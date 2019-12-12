Tyler Biadasz wins first Rimington Trophy in Wisconsin Badgers history

Wisconsin may be known for the offensive linemen (and running backs) it produces, but the Badgers never had a Rimington Trophy winner until Thursday night. Tyler Biadasz was named the recipient of the 2019 Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top center in college football.

While this is the first Rimington Trophy won by a player from Wisconsin, Biadasz is the 8th player from the Big Ten to win the award (Nebraska’s Dominic Raiola was the first winner of the award in 2000, but Nebraska was a member of the Big 12 at the time).

“It’s absolutely an honor to be a part of this. To be recognized nationally with an award for your specific position, recognizing the work that you put into your craft, you feel really grateful,” Biadasz said in a released statement. “This award means a lot to me. Coach (Joe) Rudolph and Coach (Paul) Chryst took a shot on me. I had never played center. Now, to be recognized as the best in the country, that’s really unbelievable to me. I’m very grateful to them for how they’ve affected my life and helped me along the way.”

Biadasz was also named a First team All-Big Ten player for the second consecutive season.

