Four-star 2017 LB Robert Beal leaving Georgia

Regardless of the number of stars you carried coming out of high school, the portal is always there to serve as a quasi halfway house as you look for your next college football home.

In that vein, a highly-touted member of Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class, Robert Beal, has opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the move into the portal, while an UGA official subsequently confirmed that the redshirt sophomore linebacker’s name is indeed in the database.

Source: Georgia linebacker Robert Beal has entered the transfer portal. Former four-star recruit. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 12, 2019

A four-star 2017 signee, Beal was rated as the No. 8 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only a pair of safeties, Richard LeCounte and Deangelo Gibbs, were rated higher signees on the defensive side of the ball for UGA that year.

Despite that recruiting pedigree, and after redshirting as a true freshman, Beal appeared in just 10 games during his time with the Bulldogs. Three of those appearances came during the 2019 season.