Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. claims 2019 Hornung Award

It’s been quite the past 48 hours or so for Lynn Bowden Jr.

Monday, Bowden confirmed that he will be leaving his remaining eligibility on the table and making his way into the 2020 NFL Draft. Two days later, the Louisville Sports Commission announced that the Kentucky Swiss Army knife has been named as the winner of the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, given out annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

Bowden is the first Wildcat to ever claim the honor.

Because of injuries at the position, Bowden, listed as a wide receiver to start the season, has started the last half of the 2019 campaign at quarterback for Kentucky. In the regular-season finale against rival Louisville, Bowden set a school and SEC record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 284 in the win.

Bowden currently leads the Wildcats in rushing (1,235 yards) and receiving (30 for 348), and is third in passing yards (330). He’s accounted for 14 touchdowns this season — 11 rushing, two passing, one receiving.

In addition to Bowden, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU), Joe Reed (Virginia) and Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska) were all named finalists for this year’s award.