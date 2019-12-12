Texas State lands pair of Power Five transfers

It’s been quite the productive last 48 or so hours personnel-wise for Jake Spavital‘s Texas State football program.

Tuesday, Silas Robinson utilized Twitter to announce that he has “decided to transfer back home to Texas State University to pursue my degree and continue my athletic career.” Robinson began his collegiate career at Arkansas as a three-star 2018 recruit. After redshirting as a true freshman, the offensive lineman played in six games for the Razorbacks this season, although most of that action came on special teams.

Coming home Go Bobcats! pic.twitter.com/agyrpyplfm — Silas Robinson (@SilasQb3) December 10, 2019

A day later, Jahmyl Jeter (pictured) used the same social media service to announce that he would be joining Robinson at Texas State. Jeter announced in early October that he had entered the NCAA transfer database, although he was still practicing with the team at the time.

Jeter was a three-star member of Oklahoma State’s 2018 recruiting class. After playing in one game as a true freshman — he made an appearance in the Liberty Bowl win over Missouri — Jeter had carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards prior to entering the portal.

Like Robinson, Jeter played his high school football in the state of Texas.

Time for a new beginning…I would like to say thank you to everyone who supported my discussion and stuck with me through this process. Also I would like to thank Oklahoma State as well!. pic.twitter.com/PUBYWVgOlN — Jete (@Teamjeter28) December 11, 2019

Barring something unexpected, both transfers will have to sit out the 2020 season, After that, they would each have two years of eligibility they can use beginning with the 2021 season.