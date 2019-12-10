Want to bet on Joe Burrow for Heisman? Put down $300 to win ONE dollar

I’ll bet if you make this wager, you’re a degenerate.

Monday, the four finalists for the 2019 Heisman Trophy were announced — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. While all four technically have a shot at claiming this year’s Heisman, it’s been a foregone conclusion since mid-November at the latest that Burrow is the overwhelming favorite and the other three are fighting for a runner-up finish. In fact, the only drama is how close Burrow, a transfer from OSU, can come to O.J. Simpson‘s record of 855 first-place votes in 1968 or Reggie Bush‘s record of garnering 91.8 percent of the votes.

To put an exclamation point on just how big of a favorite Burrow is, look no further than one offshore sportsbook.

Right now, Burrow is listed as beyond-prohibitive 1/300 favorite to win the Heisman. Put another way, you would need to wager $300 to win a single dollar. The maximum you can bet on Burrow to win the most prestigious trophy in college sports is $75,000, which would net you a return of… $250.

The current over/under on the number of first-place votes Burrow receives is 805. If the over is hit, it would move Burrow past OSU quarterback Troy Smith‘s 801 in 2006 for second-most ever. For the record, there were 1,200 voters when Simpson set his record, 924 and 923 when Smith and Bush, respectively, won their Heismans.

As for the odds of the others in the field? Hurts is at 25-1, while Fields and Young sit at 33/1 each. If you have money to waste and/or throw away, there’s your opportunity.