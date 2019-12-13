Report: Two arrested former Nebraska players connected to six additional sexual assaults

A bad look for the University of Nebraska and its football program continues to get worse.

In late August, Nebraska confirmed that two redshirt freshmen, wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone, had been indefinitely suspended by the football program for unspecified reasons. A little over three months later, ESPN‘s Outside the Lines reported late last week that both of the players have been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”

The extended suspension stemmed from an alleged rape of an NU student on Aug. 25 and, even as a police investigation remained open, no criminal charges had been filed. There was a development on the legal front earlier this week as LeGrone and Hunt were arrested on one count of suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and one count of suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault, respectively, even as neither have been charged.

Yet another disturbing development surfaced overnight as the Omaha World-Herald is now reporting that an additional six sexual assault reports have been filed with the Lincoln Police Department that “are connected to either one or both of the former Husker players accused of sexual misconduct.” Four of the new reports involved non-consensual sexual penetration, three of which were designated as rape, while two included allegations of inappropriate touching of private parts.

“The additional six reports date back to the summer of 2018, with three of the alleged assaults occurring in the same UNL dorm room,” the World-Herald wrote.

As it relates to the incident that resulted in their arrests, Hunt and LeGrone have claimed that any sexual activity was consensual. The alleged victim claimed it was non-consensual.

Both players are free on bond/bail. Their next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20.

There has been no comment from the football program on any of the off-field developments.