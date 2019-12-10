Boston College QB Anthony Brown makes way into transfer portal

It’s been more than two days since we’ve had a portal post, so we were long overdue for one.

The latest player to enter the NCAA transfer database is Anthony Brown, with 247Sports.com among others reporting that the quarterback has taken the first step in leaving Boston College. Brown, if he opts to remain in the portal, would be leaving as a graduate transfer, which would give him immediate eligibility in 2020 at another FBS school if that’s the direction in which he chooses to go.

In mid-October, Brown suffered a knee injury that was serious enough to sideline him for the remainder of the 2019 season. He also saw his redshirt freshman season in 2017 cut short because of a knee injury.

In between the twin knee injuries, Brown had started 18 straight games under center for the Eagles — 12 in 2018, six in 2019. All told, he started 28 games during his time with the ACC school.

Brown, whose decision to transfer comes a week or so after head coach Steve Addazio was fired, will apparently finish his time at BC with 4,738 yards, 40 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in completing nearly 55 percent of his 680 pass attempts. he also ran for 421 yards and another four touchdowns.