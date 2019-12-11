Chase Young adds to hardware haul, wins Hendricks Award

Like we said earlier in the week, Chase Young is going to need a bigger trophy case/room before it’s all said and done.
The standout Ohio State junior has already been named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year, in addition to earning unanimous first-team All-Big Ten honors. He’s also been named as the winner of the Nagurski Trophy and the Chicago Tribune Silver Football.
Wednesday, Young added to his hardware haul as it was announced that he is the winner of the 2019 Hendricks Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive end. Young won the award with the highest percentage of votes in the trophy’s history.
The Hendrick has been handed out every year since 2002, with last year’s trophy going to Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell.
Young, who currently leads the nation in sacks (16.5), sacks per game (1.50), sack yards (117) and tackles-for-loss per game (1.91), can still add to his postseason collection as he’s a finalist for both the Bednarik and Maxwell Awards. He’s also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy but, well, ya know, that one’s already been decided.
In a change of pace, we come to an award that doesn’t involve either Joe Burrow or Chase Young.
The John Mackey Award winner was announced earlier in the day Wednesday, with Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant claiming this year’s honor. The Mackey is handed out annually to the nation’s top tight end.
Established in 2000, the 2018 winner was Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson.
This past season, Bryant caught 65 passes for 1,0004 yards and seven touchdowns. Bryant led all FBS tight ends in both catches and receiving yards.
Bryant beat out seven other tight ends for the 2019 Mackey.
- Hunter Bryant, Washington
- Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
- Brevin Jordan, Miami
- Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
- Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
- Colby Parkinson, Stanford
- Giovanni Ricci, Western Michigan
With the 2019 regular season put to bed, there is some future scheduling news on which to hit — and some very rare news at that.
Wednesday afternoon, Ole Miss announced that it had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series with Oregon State. The Beavers will travel to Oxford Sept. 18, 2027, with the Rebels making the trek to Corvallis on Aug. 31, 2030.
The 2027 game will mark the first-ever between the football programs.
According to Ole Miss, they have played a current member of the Pac-12 just twice, with both of those games coming against Cal. Those games, incidentally, came in the last three years, including this season.
Oregon State last played a team from the SEC in 1987 when they traveled to Georgia. A team from that conference has never played in Corvallis.
When it was first reported earlier this week that Kenny Dillingham would be taking his leave of The Plains, it was assumed he’d be headed to Tallahassee. Wednesday evening, that assumption became a reality as Mike Norvell formally introduced Dillingham as the offensive coordinator on his first Florida State staff.
The 29-year-old Dillingham will also serve as the Seminoles’ quarterbacks coach.
“I’m excited to announce the addition of Kenny Dillingham to the Florida State family as our new offensive coordinator,” Norvell said in a statement. “Kenny is one of the most innovative minds in football. He is going to bring a relentless work ethic and passion for the development of our student-athletes in every capacity. Kenny has a unique quality of youth and incredible experience which enhances the learning experience with our players and recruits. He is one of the best leaders that I have been around and will be a tremendous asset to our program on and off the field. We are honored to have him and his wife Bri joining us in Tallahassee.”
Norvell and Dillingham are quite familiar with each other as the latter joined the former’s extended Memphis football staff as a graduate assistant in 2016. He was promoted to quarterbacks/tight ends coach the following season before being named the Tigers’ coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018.
After one season in that role, he took the same jobs at Auburn, where he spent one season before rejoining his former boss.
“I’m excited to be at one of the best programs in college football and back with one of the best offensive minds, Coach Norvell,” Dillingham said. “This is going to be a program built on playmakers. I’m fired up to be here and ready to get to work.”
Things are very much not broken at Appalachian State, and so they don’t plan on fixing it.
Appalachian State’s board of trustees on Friday will formally remove the interim tag from offensive line coach Shawn Clark and name him the Mountaineers’ full-time head coach, according to the Winston Salem-Journal.
Clark has coached the Mountaineers’ o-line for the past four seasons, serving under head coaches Shawn Satterfield and Eli Drinkwitz. The program has gone 41-10 with four Sun Belt championships during that span, including a Sun Belt-record 12-1 mark this season.
That success got Satterfield the Louisville job, Drinkwitz the Mizzou job and now Clark the App State job.
In addition to maintaining continuity, the move also pleases a locker room that was insistent on keeping Clark as the club’s full-time head coach. From the WS-J:
Clark led the team in its celebratory song after victories this season. Players would hoist Clark on their shoulders and sing with him, carrying on a tradition that started during Jerry Moore’s tenure at App State.
Clark’s first game as App State’s head coach will come next Saturday, Dec. 21, in the New Orleans Bowl, when the Mountaineers take on Conference USA runner-up UAB (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).