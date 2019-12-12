Tyler Biadasz wins first Rimington Trophy in Wisconsin Badgers history

Wisconsin may be known for the offensive linemen (and running backs) it produces, but the Badgers never had a Rimington Trophy winner until Thursday night. Tyler Biadasz was named the recipient of the 2019 Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top center in college football.
While this is the first Rimington Trophy won by a player from Wisconsin, Biadasz is the 8th player from the Big Ten to win the award (Nebraska’s Dominic Raiola was the first winner of the award in 2000, but Nebraska was a member of the Big 12 at the time).
“It’s absolutely an honor to be a part of this. To be recognized nationally with an award for your specific position, recognizing the work that you put into your craft, you feel really grateful,” Biadasz said in a released statement. “This award means a lot to me. Coach (Joe) Rudolph and Coach (Paul) Chryst took a shot on me. I had never played center. Now, to be recognized as the best in the country, that’s really unbelievable to me. I’m very grateful to them for how they’ve affected my life and helped me along the way.”
Biadasz was also named a First team All-Big Ten player for the second consecutive season.
A full rundown of the awards unveiled at The Home Depot College Football Awards will be posted later.
Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has played his last down as an Aggie. In an announcement on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon, the junior confirmed he will be declaring for the NFL draft in 2020. In addition, he announced he will not participate in Texas A&M’s bowl game.
After speaking with my family, praying and thinking about the next step, I have decided to forego my senior season and I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft,” Madubuike announced on Twitter. “I will not be playing in the bowl game this year.”
Madubiuke was fifth on the team with 45 tackles this season. He recorded a team-high 11.5 tackles for a loss and had a team-high 5.5 sacks this season.
Texas A&M will face old Big 12 foe Oklahoma State in this year’s Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27.
The Stanford Cardinal are likely to lose an offensive lineman to a transfer. Senior offensive tackle Devery Hamilton has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Cole Cubelic of SEC Network was among the first to report the transfer portal news on Thursday afternoon.
Hamilton played in the first four games of the 2019 season before suffering an injury in a game against Oregon. If Hamilton does transfer to a new school, then he will be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer.
Stanford has been experiencing a good handful of transfer headlines since the end of the season. Hamilton is the 11th player from the Stanford program to enter the transfer portal since the beginning of the month, according to 247 Sports. A player may enter the transfer portal at any time to open their recruiting process even while enrolled in school. By doing os, the player may make contact with any other football program like any other recruit may. The player can also withdraw their name from the portal should they opt to remain where they are.
Regardless of the number of stars you carried coming out of high school, the portal is always there to serve as a quasi halfway house as you look for your next college football home.
In that vein, a highly-touted member of Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class, Robert Beal, has opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the move into the portal, while an UGA official subsequently confirmed that the redshirt sophomore linebacker’s name is indeed in the database.
A four-star 2017 signee, Beal was rated as the No. 8 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only a pair of safeties, Richard LeCounte and Deangelo Gibbs, were rated higher signees on the defensive side of the ball for UGA that year.
Despite that recruiting pedigree, and after redshirting as a true freshman, Beal appeared in just 10 games during his time with the Bulldogs. Three of those appearances came during the 2019 season.
Just a couple of days after officially taking over at Florida State, Mike Norvell has suffered his first personnel loss.
First reported by SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com and others, Tre'Shaun Harrison has taken the first step in leaving the Seminoles by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. As one Alabama player did this week, Harrison could always opt to pull his name from the portal and remain at FSU.
Moving into the portal also gives other schools the opportunity to contact the wide receiver without receiving permission from FSU.
A four-star member of FSU’s 2018 recruiting class, Harrison was rated as the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Washington.
Harrison is currently third on the Seminoles with 289 yards on 27 receptions. As a true freshman last season, he caught 10 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, the first of his three scores with the ‘Noles.