Colorado loses second WR to early entry into 2020 NFL Draft

Suffice to say, Colorado next season will be forced to replace some significant production in it wide receiving corps lost to the next level of football.

Last Tuesday, Laviska Shenault confirmed that, as expected, he had decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. Exactly one week later, fellow wide receiver KD Nixon took to Twitter to announce that, “[a]fter much prayer and discussion,” he will be following his high school teammate and cannonballing into the draft pool.

“Since I was 3, I [have] been playing this sport & I knew from the jump one day this will help me glorify GOD’s purpose and take care of my family one day,” Nixon wrote. “Football has opened many doors & blessings in my life! I want to give thanks to everybody who played a part in my journey!”

Nixon was third on the Buffaloes this season with 35 receptions for 465 yards. His three receiving touchdowns were good for second on the team.

With Tony Brown‘s expired eligibility and Dixon and Shenault leaving early, Mel Tucker and his offensive coaching staff will be forced to replace 147 receptions (the team had 257), 1,936 yards (2,858) and 12 touchdown catches (18).