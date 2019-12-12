Four-star 2017 LB Robert Beal leaving Georgia

Regardless of the number of stars you carried coming out of high school, the portal is always there to serve as a quasi halfway house as you look for your next college football home.
In that vein, a highly-touted member of Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class, Robert Beal, has opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the move into the portal, while an UGA official subsequently confirmed that the redshirt sophomore linebacker’s name is indeed in the database.
A four-star 2017 signee, Beal was rated as the No. 8 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only a pair of safeties, Richard LeCounte and Deangelo Gibbs, were rated higher signees on the defensive side of the ball for UGA that year.
Despite that recruiting pedigree, and after redshirting as a true freshman, Beal appeared in just 10 games during his time with the Bulldogs. Three of those appearances came during the 2019 season.
The Stanford Cardinal are likely to lose an offensive lineman to a transfer. Senior offensive tackle Devery Hamilton has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Cole Cubelic of SEC Network was among the first to report the transfer portal news on Thursday afternoon.
Hamilton played in the first four games of the 2019 season before suffering an injury in a game against Oregon. If Hamilton does transfer to a new school, then he will be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer.
Stanford has been experiencing a good handful of transfer headlines since the end of the season. Hamilton is the 11th player from the Stanford program to enter the transfer portal since the beginning of the month, according to 247 Sports. A player may enter the transfer portal at any time to open their recruiting process even while enrolled in school. By doing os, the player may make contact with any other football program like any other recruit may. The player can also withdraw their name from the portal should they opt to remain where they are.
Just a couple of days after officially taking over at Florida State, Mike Norvell has suffered his first personnel loss.
First reported by SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com and others, Tre'Shaun Harrison has taken the first step in leaving the Seminoles by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. As one Alabama player did this week, Harrison could always opt to pull his name from the portal and remain at FSU.
Moving into the portal also gives other schools the opportunity to contact the wide receiver without receiving permission from FSU.
A four-star member of FSU’s 2018 recruiting class, Harrison was rated as the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Washington.
Harrison is currently third on the Seminoles with 289 yards on 27 receptions. As a true freshman last season, he caught 10 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, the first of his three scores with the ‘Noles.
There’s good news and bad news on the early-entry front for Mississippi State.
The bad? As expected, Kylin Hill announced via Twitter Thursday that, “after much prayer and discussion with my family… I will be forgoing my final season of eligibility and entering my name in the 2020 NFL Draft.”
The good? Hill confirmed that he will be playing in the Music City Bowl matchup versus Louisville Dec. 30.
Hill led the Bulldogs and the SEC this past season with 1,347 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns on 235 carries. He added 17 catches for 174 yards and another touchdown coming out of the backfield.
For his career, Hill totaled 2,474 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, and another 473 and five through the air.
Come Saturday evening, when the results coming out of New York City are made official, I suspect this won’t be the first time we string the words “Joe Burrow” and “wins in a landslide” in the same sentence.
The Associated Press Thursday announced its College Football Player of the Year and, to the surprise of no one, Burrow claimed yet another piece of postseason hardware. There were 53 media members who voted for the AP award; 50 of them cast first-place votes for Burrow, helping give the LSU quarterback a total of 156 points.
The senior, who is now viewed by some as the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, currently leads the nation in passing touchdowns with 48 and completion percentage at 77.9 percent; right now, the completion percentage would be an FBS record, surpassing the 76.7 percent put up by Texas’ Colt McCoy in 2008. The Ohio State transfer is also second in the nation in passing yards (4,715) and passing efficiency (201.5).
Speaking of Ohio State, a pair of Buckeyes, defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Justin Fields, finished well behind Burrow in the voting. Young, who was the only other player to receive first-place votes, totaled 29 points while Fields totaled 43. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was fourth in the voting.
All four of those players mentioned, incidentally, were named as Heisman Trophy finalists earlier this week.