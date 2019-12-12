Corner who was suspended for missing class, entered portal will instead remain at Alabama

Scooby Carter‘s winding college football odyssey will leave him right where he started — Tuscaloosa.

On his radio show in mid-November, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for the Mississippi State game in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t reveal the player’s identity at the time; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter (pictured, No.11). Not long after, the true freshman cornerback announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Wednesday, Carter’s father confirmed to al.com that his son has opted to remain at ‘Bama and has rejoined the Crimson Tide football team. The return was preceded by at least one conversation with Saban.

According to the dad, several unnamed schools reached out to Carter, but the opportunity to play for the head coach (again) proved to be the deciding factor.

“Regardless of whoever it was or whatever it was (with other schools), it’s not Alabama and it’s not with Coach Saban,” Jeffery Carter Sr. told the website. “I feel that this the best place we’ll be able to mature and grow up.”

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games this season, Carter has been credited with one tackle. Because he has only played in those three games, he could take a redshirt for the 2019 season, even if he plays in Alabama’s bowl game against Michigan.

At this point, it’s unclear if he’ll get the opportunity to see the field again this season, although that would seem to be unlikely.