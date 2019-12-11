SEC reveals 2019 individual football award winners, including LSU claiming Offensive Player, Coach of the Year

The effects of an ugly scene at the end of the UNLV-Nevada game will bleed into the postseason for the Rebels.

After UNLV beat Nevada in overtime this past Saturday, the Rebel who threw the game-winning touchdown pass, freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad, ran toward the Wolf Pack sideline and was promptly hit with a haymaker thrown by junior defensive back Austin Arnold. The punch triggered a brawl involving both teams that made its way into the end zone and near fans in the stands.

It also triggered a review by the Mountain West Conference, with the league announcing that Arnold has been suspended for two games for his role in the melee. Additionally, a pair of senior Wolf Pack football players, defensive back Daniel Brown and defensive tackle Hausia Sekona, have been suspended for one game apiece while linebacker Gabriel Sewell has been hit with a half-game suspension.

Nevada will face Ohio in the Famous Ohio Potato Bowl Jan. 3, and all four players will serve, or will begin serving, their suspensions in that game. Arnold will also be suspended for next year’s opener against UC Davis.

Any punishments for UNLV players involved in the incident are expected to be announced later this week.

“The Conference has engaged in a detailed investigation regarding this incident and prioritized adjudicating the Nevada section of the review due to the Wolf Pack’s postseason participation.” the MWC said in its release. “UNLV’s segment is still being processed and is expected to be completed later this week.”

Sewell and Arnold started all 12 games each for the Wolf Pack in 2019 and are currently third and fourth-respectively, on the team in tackles. Sewell is also second on the team in tackles for loss with 5½.

Brown, who leads the team in interceptions with four and is third in pass breakups with five, started nine games this season while Sekona started 10.

As Brown and Sekona are seniors and in their final seasons of eligibility, their collegiate careers have come to an end.