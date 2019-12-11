UNLV turns to Oregon OC Marcus Arroyo as next head coach

Instead of an SEC defensive coordinator, UNLV has turned to one from the Pac-12.

With the signs pointing to Dave Aranda leaving LSU for Sin City, that move ultimately never came to fruition. A few hours after that speculation was doused, UNLV confirmed that it has instead pivoted to Marcus Arroyo, with the Mountain West Conference school confirming that the Oregon offensive coordinator is now the Rebels’ next head coach.

Arroyo replaces Tony Sanchez, who was fired last month after five seasons at the school.

“Marcus has demonstrated a commitment to integrity and excellence throughout his career, and we look forward to a bright future for our football program under his leadership,” UNLV president Marta Meana said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Marcus and his family to Las Vegas and UNLV.”

Arroyo spent the past three seasons at Oregon, the first as co-offensive coordinator and the last two as the sole coordinator. He also coached the quarterbacks and tight ends in those three seasons with the Ducks.

Arroyo’s also served as an FBS assistant during stops at Oklahoma State (running backs, 2015-16), Southern Miss (coordinator/wide receivers, 2013), Cal (quarterbacks/passing-game coordinator, 2011-12), Wyoming (coordinator/quarterbacks, 2009/10) and San Jose State (co-coordinator/quarterbacks, 2006-08).

In 2014, Arroyo coached quarterbacks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“UNLV Athletics is a department on the rise, and my family and I are thrilled to be a part of the Rebel family during this special time,” stated Arroyo, “The uniqueness of Las Vegas is unrivaled and the opportunity to train, practice, and compete, in some of the country’s best facilities in one of the world’s most vibrant cities cannot be understated. We will work tirelessly to elevate UNLV Football to the championship-caliber program that it is positioned to be. I can’t wait to get started, and I look forward to meeting our student-athletes, support staff, and fans.”