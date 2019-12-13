Mike Norvell to retain Ron Dugans as Florida State’s WRs coach

Willie Taggart may be gone, but Florida State’s coaching staff will still have his fingerprints on it.
Not long after he was hired as Taggart’s permanent replacement, Mike Norvell confirmed that interim head coach Odell Haggins would be retained as his defensive line coach and associate head coach. A handful of days later, FSU has confirmed that Norvell has decided to retain Ron Dugans as well.
Dugans will continue to serve as the Seminoles’ wide receivers coach.
“Ron is a true Seminole, a man who represents the Florida State football family with class, character and an incredible sense of pride for our university,” Norvell said in a statement. “The development of our wide receivers over the last year and the relationships that have been built gives us a tremendous foundation to build upon moving forward. Coach Dugans will be an asset on the field as well as one of the top recruiters in the country due to the relationships he has established over the years. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work side by side with Coach Dugans and his family as we elevate Florida State football back to the top.”
Dugans, who played his college football for FSU in the late nineties, just completed his first on-field coaching season with the Seminoles. He also began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2005.
The Tallahassee native also has extensive recruiting ties to the state — in addition to growing up there, he was an assistant at USF from 2014-15, at Miami from 2016-18 — which likely played a significant role in Dugans’ retention.
“I’m happy for the opportunity to continue serving my alma mater,” Dugans said. “Tallahassee is home, and being able to invest in this community means a lot to me and my family. I am excited to join Coach Norvell and our tremendous student-athletes as we work to put Florida State back among the nation’s elite.”
A bad look for the University of Nebraska and its football program continues to get worse.
In late August, Nebraska confirmed that two redshirt freshmen, wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone, had been indefinitely suspended by the football program for unspecified reasons. A little over three months later, ESPN‘s Outside the Lines reported late last week that both of the players have been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”
The extended suspension stemmed from an alleged rape of an NU student on Aug. 25 and, even as a police investigation remained open, no criminal charges had been filed. There was a development on the legal front earlier this week as LeGrone and Hunt were arrested on one count of suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and one count of suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault, respectively, even as neither have been charged.
Yet another disturbing development surfaced overnight as the Omaha World-Herald is now reporting that an additional six sexual assault reports have been filed with the Lincoln Police Department that “are connected to either one or both of the former Husker players accused of sexual misconduct.” Four of the new reports involved non-consensual sexual penetration, three of which were designated as rape, while two included allegations of inappropriate touching of private parts.
“The additional six reports date back to the summer of 2018, with three of the alleged assaults occurring in the same UNL dorm room,” the World-Herald wrote.
As it relates to the incident that resulted in their arrests, Hunt and LeGrone have claimed that any sexual activity was consensual. The alleged victim claimed it was non-consensual.
Both players are free on bond/bail. Their next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20.
There has been no comment from the football program on any of the off-field developments.
For the first time this cycle, it’s Arkansas feeling the brunt of an early-entry decision.
By way of his personal Twitter account, Kamren Curl announced that he “will be forgoing my senior year and will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.” The safety ended the social-media missive, “I will truly miss playing for the state, these fans, and my brothers from my freshman year to now who will be family forever.”
Curl, a three-star 2017 signee, began his time in Fayetteville as a cornerback before moving to safety prior to his sophomore campaign. He started 22 games the past two seasons.
Curl’s 76 tackles this past season were good for fourth on the team. He was also credited with four tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.
For the second time this spinning of the coaching carousel, a Left Coast FBS program has lost an assistant to its little brother level of college football.
First, it was Cal losing offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin to the head job FCS Cal Poly. This time around it’s San Diego State, with FCS Lamar officially introducing Blane Morgan as its new head football coach.
Morgan spent the past five seasons as the quarterbacks coach at SDSU. Before that, he was at alma mater Air Force for a dozen years as, at various times, wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.
ROCKY LONG, HEAD COACH, SAN DIEGO STATE
“Blane has been a key part of our 48-18 record over the past five years. He understands what it takes to win and is a proven winner. He’s gotten the most out of his players, and their consistent play is a big reason for our two conference championships since he’s been here. He should make an outstanding head coach.”
FISHER DEBERRY, FORMER HEAD COACH, AIR FORCE
“Blane Morgan is going to be a great college head coach! He was a tremendous quarterback as a player and was one of the most competitive players and coaches that we had in the program at the Air Force Academy. Being the son of a great and very successful high school coach, and also being on the staff of one of the nation’s premier defensive coaches in the college game makes him well qualified and ready for this responsible job. He will be a great role model and mentor to the players! Players and supporters will love his beautiful family and they will be inspired by his leadership. Lamar University has found a nugget.”
TROY CALHOUN, HEAD COACH, AIR FORCE
“In Blane Morgan and his family, Lamar is getting a first-class leader that bleeds for their home state of Texas. He’s a superb coach and will be a tremendous representative of the university.“
It goes without saying that Jeff Traylor has hit the ground running in San Antonio.
Monday, Traylor was officially introduced as the new head football coach at UTSA. Thursday, Traylor announced that he has brought in five new assistants and retained another as part of his first coaching staff with the Roadrunners.
Those assistant coaches are:
- Daniel Da Prato (special teams coordinator)
- Nick Graham (cornerbacks)
- Julian Griffin (running backs)
- Jess Loepp (safeties/recruiting coordinator)
- Matt Mattox (run-game coordinator/offensive line)
- Rod Wright (defensive line)
Wright is the only holdover from Frank Wilson‘s last staff at the school.
Da Prato (special teams), Griffin (offensive quality control assistant) and Loepp (offensive analyst) all come to UTSA from Arkansas. Traylor spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach and running backs coach with the Razorbacks.
Graham (defensive assistant) and Mattox (offensive coordinator) were both at McNeese State for the 2019 season.
With yesterday’s developments, Traylor has just four more openings on his on-field staff to fill. Unless he gets raided by another football program, of course.