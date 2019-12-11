App State to reportedly remove interim tag from O-line coach Shawn Clark on Friday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things are very much not broken at Appalachian State, and so they don’t plan on fixing it.

Appalachian State’s board of trustees on Friday will formally remove the interim tag from offensive line coach Shawn Clark and name him the Mountaineers’ full-time head coach, according to the Winston Salem-Journal.

Clark has coached the Mountaineers’ o-line for the past four seasons, serving under head coaches Shawn Satterfield and Eli Drinkwitz. The program has gone 41-10 with four Sun Belt championships during that span, including a Sun Belt-record 12-1 mark this season.

That success got Satterfield the Louisville job, Drinkwitz the Mizzou job and now Clark the App State job.

In addition to maintaining continuity, the move also pleases a locker room that was insistent on keeping Clark as the club’s full-time head coach. From the WS-J:

Clark led the team in its celebratory song after victories this season. Players would hoist Clark on their shoulders and sing with him, carrying on a tradition that started during Jerry Moore’s tenure at App State.

Clark’s first game as App State’s head coach will come next Saturday, Dec. 21, in the New Orleans Bowl, when the Mountaineers take on Conference USA runner-up UAB (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).