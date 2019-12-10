Boston College QB Anthony Brown makes way into transfer portal

It’s been more than two days since we’ve had a portal post, so we were long overdue for one.
The latest player to enter the NCAA transfer database is Anthony Brown, with 247Sports.com among others reporting that the quarterback has taken the first step in leaving Boston College. Brown, if he opts to remain in the portal, would be leaving as a graduate transfer, which would give him immediate eligibility in 2020 at another FBS school if that’s the direction in which he chooses to go.
In mid-October, Brown suffered a knee injury that was serious enough to sideline him for the remainder of the 2019 season. He also saw his redshirt freshman season in 2017 cut short because of a knee injury.
In between the twin knee injuries, Brown had started 18 straight games under center for the Eagles — 12 in 2018, six in 2019. All told, he started 28 games during his time with the ACC school.
Brown, whose decision to transfer comes a week or so after head coach Steve Addazio was fired, will apparently finish his time at BC with 4,738 yards, 40 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in completing nearly 55 percent of his 680 pass attempts. he also ran for 421 yards and another four touchdowns.
Brandon Ruiz left one Power Five school, but he’ll continue his collegiate playing career at another.
In early October, Ruiz announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Arizona State. Almost two months to the day later, Ruiz utilized the same social media service to announce that he has decided to transfer to Mississippi State.
As he heads to Starkville as a graduate transfer, Ruiz will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulldogs in 2020.
Ruiz, who had originally committed to Alabama before flipping to ASU, served as the Sun Devils primary kicker in both 2017 and 2018. In those two seasons, the Arizona native connected on 37-of-49 field goal attempts (75.5 percent) and 94-of-95 point-afters.
A lower-body injury had sidelined Ruiz for the first month-plus of the 2019 season, with sophomore Cristian Zendejas taking over the job in his absence. This season, Zendejas has made all but one of his 30 extra-point attempts and is 19-of-23 on field goals.
One of the most porous defenses in the Big Ten will be undergoing a makeover heading into the offseason.
Jeff Brohm confirmed in a brief statement Monday that Nick Holt will not be returning to his Purdue coaching staff in 2020. Holt had spent the past three seasons as the Boilermakers’ co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
The 57-year-old Holt, who served as Purdue’s primary playcaller on the defensive side of the ball, was also with Brohm at Western Kentucky for four seasons.
“I appreciate the years I’ve spent with Nick both here at Purdue and Western Kentucky,” Brohm said in his statement. “He is a very good football coach, and I wish him and his family the best moving forward.”
The Boilermakers were 12th in the Big Ten and 88th nationally in scoring defense at 30.6 points per game this past season. Their 436.3 yards per game were 13th in the conference and 100th in the country as well.
By the end of the 2019 banquet circuit, Chase Young is going to need a much bigger trophy case.
Earlier this week, Young was named as the winner of the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football, an extreme rarity for a defensive player to claim. Monday night, it was announced that the standout Ohio State defensive lineman is the winner of the 2019 Nagurski Trophy, handed out annually to the nation’s top player on the defensive side of the football.
Young is the second OSU player to win claim the honor since it was first handed out in 1993, with James Laurinaitis being the first.
The other four finalists for the Nagurski Trophy were Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Georgia safety J.R. Reed, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr.
Young was previously named a finalist for, among others, the Maxwell Award, given annually to the nation’s best player regardless of position. Earlier Monday, Young was also named as one of the four finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy.
One of the most versatile players in college football will be taking that versatility to the next level earlier than Mark Stoops and company would’ve liked.
In a statement sent out through Kentucky’s sports information department, Lynn Bowden Jr. confirmed that he will be leaving his remaining eligibility on the table and making his way into the 2020 NFL Draft. The good news for the football program is that Bowden will remain with the team and play in the Belk Bowl vs. Virginia Tech before turning his attention to prepping for the draft in earnest.
“I plan on entering my name in the 2020 NFL Draft,” Bowden said. “This is a moment I’ve dreamed of for a long time. I want to thank my family, Coach Stoops, Coach Marrow, Coach Gran, Coach Hinshaw, Coach Smith and all my coaches and teammates for getting me to this point. My strength coaches and trainers were also there every step of the way. The Big Blue Wall, the best offensive line in America, I can’t say enough about you. And our fans, the Big Blue Nation, you took in a kid from Youngstown, Ohio and helped me become a man. See you in Charlotte.”
Because of injuries at the position, Bowden, listed as a wide receiver to start the season, has started the last half of the 2019 campaign at quarterback for Kentucky. In the regular-season finale against rival Louisville, Bowden set a school and SEC record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 284 in the win.
Bowden currently leads the Wildcats in rushing (1,235 yards) and receiving (30 for 348), and is third in passing yards (330). He’s accounted for 14 touchdowns this season — 11 rushing, two passing, one receiving.
Last month, he was named as a finalist for the Hornung Award, awarded annually to the nation’s most versatile player.