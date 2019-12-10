LSU’s Joe Brady wins Broyles Award as nation’s top assistant

Of all the awards that will be announced this month, this will be the least surprising result.
Tuesday afternoon, LSU passing-game coordinator Joe Brady was named as the winner of the 2019 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Brady, considered the overwhelming favorite coming into the announcement, Dave Aranda in 2011 as the only Tiger assistants to win claim the honor.
In the midst of his first season in Baton Rouge, Brady has helped the Tigers evolve into on the most explosive offenses in college football. Entering the postseason, LSU is third in the country in scoring (47.8 points per game), second in passing offense (386.8 yards per game), third in yards per play (7.79) and first in total offense (554.4 ypg).
Joe Burrow, far and away the Heisman Trophy favorite, has thrown for an FBS-best 48 touchdowns thus far, absolutely shattering the program’s single-season record of 28. Burrow has also thrown for 4,715 yards this season; the past two years, the Tigers threw for a combined 5,615.
In addition to Brady, the finalists for this year’s Broyles Award were:
- Jeff Hafley, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach
- Dan Lanning, Georgia defensive coordinator
- Morgan Scalley, Utah defensive coordinator/safeties coach
- Phil Snow, Baylor defensive coordinator