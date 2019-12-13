Arkansas’ Kamren Curl cannonballs into NFL draft pool

For the second time this spinning of the coaching carousel, a Left Coast FBS program has lost an assistant to its little brother level of college football.

First, it was Cal losing offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin to the head job FCS Cal Poly. This time around it’s San Diego State, with FCS Lamar officially introducing Blane Morgan as its new head football coach.

Cardinal fans, we are pleased to announce Blane Morgan as the 10th Head Coach of your Lamar University Football team!#WeAreLU | #2020Vision pic.twitter.com/iVFs9xkmam — Lamar Cardinals (@LamarAthletics) December 12, 2019

Morgan spent the past five seasons as the quarterbacks coach at SDSU. Before that, he was at alma mater Air Force for a dozen years as, at various times, wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.

ROCKY LONG, HEAD COACH, SAN DIEGO STATE

“Blane has been a key part of our 48-18 record over the past five years. He understands what it takes to win and is a proven winner. He’s gotten the most out of his players, and their consistent play is a big reason for our two conference championships since he’s been here. He should make an outstanding head coach.”

FISHER DEBERRY, FORMER HEAD COACH, AIR FORCE

“Blane Morgan is going to be a great college head coach! He was a tremendous quarterback as a player and was one of the most competitive players and coaches that we had in the program at the Air Force Academy. Being the son of a great and very successful high school coach, and also being on the staff of one of the nation’s premier defensive coaches in the college game makes him well qualified and ready for this responsible job. He will be a great role model and mentor to the players! Players and supporters will love his beautiful family and they will be inspired by his leadership. Lamar University has found a nugget.”

TROY CALHOUN, HEAD COACH, AIR FORCE

“In Blane Morgan and his family, Lamar is getting a first-class leader that bleeds for their home state of Texas. He’s a superb coach and will be a tremendous representative of the university.“