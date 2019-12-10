Nick Holt out as co-DC at Purdue

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the most porous defenses in the Big Ten will be undergoing a makeover heading into the offseason.

Jeff Brohm confirmed in a brief statement Monday that Nick Holt will not be returning to his Purdue coaching staff in 2020. Holt had spent the past three seasons as the Boilermakers’ co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

The 57-year-old Holt, who served as Purdue’s primary playcaller on the defensive side of the ball, was also with Brohm at Western Kentucky for four seasons.

“I appreciate the years I’ve spent with Nick both here at Purdue and Western Kentucky,” Brohm said in his statement. “He is a very good football coach, and I wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

The Boilermakers were 12th in the Big Ten and 88th nationally in scoring defense at 30.6 points per game this past season. Their 436.3 yards per game were 13th in the conference and 100th in the country as well.