Corner who was suspended for missing class, entered portal will instead remain at Alabama

Scooby Carter‘s winding college football odyssey will leave him right where he started — Tuscaloosa.
On his radio show in mid-November, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for the Mississippi State game in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t reveal the player’s identity at the time; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter (pictured, No.11). Not long after, the true freshman cornerback announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Wednesday, Carter’s father confirmed to al.com that his son has opted to remain at ‘Bama and has rejoined the Crimson Tide football team. The return was preceded by at least one conversation with Saban.
According to the dad, several unnamed schools reached out to Carter, but the opportunity to play for the head coach (again) proved to be the deciding factor.
“Regardless of whoever it was or whatever it was (with other schools), it’s not Alabama and it’s not with Coach Saban,” Jeffery Carter Sr. told the website. “I feel that this the best place we’ll be able to mature and grow up.”
Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.
In three games this season, Carter has been credited with one tackle. Because he has only played in those three games, he could take a redshirt for the 2019 season, even if he plays in Alabama’s bowl game against Michigan.
At this point, it’s unclear if he’ll get the opportunity to see the field again this season, although that would seem to be unlikely.
It’s been quite the productive last 48 or so hours personnel-wise for Jake Spavital‘s Texas State football program.
Tuesday, Silas Robinson utilized Twitter to announce that he has “decided to transfer back home to Texas State University to pursue my degree and continue my athletic career.” Robinson began his collegiate career at Arkansas as a three-star 2018 recruit. After redshirting as a true freshman, the offensive lineman played in six games for the Razorbacks this season, although most of that action came on special teams.
A day later, Jahmyl Jeter (pictured) used the same social media service to announce that he would be joining Robinson at Texas State. Jeter announced in early October that he had entered the NCAA transfer database, although he was still practicing with the team at the time.
Jeter was a three-star member of Oklahoma State’s 2018 recruiting class. After playing in one game as a true freshman — he made an appearance in the Liberty Bowl win over Missouri — Jeter had carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards prior to entering the portal.
Like Robinson, Jeter played his high school football in the state of Texas.
Barring something unexpected, both transfers will have to sit out the 2020 season, After that, they would each have two years of eligibility they can use beginning with the 2021 season.
USC fans can assuage their anguish somewhat over the retention of Clay Helton with the knowledge that one of their school’s most explosive weapons on offense will be available during the postseason. There, feel better?
After some uncertainty and speculation, Michael Pittman announced on Twitter this week that he will be playing in the Trojans’ bowl game. USC will face Iowa in Holiday Bowl Dec. 27, the first meeting between the football programs since 2002.
Pittman led the Trojans this season in receptions (95), receiving yards (1,222) and receiving touchdowns (11). The catches and yards led the Pac-12, while the scores were second.
The fourth-year senior was named first-team all-conference and is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
A week ago, it was reported that Willie Taggart “badly wants a second act” at USF. While that job ultimately went to a Clemson coordinator, Taggart still ended up landing yet another gig in the Sunshine State.
With rumors swirling throughout the day, Florida Atlantic confirmed Wednesday evening that Taggart has been named as the Owls’ new head football coach. Taggart replaces Lane Kiffin, who left shortly after FAU won the Conference USA championship game Saturday for the Ole Miss job.
“I’m grateful to Brian White and President Kelly for their belief in me to lead the football program at Florida Atlantic University,” a statement from Taggart began. “I’m looking forward to long-term success here. I think our players and the university deserve that commitment. Family is extremely important to me. I couldn’t do what I do without their love and support and all of us are looking forward to being here in Paradise for the foreseeable future.”
After four years as the head coach at South Florida, Taggart left USF for Oregon — for one season as it turned out as he pulled up stakes from the Pac-12 school for the Florida State job in December of 2017. Less than two full seasons later, though, Taggart was shown the door by the Seminoles in early November.
Taggart is a native of Bradenton, Fla. and has deep, extensive recruiting ties in the state, which will only aid him in taking over a football program that has won two conference championships the past three years.
Taggart has never won a conference crown during his 10 seasons as a head coach, although he did claim a division title at South Florida in 2016.
“I couldn’t be more excited to have Coach Taggart on board to lead our football program,” FAU athletic director Brian White said in his statement. “Coach Taggart is a proven program builder who will develop strong relationships with our student-athletes and develop them as future leaders. His deep relationships around the state of Florida and the nation will be vital in recruiting as well. The traits he brings to the table will allow us to continue building upon our recent success.”
In a change of pace, we come to an award that doesn’t involve either Joe Burrow or Chase Young.
The John Mackey Award winner was announced earlier in the day Wednesday, with Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant claiming this year’s honor. The Mackey is handed out annually to the nation’s top tight end.
Established in 2000, the 2018 winner was Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson.
This past season, Bryant caught 65 passes for 1,0004 yards and seven touchdowns. Bryant led all FBS tight ends in both catches and receiving yards.
Bryant beat out seven other tight ends for the 2019 Mackey.
- Hunter Bryant, Washington
- Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
- Brevin Jordan, Miami
- Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
- Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
- Colby Parkinson, Stanford
- Giovanni Ricci, Western Michigan