Mike Norvell to retain Ron Dugans as Florida State’s WRs coach

Willie Taggart may be gone, but Florida State’s coaching staff will still have his fingerprints on it.

Not long after he was hired as Taggart’s permanent replacement, Mike Norvell confirmed that interim head coach Odell Haggins would be retained as his defensive line coach and associate head coach. A handful of days later, FSU has confirmed that Norvell has decided to retain Ron Dugans as well.

Dugans will continue to serve as the Seminoles’ wide receivers coach.

“Ron is a true Seminole, a man who represents the Florida State football family with class, character and an incredible sense of pride for our university,” Norvell said in a statement. “The development of our wide receivers over the last year and the relationships that have been built gives us a tremendous foundation to build upon moving forward. Coach Dugans will be an asset on the field as well as one of the top recruiters in the country due to the relationships he has established over the years. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work side by side with Coach Dugans and his family as we elevate Florida State football back to the top.”

Dugans, who played his college football for FSU in the late nineties, just completed his first on-field coaching season with the Seminoles. He also began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2005.

The Tallahassee native also has extensive recruiting ties to the state — in addition to growing up there, he was an assistant at USF from 2014-15, at Miami from 2016-18 — which likely played a significant role in Dugans’ retention.

“I’m happy for the opportunity to continue serving my alma mater,” Dugans said. “Tallahassee is home, and being able to invest in this community means a lot to me and my family. I am excited to join Coach Norvell and our tremendous student-athletes as we work to put Florida State back among the nation’s elite.”