and prioritized adjudicating the Nevada section of the review due to the Wolf Pack’s postseason participation.” the MWC said in its release. “UNLV’s segment is still being processed and is expected to be completed later this week.”

Sewell and Arnold started all 12 games each for the Wolf Pack in 2019 and are currently third and fourth-respectively, on the team in tackles.  Sewell is also second on the team in tackles for loss with 5½.

Brown, who leads the team in interceptions with four and is third in pass breakups with five, started nine games this season while Sekona started 10.

As Brown and Sekona are seniors and in their final seasons of eligibility, their collegiate careers have come to an end.

Suspended Nebraska football players arrested for sexual assault

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
3 Comments

Two Nebraska football players officially have more to worry about than a lengthy university-mandated suspension.

In late August, Nebraska confirmed that two redshirt freshmen, wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone, had been indefinitely suspended by the football program for unspecified reasons.  A little over three months later, ESPN‘s Outside the Lines reported late last week that both of the players have been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”

The extended suspension, which the players have a week to appeal the findings of the Title IX report, stems from an alleged rape of an NU student on Aug.25.  At the time, we noted, no criminal charges had been filed against either player.  There was, however, an open investigation and there are no statute of limitations when it comes to sexual assault cases.

Tuesday night, that investigation bore fruit for law enforcement as both players have been arrested by Lincoln police in connection to the alleged sexual assault. Legrone has been arrested on one count of suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, while Hunt is facing one count of suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault.

The teammates will remain in jail pending a bond hearing at three p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon.

LeGrone’s attorney, Kaz Long, had previously stated that his client maintains his innocence while Hunt’s attorney, Carlos A. Monzón, labeled the allegations a clear case of “institutional racism.”

“[Prosecutors] have had over four months to charge this young man. And they have not done so,” Monzón told the Lincoln Journal-Star Tuesday, with the paper writing that the attorney described “the arrests and the Title IX investigation findings [as] ‘a calculated railroading of their reputation.'”

The players claim that any sexual activity was consensual.  The alleged victim claims it was non-consensual.

Over the weekend, it was reported that both players had entered the NCAA transfer database.

A three-star 2018 signee, Hunt appeared in just two games as a true freshman and didn’t catch a pass.  Prior to the off-field issue, he had been working with the first-team offense throughout summer camp.

Legrone, also a three-star 2018 signee, caught one pass in three games for the Cornhuskers his true freshman season.

Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. claims 2019 Hornung Award

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 9:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

It’s been quite the past 48 hours or so for Lynn Bowden Jr.

Monday, Bowden confirmed that he will be leaving his remaining eligibility on the table and making his way into the 2020 NFL Draft.  Two days later, the Louisville Sports Commission announced that the Kentucky Swiss Army knife has been named as the winner of the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, given out annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

Bowden is the first Wildcat to ever claim the honor.

Because of injuries at the position, Bowden, listed as a wide receiver to start the season, has started the last half of the 2019 campaign at quarterback for Kentucky.  In the regular-season finale against rival Louisville, Bowden set a school and SEC record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 284 in the win.

Bowden currently leads the Wildcats in rushing (1,235 yards) and receiving (30 for 348), and is third in passing yards (330). He’s accounted for 14 touchdowns this season — 11 rushing, two passing, one receiving.

In addition to Bowden, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU), Joe Reed (Virginia) and Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska) were all named finalists for this year’s award.