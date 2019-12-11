Getty Images

UNLV turns to Oregon OC Marcus Arroyo as next head coach

By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 6:16 PM EST
Instead of an SEC defensive coordinator, UNLV has turned to one from the Pac-12.

With the signs pointing to Dave Aranda leaving LSU for Sin City, that move ultimately never came to fruition. A few hours after that speculation was doused, UNLV confirmed that it has instead pivoted to Marcus Arroyo, with the Mountain West Conference school confirming that the Oregon offensive coordinator is now the Rebels’ next head coach.

Arroyo replaces Tony Sanchez, who was fired last month after five seasons at the school.

“Marcus has demonstrated a commitment to integrity and excellence throughout his career, and we look forward to a bright future for our football program under his leadership,” UNLV president Marta Meana said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Marcus and his family to Las Vegas and UNLV.”

Arroyo spent the past three seasons at Oregon, the first as co-offensive coordinator and the last two as the sole coordinator. He also coached the quarterbacks and tight ends in those three seasons with the Ducks.

Arroyo’s also served as an FBS assistant during stops at Oklahoma State (running backs, 2015-16), Southern Miss (coordinator/wide receivers, 2013), Cal (quarterbacks/passing-game coordinator, 2011-12), Wyoming (coordinator/quarterbacks, 2009/10) and San Jose State (co-coordinator/quarterbacks, 2006-08).

In 2014, Arroyo coached quarterbacks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“UNLV Athletics is a department on the rise, and my family and I are thrilled to be a part of the Rebel family during this special time,” stated Arroyo, “The uniqueness of Las Vegas is unrivaled and the opportunity to train, practice, and compete, in some of the country’s best facilities in one of the world’s most vibrant cities cannot be understated. We will work tirelessly to elevate UNLV Football to the championship-caliber program that it is positioned to be. I can’t wait to get started, and I look forward to meeting our student-athletes, support staff, and fans.”

Ole Miss announces future home-and-home with Oregon State

By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 7:07 PM EST
With the 2019 regular season put to bed, there is some future scheduling news on which to hit — and some very rare news at that.

Wednesday afternoon, Ole Miss announced that it had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series with Oregon State.  The Beavers will travel to Oxford Sept. 18, 2027, with the Rebels making the trek to Corvallis on Aug. 31, 2030.

The 2027 game will mark the first-ever between the football programs.

According to Ole Miss, they have played a current member of the Pac-12 just twice, with both of those games coming against Cal.  Those games, incidentally, came in the last three years, including this season.

Oregon State last played a team from the SEC in 1987 when they traveled to Georgia.  A team from that conference has never played in Corvallis.

Ex-Auburn OC Kenny Dillingham officially hired at Florida State

By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 6:46 PM EST
When it was first reported earlier this week that Kenny Dillingham would be taking his leave of The Plains, it was assumed he’d be headed to Tallahassee.  Wednesday evening, that assumption became a reality as Mike Norvell formally introduced Dillingham as the offensive coordinator on his first Florida State staff.

The 29-year-old Dillingham will also serve as the Seminoles’ quarterbacks coach.

“I’m excited to announce the addition of Kenny Dillingham to the Florida State family as our new offensive coordinator,” Norvell said in a statement. “Kenny is one of the most innovative minds in football. He is going to bring a relentless work ethic and passion for the development of our student-athletes in every capacity. Kenny has a unique quality of youth and incredible experience which enhances the learning experience with our players and recruits. He is one of the best leaders that I have been around and will be a tremendous asset to our program on and off the field. We are honored to have him and his wife Bri joining us in Tallahassee.”

Norvell and Dillingham are quite familiar with each other as the latter joined the former’s extended Memphis football staff as a graduate assistant in 2016.  He was promoted to quarterbacks/tight ends coach the following season before being named the Tigers’ coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018.

After one season in that role, he took the same jobs at Auburn, where he spent one season before rejoining his former boss.

“I’m excited to be at one of the best programs in college football and back with one of the best offensive minds, Coach Norvell,” Dillingham said. “This is going to be a program built on playmakers. I’m fired up to be here and ready to get to work.”

App State to reportedly remove interim tag from O-line coach Shawn Clark on Friday

By Zach BarnettDec 11, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
Things are very much not broken at Appalachian State, and so they don’t plan on fixing it.

Appalachian State’s board of trustees on Friday will formally remove the interim tag from offensive line coach Shawn Clark and name him the Mountaineers’ full-time head coach, according to the Winston Salem-Journal.

Clark has coached the Mountaineers’ o-line for the past four seasons, serving under head coaches Shawn Satterfield and Eli Drinkwitz. The program has gone 41-10 with four Sun Belt championships during that span, including a Sun Belt-record 12-1 mark this season.

That success got Satterfield the Louisville job, Drinkwitz the Mizzou job and now Clark the App State job.

In addition to maintaining continuity, the move also pleases a locker room that was insistent on keeping Clark as the club’s full-time head coach. From the WS-J:

Clark led the team in its celebratory song after victories this season. Players would hoist Clark on their shoulders and sing with him, carrying on a tradition that started during Jerry Moore’s tenure at App State.

Clark’s first game as App State’s head coach will come next Saturday, Dec. 21, in the New Orleans Bowl, when the Mountaineers take on Conference USA runner-up UAB (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Chase Young adds to hardware haul, wins Hendricks Award

By John TaylorDec 11, 2019, 6:29 PM EST
Like we said earlier in the week, Chase Young is going to need a bigger trophy case/room before it’s all said and done.

The standout Ohio State junior has already been named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year, in addition to earning unanimous first-team All-Big Ten honors. He’s also been named as the winner of the Nagurski Trophy and the Chicago Tribune Silver Football.

Wednesday, Young added to his hardware haul as it was announced that he is the winner of the 2019 Hendricks Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive end. Young won the award with the highest percentage of votes in the trophy’s history.

The Hendrick has been handed out every year since 2002, with last year’s trophy going to Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell.

Young, who currently leads the nation in sacks (16.5), sacks per game (1.50), sack yards (117) and tackles-for-loss per game (1.91), can still add to his postseason collection as he’s a finalist for both the Bednarik and Maxwell Awards. He’s also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy but, well, ya know, that one’s already been decided.