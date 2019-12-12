Getty Images

LB Joseph Ogunbanjo arrested after allegedly trying to carjack a police car, attempting to grab officer’s handgun; sophomore dismissed by Cal following weekend incident

By John TaylorDec 12, 2019
8 Comments

Joseph Ogunbanjo‘s recent downward spiral has taken a decidedly southward turn.

According to the Daily Californian, Ogunbanjo (pictured, center) was arrested early Sunday morning following a very disturbing incident this past weekend that certainly could’ve ended in tragedy.  The student newspaper reports that the erstwhile Cal linebacker is facing one count each of suspicion of carjacking, threatening violence on a police officer, attempting to remove an officer’s weapon and battery on a police officer.

From the newspaper’s report:

The man, identified by [Berkeley Police Department spokesperson Officer Byron] White as Ogunbanjo, allegedly opened the driver’s side door and attacked the officer, prompting the officer to exit the vehicle and order Ogunbanjo to sit on the ground, the email said. White said in his email that a struggle followed as Ogunbanjo allegedly approached the officer and grabbed him — he also alleged that while the officer attempted to handcuff Ogunbanjo and call for emergency cover, Ogunbanjo reached for the officer’s handgun.

“The man continued his attack—demanding that the officer give him his handgun,” White alleged in his email. “At one point during the encounter, the man elbowed the officer in the head—knocking the officer off-balance. That’s when the man got in the driver’s seat of the police vehicle.”

According to White, with the assistance of other officers, Ogunbanjo was removed from the vehicle and restrained. According to the City of Berkeley Open Data booking log, Ogunbanjo was booked into Berkeley City Jail at 5:28 a.m. on Sunday, and Berkeleyside reported that Ogunbanjo was moved to a hospital as of about 2 p.m. Monday.

As a result of the incident, a football program official has confirmed that the 6-3, 240-pound Ogunbanjo is no longer a member of the Bears’ football team.  The sophomore’s name has been removed from the team’s official online roster as well.

“We are aware of an incident involving Joseph Ogunbanjo, and the details as described by the Berkeley Police Department are troubling,” a statement from the university began. “While he is no longer a member of our football program, we remain concerned for his well-being.”

After playing in 10 games as a true freshman, Ogunbanjo had seen action in seven games this year.  He has been credited with eight tackles, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 2019.

In mid-October, it was confirmed by head coach Justin Wilcox that Ogunbanjo was not with the team at the moment as he served an indefinite suspension.  Late in the regular season and prior to this off-field incident, Ogunbanjo had been permitted to return to the team.

Florida State’s third-leading receiver enters transfer portal

By John TaylorDec 12, 2019
Leave a comment

Just a couple of days after officially taking over at Florida State, Mike Norvell has suffered his first personnel loss.

First reported by SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com and others, Tre'Shaun Harrison has taken the first step in leaving the Seminoles by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  As one Alabama player did this week, Harrison could always opt to pull his name from the portal and remain at FSU.

Moving into the portal also gives other schools the opportunity to contact the wide receiver without receiving permission from FSU.

A four-star member of FSU’s 2018 recruiting class, Harrison was rated as the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Washington.

Harrison is currently third on the Seminoles with 289 yards on 27 receptions.  As a true freshman last season, he caught 10 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, the first of his three scores with the ‘Noles.

Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill declares for draft, will play in Music City Bowl vs. Louisville

By John TaylorDec 12, 2019
Leave a comment

There’s good news and bad news on the early-entry front for Mississippi State.

The bad? As expected, Kylin Hill announced via Twitter Thursday that, “after much prayer and discussion with my family… I will be forgoing my final season of eligibility and entering my name in the 2020 NFL Draft.”

The good? Hill confirmed that he will be playing in the Music City Bowl matchup versus Louisville Dec. 30.

Hill led the Bulldogs and the SEC this past season with 1,347 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns on 235 carries.  He added 17 catches for 174 yards and another touchdown coming out of the backfield.

For his career, Hill totaled 2,474 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, and another 473 and five through the air.

Joe Burrow wins Associated Press Player of the Year in a landslide

By John TaylorDec 12, 2019
6 Comments

Come Saturday evening, when the results coming out of New York City are made official, I suspect this won’t be the first time we string the words “Joe Burrow” and “wins in a landslide” in the same sentence.

The Associated Press Thursday announced its College Football Player of the Year and, to the surprise of no one, Burrow claimed yet another piece of postseason hardware.  There were 53 media members who voted for the AP award; 50 of them cast first-place votes for Burrow, helping give the LSU quarterback a total of 156 points.

The senior, who is now viewed by some as the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, currently leads the nation in passing touchdowns with 48 and completion percentage at 77.9 percent; right now, the completion percentage would be an FBS record, surpassing the 76.7 percent put up by Texas’ Colt McCoy in 2008.  The Ohio State transfer is also second in the nation in passing yards (4,715) and passing efficiency (201.5).

Speaking of Ohio State, a pair of Buckeyes, defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Justin Fields, finished well behind Burrow in the voting.  Young, who was the only other player to receive first-place votes, totaled 29 points while Fields totaled 43.  Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was fourth in the voting.

All four of those players mentioned, incidentally, were named as Heisman Trophy finalists earlier this week.

New USF HC Jeff Scott lands commitment from ex-South Carolina RB

By John TaylorDec 12, 2019
Leave a comment

After a season away, Lavonte Valentine is back at the FBS level.

By way of his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Valentine announced that he has decided to transfer to South Florida and continue his collegiate playing career with the Bulls.  As Valentine, whose transfer from South Carolina was confirmed in August of this year, comes to USF from the NAIA level, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

The move comes a couple of days after Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was named as the football program’s next head coach.

Coming out of high school in Melbourne, Fla., Valentine was a three-star member of South Carolina’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 18 all-purpose running back in the country.  In part because of a torn ACL suffered his senior season of high school that caused him to miss spring practice and fall behind on the depth chart, Valentine took a redshirt for his true freshman season.

Valentine did, though, run track for USC this past spring, and he told The State that he will run track and play football at USF.