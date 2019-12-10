Getty Images

Western Michigan’s Jon Wassink wins Wuerffel Trophy as college football’s top community servant

By Zach BarnettDec 10, 2019, 6:12 PM EST
Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink has been named the 2019 winner of the Wuerffel Trophy as college football’s top community servant, it was announced Tuesday.

The trophy is named in honor of Florida Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel. He will receive the award at the All Sports Association’s annual banquet in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

“We are excited to announce that Jon is this year’s recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy and are thrilled about him joining our family of past winners,” said Wuerffel. “What he has done serving others off the field, along with his work in the classroom and on the playing field, represents what the Wuerffel Trophy is all about. Also, I’d like to say the same about our other two finalists, Isaiah Sanders of the U.S. Air Force Academy and Derrick Brown of Auburn University. The amount of community service that these young men have done is just incredible. Hats off to these amazing student athletes.”

Wassink is also a finalist for the Campbell Trophy as the nation’s top scholar-athlete, which will be awarded Tuesday night during the National Football Foundation’s annual dinner. The Wuerffel Trophy announcement was made in conjunction with the NFF festivities.

Wassink carries a 3.96 GPA as an accounting major. A three-year starter and a two-time MAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete, the Grand Rapids native has thrown for 6,289 career yards, rushed for 581 yards and scored 63 total touchdowns.

He led the Broncos to within a game of the MAC West championship and will close his career in the First Responder Bowl against Western Kentucky on Dec. 30, and he’ll do so with one and perhaps two major off-the-field awards in hand.

SEC reveals 2019 individual football award winners, including LSU claiming Offensive Player, Coach of the Year

By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
It just means more… individual honors being announced by yet another conference, rewarding their players for their play during the 2019 regular season.

Next up on the award circuit is the SEC, which on Wednesday revealed the winners of its seven individual awards.  Conference champion LSU secured two of the seven pieces of hardware, as did East winner Georgia and West runner-up Auburn.

Alabama was the only other school to claim an individual award, which are al listed below:

Offensive Player of the Year
Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year
Derrick Brown, Auburn

Special Teams Player of the Year
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Freshman of the Year
Bo Nix, Auburn

Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

Jacobs Blocking Trophy
Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Coach of the Year
Ed Orgeron, LSU

Four Nevada defensive starters suspended for bowl game for role in brawl at end of UNLV game

By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
The effects of an ugly scene at the end of the UNLV-Nevada game will bleed into the postseason for the Rebels.

After UNLV beat Nevada in overtime this past Saturday, the Rebel who threw the game-winning touchdown pass, freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad, ran toward the Wolf Pack sideline and was promptly hit with a haymaker thrown by junior defensive back Austin Arnold.  The punch triggered a brawl involving both teams that made its way into the end zone and near fans in the stands.

It also triggered a review by the Mountain West Conference, with the league announcing that Arnold has been suspended for two games for his role in the melee. Additionally, a pair of senior Wolf Pack football players, defensive back Daniel Brown and defensive tackle Hausia Sekona, have been suspended for one game apiece while linebacker Gabriel Sewell has been hit with a half-game suspension.

Nevada will face Ohio in the Famous Ohio Potato Bowl Jan. 3, and all four players will serve, or will begin serving, their suspensions in that game. Arnold will also be suspended for next year’s opener against UC Davis.

Any punishments for UNLV players involved in the incident are expected to be announced later this week.

“The Conference has engaged in a detailed investigation regarding this incident and prioritized adjudicating the Nevada section of the review due to the Wolf Pack’s postseason participation.” the MWC said in its release. “UNLV’s segment is still being processed and is expected to be completed later this week.”

Sewell and Arnold started all 12 games each for the Wolf Pack in 2019 and are currently third and fourth-respectively, on the team in tackles.  Sewell is also second on the team in tackles for loss with 5½.

Brown, who leads the team in interceptions with four and is third in pass breakups with five, started nine games this season while Sekona started 10.

As Brown and Sekona are seniors and in their final seasons of eligibility, their collegiate careers have come to an end.

Suspended Nebraska football players arrested for sexual assault

By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
Two Nebraska football players officially have more to worry about than a lengthy university-mandated suspension.

In late August, Nebraska confirmed that two redshirt freshmen, wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone, had been indefinitely suspended by the football program for unspecified reasons.  A little over three months later, ESPN‘s Outside the Lines reported late last week that both of the players have been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”

The extended suspension, which the players have a week to appeal the findings of the Title IX report, stems from an alleged rape of an NU student on Aug.25.  At the time, we noted, no criminal charges had been filed against either player.  There was, however, an open investigation and there are no statute of limitations when it comes to sexual assault cases.

Tuesday night, that investigation bore fruit for law enforcement as both players have been arrested by Lincoln police in connection to the alleged sexual assault. Legrone has been arrested on one count of suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, while Hunt is facing one count of suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault.

The teammates will remain in jail pending a bond hearing at three p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon.

LeGrone’s attorney, Kaz Long, had previously stated that his client maintains his innocence while Hunt’s attorney, Carlos A. Monzón, labeled the allegations a clear case of “institutional racism.”

“[Prosecutors] have had over four months to charge this young man. And they have not done so,” Monzón told the Lincoln Journal-Star Tuesday, with the paper writing that the attorney described “the arrests and the Title IX investigation findings [as] ‘a calculated railroading of their reputation.'”

The players claim that any sexual activity was consensual.  The alleged victim claims it was non-consensual.

Over the weekend, it was reported that both players had entered the NCAA transfer database.

A three-star 2018 signee, Hunt appeared in just two games as a true freshman and didn’t catch a pass.  Prior to the off-field issue, he had been working with the first-team offense throughout summer camp.

Legrone, also a three-star 2018 signee, caught one pass in three games for the Cornhuskers his true freshman season.

Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. claims 2019 Hornung Award

By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 9:06 AM EST
It’s been quite the past 48 hours or so for Lynn Bowden Jr.

Monday, Bowden confirmed that he will be leaving his remaining eligibility on the table and making his way into the 2020 NFL Draft.  Two days later, the Louisville Sports Commission announced that the Kentucky Swiss Army knife has been named as the winner of the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, given out annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

Bowden is the first Wildcat to ever claim the honor.

Because of injuries at the position, Bowden, listed as a wide receiver to start the season, has started the last half of the 2019 campaign at quarterback for Kentucky.  In the regular-season finale against rival Louisville, Bowden set a school and SEC record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 284 in the win.

Bowden currently leads the Wildcats in rushing (1,235 yards) and receiving (30 for 348), and is third in passing yards (330). He’s accounted for 14 touchdowns this season — 11 rushing, two passing, one receiving.

In addition to Bowden, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU), Joe Reed (Virginia) and Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska) were all named finalists for this year’s award.